Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash, pedestrian struck on Kilby Road in Cleves
CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash, pedestrian struck on Kilby Road in Cleves. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Car flips, lands in trees after crashing through barrier on Central Parkway
A car smashed through a barrier and landed in some trees after flying over an embankment in the CUF neighborhood. It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Central Parkway.
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes blocked on I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell due to a crash
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-71/75 near U.S. 25 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-71/75 after a crash, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning...
WLWT 5
A crash on I-471 in Fort Thomas is causing delays
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along southbound I-471 in Fort Thomas has been cleared. All lanes are open to usual traffic. Southbound I-471 in Fort Thomas is seeing delays after a crash, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Cave Run Drive in Elsmere
ELSMERE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Cave Run Drive in Elsmere. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
A crash is congesting traffic along I-275 in northern Kentucky
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing long delays along eastbound I-275 at Kentucky route 17 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Crestview Hills, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
WLWT 5
Crash on I-275 in Colerain Township blocking one lane
WHITE OAK, Ohio — The left lane is blocked on eastbound I-275 in Colerain Township after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the Blue Rock Road exit at 6:52 a.m. by the...
WLWT 5
Crash is blocking multiple lanes of traffic and causing long delays on I-71 in Mason
MASON, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking multiple lanes and causing long delays along northbound I-71 at Kings Mills Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. First responders are at the scene of a crash blocking traffic along the interstate in Mason, Tuesday afternoon.
RELATED PEOPLE
WLWT 5
One lane blocked on I-275 in Anderson Township due to a crash
CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on westbound I-275 in Anderson Township after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 6:52 just before the Five Mile...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Paddock Road at I-75 in Carthage
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Paddock Road at I-75 in Carthage. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking the left lane along SB I-75 in Evendale
EVENDALE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the left lane along southbound I-75 at Glendale Milford Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and crews are at the scene of a crash on Interstate 75 near Evendale, Monday evening. Click the video player...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Paul Hesser Drive in Lakeside Park
LAKESIDE PARK, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Paul Hesser Drive in Lakeside Park. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Officials: No injuries, arrests after car crashes into Northern Kentucky building
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — No injuries have been reported after a car ran into a building Thursday morning in Alexandria, Campbell County, dispatch says. Officials say the crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the O'Reilly Auto Parts in the 7900 block of Alexandria Pike. Authorities say the driver was...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a building on Colerain Avenue in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash into a building on Colerain Avenue in Camp Washington. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
A man is dead after a tractor roll-over in Boone County
UNION, Ky. — A man is dead after a tragic incident involving a tractor in Boone County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. It happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the 11200 block of U.S. 42 in Union, Kentucky.
WLWT 5
Reports of crash with injuries at Gunpowder Road and Carspen Lane in Union
UNION, Ky. — Reports of crash with injuries at Gunpowder Road and Carspen Lane in Union. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Man in court after road rage leads to two-car crash in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A road rage exchange ends with two cars crashing on a busy Butler County highway and a man facing charges. “I was just in shock. I didn't know how to react because it was the first time. I've never been in an accident,” said 17-year-old Joshua Franks.
WLWT 5
A crash is causing delays on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge in Newport has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are responding to the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge for reports of a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video...
WLWT 5
Coroner: 16-year-old girl dies days after crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. — A teenager has died after a crash in Campbell County last week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The coroner's report states the crash happened in Cold Spring on Oct. 2. 16-year-old Ava Markus died from her injuries on Tuesday at UC Medical Center, the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Bethany Road and Liberty Court in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Bethany Road and Liberty Court in Liberty Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Comments / 0