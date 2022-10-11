ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

University Daily

Students react to Beto's appearance at Tech

Beto O’Rourke was on Texas Tech campus for a rally as his final stop in his college campaign tour. Students provided opinions across the political spectrum in advance of the upcoming election. Geoffrey Daniels, a third year creative media industries major from Round Rock, spoke on the importance of...
LUBBOCK, TX
KTSM

UTEP Students react to Beto O’Rourke campaign rally at university

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke set to speak at The University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott on November 8 elections. UTEP is the last stop on O’Rourke’s college tour across the state that started in September at UT Austin. […]
EL PASO, TX
FMX 94.5

8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas

If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Vine to Wine event set for Oct. 27 in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Did you know that the High Plains produces around 80-85% of Texas wine grapes? Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Lubbock County has partnered with English Newsom Cellars to host Vine to Wine on Oct. 27 to talk about the process of making wine from the vineyard to the bottle.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Everything you need to know about the Lubbock road bond

LUBBOCK, Texas — In this year’s midterm election, the City of Lubbock will ask voters to approve a $200 million bond to fund major street improvements. The ballot measure comes one year after voters rejected the original bond the city proposed to fund street improvements in 2021. City...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LP&L crew describes Hurricane Ian relief efforts

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LP&L sent 17 crewmembers and 15 service vehicles on a 3500-mile journey to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. They left for Florida on Sept. 28 and were there for five days. Mason Cain is a journeyman lineman for LP&L. He said they relied heavily on...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Wylie ISD becomes first in Texas to test new alert surveillance system for rest of state

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD in Abilene is piloting a new surveillance security system for the State of Texas, potentially revolutionizing school security. Five months after the tragic Uvalde school shooting, school security is still at the forefront of most parents’ and school districts’ minds. Security measures like new fencing, magnetic entrances and single-entry […]
WYLIE, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock man was Arrested for Recording a boy in a Gym Bathroom

A Lubbock man was indicted after being accused of recording a minor in a bathroom. On August 27th of this year a juvenile male was using a bathroom stall at the Planet Fitness on 50th Street and Indiana Avenue in Lubbock. The juvenile boy stated that he noticed an Android phone hovering above him in the stall and was pointed in his direction. KAMC news reported that juvenile boy took notice of what kind of phone was pointed at him and the shoes of the person who was on their tiptoes in the next stall.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘They’re all going to fit the part,’ Estacado staff power couple collects dress wear for students in need

LUBBOCK, Texas — A power couple on the Estacado High School staff is making a huge impact on the lives of students on campus every day. Khalilah and William Blaylock aren’t strangers to serving others, but their latest mission has them working overtime to level the playing field for their student-athletes.  Back in April, Texas […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Malouf’s to hold fashion event to benefit Ballet Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Malouf’s will hold a special shopping event Friday, Oct. 14 from 6pm until 8pm to benefit Ballet Lubbock. The latest fall fashions will be on display at Lubbock’s oldest fine apparel store during the evening and a portion of the proceeds from all purchases will go directly to Ballet Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing. Dr. Glenn Boris was a beloved pediatrician in Lubbock for more than 30 years, and he was an inspiration all of his life. You may remember, he shared his personal story of recovering...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

WATCH: Trafficking survivor thanks Voice of Hope for new life

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Attendees at Wednesday’s Lubbock Area United Way Mid-Campaign Luncheon heard an emotional message from a trafficking survivor. The survivor said she’s known “the life” of living on the street since she was about 12 - a life that included drugs, sex work and eventually prison.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: Levelland animal control officer dies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Five people are dead and two others injured after a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina. Police say the teenage gunman opened fired along a walking trail before being arrested. Details here: Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting. Cruz gets...
LEVELLAND, TX
fox34.com

Wayland No. 8 among colleges offering online Spanish degrees

PLAINVEIW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wayland Baptist University is ranked No. 8 on the 2022 Most Affordable Online Colleges for Spanish Degrees list released by OnlineU.org. Schools must be regionally or nationally accredited and offer at least one fully online degree in Spanish to be considered for the list. Wayland has offered an online degree in Spanish for more than five years.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Literary Lubbock and Lubbock libraries partner for Lubbock Book Festival

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Literacy Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Libraries will be co-hosting the Lubbock Book Festival this weekend. The festival will feature authors local to Lubbock, talks with book industry experts, writing workshops and live music. “This event aims to celebrate the written word, connect authors and readers,...
LUBBOCK, TX

