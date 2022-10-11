Read full article on original website
Related
'It's like stumbling across a cult whose members are waiting reverently to worship their deity': DAVID LEAFE witnesses the bizarre moment Damien Hirst, 57, sets light to thousands of his paintings in front of fans inside his £36m London showroom
Parked outside a trendy south London art gallery on a crisp October afternoon, there is a sleek, black Mercedes limousine and it’s a fair bet that it is waiting for one Damien Hirst – one of the world’s richest artists. This is Newport Street Gallery, a Victorian...
Aristocrat Lady Amanda Feilding who once drilled a hole in her own head sues art dealer over the £1m sale of French 'masterpiece' from her family collection which was later resold for around £6m more
An aristocratic couple are embroiled in a High Court claim against an art dealer over the £1 million sale of a French 'masterpiece' from their family collection which was later resold for millions more. Trustees of the Wemyss Heirlooms Trust are bringing a claim for millions of pounds in...
ARTS・
A 2,000-Year-Old Sculpture of Hercules Was Unearthed in an Ancient Greek City
Hercules’s head was discovered first, then an arm and leg. The marble bits of his body were scattered in the ruins of a Greek building and pieced together, limb by limb, by a team of archeologist until they were certain: this was a 2,000-year-old sculpture of classical mythology’s most famous demigod. Experts from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki were excavating the ancient city of Philippi, located north of the present-day city of Kavala, when they made the discovery. The sculpture technically represents the Roman interpretation of the hero, Hercules, as opposed to the original Greek figure, Heracles. “The club, which has been found in fragments, and...
Tutankhamun’s burial chamber may contain door to Nefertiti’s tomb
The discovery of hidden hieroglyphics within Tutankhamun’s tomb lends weight to a theory that the fabled Egyptian queen Nefertiti lies in a hidden chamber adjacent to her stepson’s burial chamber, a world-renowned British Egyptologist has said. Nicholas Reeves, a former curator in the British Museum’s Department of Egyptian...
RELATED PEOPLE
'No woman could paint': The Story of Art Without Men corrects nearly 600 years of male-focused art criticism
Have you heard of Surrealist photographer Lee Miller? Or the highly political Dada photo-montagist Hannah Höch? 19th-century sculptor Edmonia Lewis achieved fame and recognition in her lifetime, as did 20th-century sculptor Barbara Hepworth, but none of these women artists have achieved “household name” status, akin to Dali or Duchamp or Henry Moore. That is not, however, because they are not as important, pioneering, or ground-breaking. Review: The Story of Art Without Men – Katy Hessel (Hutchinson Heinemann) Katy Hessel’s ambition to plot, position, celebrate and chronologise women’s too-often-forgotten contributions to art is impressive and overdue. The Story of Art Without Men is...
Ancient Egypt unleashed: how the gods, pharaohs, monsters and murderers shattered their silence
As a new show at the British Museum celebrates the monumental discovery that blew a 3,000-year-old mystery apart, our writer finds magic and malice on a code-cracking ride into antiquity
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2022: the winning pictures
More than 38,000 images were entered into the 58th wildlife contest but only two photographers could be crowned winners
BBC
Ellerby: Gold coins found hidden under kitchen floor sell for £754,000
A treasure trove of more than 260 gold coins discovered by a couple beneath their kitchen floor during renovations has sold for £754,000 at auction. The collection, found under a home in Ellerby, East Yorkshire in 2019, was spotted inside a pot hidden underneath concrete and 18th Century floorboards.
IN THIS ARTICLE
When London's streets ran with blood: The vest King Charles I was wearing when he was beheaded and chilling cages where dead criminals' decaying bodies were on display form part of exhibition charting 700 years of public executions in the capital
For nearly 700 years, from before the invention of the printing press until after the dawn of photography, London's streets ran with the blood of those who had been executed in public - as thousands of Britons watched on. Perhaps the most famous of the tens of thousands who were...
hypebeast.com
Late-Ming Dynasty Chair Sells for $16 Million USD at Sotheby's
Shattering its pre-sale estimate and becoming the third most expensive chair to sell at auction. A little over a week ago, a Chinese vase took the auction world by storm, when it sold for $7.6m USD — nearly 4,000 times its pre-sale estimate. Similarly, Sotheby’s Hong Kong just closed a sale on a huanghuali folding horseshoe-back armchair that sold for $16m USD — over 10 times its initial estimate — making it the third highest sale for a chair at auction ever.
hypebeast.com
Moncler Enlists Photographer Platon for Monumental "Maya 70 Collaborations" Fashion Film
In celebration of 70 years, has opened its latest celebratory showcase, The Extraordinary Expedition, in London. The exhibition, which takes viewers on a journey through the brand’s past, present and future, features the work of renowned photographer Platon — specifically, his lens on Moncler’s latest campaign and seven portraits spotlighting London creatives.
