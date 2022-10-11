ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Thomas, KY

WLWT 5

A crash on I-471 in Fort Thomas is causing delays

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along southbound I-471 in Fort Thomas has been cleared. All lanes are open to usual traffic. Southbound I-471 in Fort Thomas is seeing delays after a crash, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
FORT THOMAS, KY
Fort Thomas, KY
WLWT 5

A crash is congesting traffic along I-275 in northern Kentucky

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing long delays along eastbound I-275 at Kentucky route 17 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Crestview Hills, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
WLWT 5

Crash on I-275 in Colerain Township blocking one lane

WHITE OAK, Ohio — The left lane is blocked on eastbound I-275 in Colerain Township after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the Blue Rock Road exit at 6:52 a.m. by the...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking the left lane along SB I-75 in Evendale

EVENDALE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the left lane along southbound I-75 at Glendale Milford Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and crews are at the scene of a crash on Interstate 75 near Evendale, Monday evening. Click the video player...
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

A man is dead after a tractor roll-over in Boone County

UNION, Ky. — A man is dead after a tragic incident involving a tractor in Boone County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. It happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the 11200 block of U.S. 42 in Union, Kentucky.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

A crash is causing delays on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge in Newport has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are responding to the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge for reports of a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video...
NEWPORT, KY

