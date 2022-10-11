Read full article on original website
Over 200 lbs. of pot found in Clinton home
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A search warrant at a home in Clinton on Oct. 5 led to the discovery of over 200 lbs. of marijuana. According to the Clinton Police Dept., officers assisted the Vigo County Drug Task Force with the search of a home on South Jackson St. in Clinton.
Traffic stop leads to 2 drug arrests in Dugger
DUGGER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were taken into custody following a brief pursuit Wednesday in Sullivan County. Prosecutors said an Indiana State Trooper noticed a passenger vehicle in Dugger near the intersection of Johnson and Monroe that failed to signal a turn. The vehicle reportedly drove for two...
IMPD: Fight at Wendy’s escalated into gunfire in Kroger parking lot, 1 woman critically injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a disturbance that began as a fight at Wendy’s ended up escalating and spilling into a Kroger parking lot where a gunfight ensued and a woman ended up being shot and critically injured. “When you make the decision to go have a fight that...
Vehicle drives through Hollywood Nails in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local business in Knox County needs repairs after a car went through the front of the building. It happened around 11 AM At Hollywood Nails in Vincennes on North 6th street. The business owner said a person accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and drove through the front of the store. Fortunately there were no injuries.
Covered Bridge Festival helps residents and businesses
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival kicks off Friday. The first Covered Bridge Festival took place in 1957 as a way to help the local economy. Several decades and millions of visitors later, the festival continues to be a financial asset to many residents. For...
Rockville water customers asked to answer survey
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents in Rockville are being asked about the town’s water distribution system. According to Rockville Liaison Jeff Eslinger, a 6-question survey has been created as part of an effort to apply for potential grant funding for an upcoming project. Eslinger said the town is...