EW.com
Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron dress alike at Snow White premiere
We saw London, we saw France, we saw Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart in strikingly sheer gowns at the U.K. premiere of Snow White and The Huntsman. While Theron flashed a pair of sexy hotpants underneath her Christian Dior Haute Couture, Stewart worked a more goth version of the layered look in Marchesa's lace dress and embroidered skeleton illusion bodysuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Works by Vincent van Gogh, Lucian Freud, Jasper Johns, Gustav Klimt Unveiled as Part of Paul Allen Collection, Valued at $1 B.
Works by Vincent van Gogh, Lucian Freud, Jasper Johns, Gustav Klimt, Georgia O’Keefe, and other major artists have been revealed to be part of the $1 billion collection of Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen that will be auctioned at Christie’s this fall. News of Allen’s estate coming to auction was first reported in August. The tech mogul, who died in 2018 at the age of 65, was notoriously discreet about his collection. Details of Allen’s art holdings and where the collection would eventually end have long been shrouded in mystery. Now, Christie’s has revealed the top works that will be sold as...
hypebeast.com
Levi's® Vintage Clothing Reissues 1963 Model 501®
Following the popularity of the “Inside-Out” 501® jeans, Levi’s Vintage Clothing returns with another pair of 1963 501®s featuring another light-side-out design. Crafted from deadstock Cone Mills White Oak® fabric from the last industrial-scale selvedge denim operation in the U.S., the new 501® silhouette arrives in dark wash 12 Oz. shrink-to-fit red selvedge denim with distinct details including off-center belt loops, hidden rivets, and traditional twin-needle arcuates on the back pockets. Additional features include limited-edition tags resting below the inner beltline, double-sided “Big E” red tabs, and red ink “Two Horse” leather-like jacrons.
Mariah Carey Chooses Risky Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals for Date Night with Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mariah Carey was spotted alongside her boyfriend and professional dancer Bryan Tanaka leaving the St. Regis hotel in New York yesterday night. The pop diva was dressed in a sheer dress and sandals, making the most of her night out.
Uffizi Gallery Sues Jean Paul Gaultier for Use of Botticelli Image
The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is suing the fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for reproducing an image of a Botticelli painting in a new capsule collection without authorization, the museum told The Guardian Monday. The image at the center of the dispute is Botticelli’s famed opus Birth of Venus which is in the Florentine museum’s permanent collection and who’s copyright the museum oversees. Gaultier launched its “Le Musée” collection earlier this year, featuring a range of designs with the printed Renaissance paintings. The museum is suing the French luxury brand for its “unauthorized” commercial use of the Botticelli image, which it claims...
hypebeast.com
Nathaniel Mary Quinn Presents 'SCENES' at Almine Rech London
Exploring his love for movies and the “thematic nature” of YouTube and social media. Almine Rech London unveiled a new solo exhibition by acclaimed American artist, Nathaniel Mary Quinn. SCENES presents a suite of new paintings centered around his love for movies and the “thematic nature,” as Quinn calls it, pertaining to the narratives discussed via Instagram and YouTube.
Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Preps Upcoming Edition With New Director
MILAN — Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week is already gearing up for its upcoming edition with a new director in tow. Albasarí Caro was named the head of the bridal trade show last month, succeeding Estermaria Laruccia, who left after seven years.More from WWDViktor & Rolf Bridal Fall 2023Costarellos Bridal Fall 2023Lapointe Bridal Spring 2023 Caro is planning to forge ahead in the sign of continuity, but made it clear she’s eager to boost the fair’s international appeal and as the industry’s point of reference, beyond just business. “In the end we want everyone in the industry to have FOMO when they think about...
hypebeast.com
Gary Card is Releasing 100 Sculptures at Dover Street Market This Week
Each is meticulously molded from a humble material. Within the fashion industry, Gary Card is well-known for his polymathic abilities. The multidisciplinary creative has become the go-to for set design and costume alike, but for now, is now turning his attention to the art world – launching a series of 100 sculptures at London’s Dover Street Market.
Comments / 0