ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil, IN

Comments / 0

Related
985theriver.com

Over 200 lbs. of pot found in Clinton home

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A search warrant at a home in Clinton on Oct. 5 led to the discovery of over 200 lbs. of marijuana. According to the Clinton Police Dept., officers assisted the Vigo County Drug Task Force with the search of a home on South Jackson St. in Clinton.
CLINTON, IN
985theriver.com

Traffic stop leads to 2 drug arrests in Dugger

DUGGER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were taken into custody following a brief pursuit Wednesday in Sullivan County. Prosecutors said an Indiana State Trooper noticed a passenger vehicle in Dugger near the intersection of Johnson and Monroe that failed to signal a turn. The vehicle reportedly drove for two...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

Vehicle drives through Hollywood Nails in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local business in Knox County needs repairs after a car went through the front of the building. It happened around 11 AM At Hollywood Nails in Vincennes on North 6th street. The business owner said a person accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and drove through the front of the store. Fortunately there were no injuries.
VINCENNES, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brazil, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Brazil, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Clay County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Clay County, IN
985theriver.com

Covered Bridge Festival helps residents and businesses

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival kicks off Friday. The first Covered Bridge Festival took place in 1957 as a way to help the local economy. Several decades and millions of visitors later, the festival continues to be a financial asset to many residents. For...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

Rockville water customers asked to answer survey

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents in Rockville are being asked about the town’s water distribution system. According to Rockville Liaison Jeff Eslinger, a 6-question survey has been created as part of an effort to apply for potential grant funding for an upcoming project. Eslinger said the town is...
ROCKVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy