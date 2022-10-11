Read full article on original website
86-Year-Old Robbed of Money, Phone in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – When it comes to victims of crime in New York City, there are no limits. Last Friday, the New York City Police Department reported that an 86 year-old woman was robbed inside 3506 Broadway in Queens. Two suspects approached the one from behind and removed her wallet containing cash and her Apple iPhone from her pocketbook. The suspects fled. Now, the New York City Police Department is asking the public to help identify these heartless criminals who robbed an elderly woman of much-needed money to get by day to day. If you can recognize them call The post 86-Year-Old Robbed of Money, Phone in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
Knife-wielding woman busted for threatening NYC subway riders, police say
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) —- A Bronx woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening passengers with a knife aboard a subway train in Manhattan, police said Thursday. Caridad Wilkins, 48, was swinging the knife at riders on the northbound No. 4 train at the Union Square station around 9 p.m., according to the NYPD. Officers searched […]
Woman, 79, hit and killed by MTA bus in Brooklyn: NYPD
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An MTA bus hit and killed a 79-year-old woman in Brooklyn Thursday evening, police said. Loraine Hector was hit by a B6 bus in Flatbush at Glenwood Road and Flatbush Avenue around 6:20 p.m., according to the NYPD. Hector, who lived a short distance from the intersection, was pronounced dead at […]
NYPD: Man shot outside Brooklyn deli
NEW YORK -- A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest Thursday afternoon outside a deli in Brooklyn. Police are looking for two suspects who reportedly ran away from the scene at Sutter Avenue and Junius Street. The man was sent to Brookdale Hospital with critical injuries.
Rents in NYC have peaked at record highs
Finally, renters in New York City can catch a little bit of a break: After months of record highs, rents in New York City appear to have peaked. For the first time in four months, the median rent in Brooklyn didn’t set an all-time record. However, at $3,495, it is still the second highest in history and only $5 off the all-time record of $3,500, which was set in August, according to the September edition of the Elliman Report for the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens rental markets.
New York City Police Department investigated hate crime, shooting on Broadway in Manhattan
New York, NY – Police in New York City are investigating a possible hate crime that took place Saturday night in Washington Heights. According to the NYPD, an unknown individual inside a gray SUV made a statement about the victim’s race and then shot the person with an air gun. On Wednesday, police released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle. At this time, no arrests have been made, and investigators did not release any information regarding the race or ethnicity of the victim or what was said to them by the shooter. The post New York City Police Department investigated hate crime, shooting on Broadway in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn man pushes ex-girlfriend onto tracks at Subway Station
New York, NY- The New York City Police Department has arrested Jabari Woodson, 30 after he pushed his ex-girlfriend onto the train tracks at a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday night. According to police, Woodson attacked the woman, robbed her, and then pushed her on the train tracks at the Bay Parkway and 36th Street Station. When police officers arrived, Woodson began attacking them. One officer suffered a knee injury and the other have a laceration and major swelling to the face, according to a New York Police Department spokesperson. He was charged with menacing, harassment, assault, robbery, and reckless endangerment The post Brooklyn man pushes ex-girlfriend onto tracks at Subway Station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Frank James, suspect in Brooklyn subway attack, forced to appear in court, authorities say
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Frank James, the man accused of shooting 10 people in a Brooklyn subway station in April, was forced to appear in court Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. James, 62, initially refused to attend a conference in Brooklyn Federal Court, but the judge ordered the U.S. Marshals to “use all necessary force” to bring […]
Three NYC men arrested and released after jumping pharmacy counter, stealing drugs
LAGRANGE – State Police captured three New York City men after they robbed a Walgreens pharmacy on Route 55 in Lagrange on Tuesday morning. The three allegedly jumped over the pharmacy counter at around 9:35 a.m. and stole several medications before fleeing in a Toyota Camry. Troopers spotted the...
3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack
NEW YORK - Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.
NYPD officers recovering after being hit by a car in the Bronx
It happened Thursday night in Marble Hill.
NYC Man wanted for 1st-degree murder apprehended in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a New York City man wanted for First Degree Murder has been apprehended after a robbery investigation that occurred in Utica on October 12th. Around 6:10 pm on Wednesday, officers arrived at the 1100 block of Mohawk Street to...
Scammer’s text demanded ransom for missing retired transit worker
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Shortly after retired transit worker Michael “Shaka” Thorne was found sleeping in a car in Brooklyn, his wife received a disturbing text message from a phone number with a Georgia area code. “I told you I have Shaka,” the text read, “but you decided not….to take it seriously,” the wife, Stephanie Haas-Thorne, […]
Teen Girl Visiting NYC Gets Punched in Face Near Times Square in Random Attack: Police
A teenage girl visiting the city from California was punched in the face in an unprovoked and random attack on a street corner near Times Square, police said. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 40th Street in midtown Manhattan, according to police. A man went up to the 17-year-old and allegedly punched her in the nose with a clenched fist.
Harlem residents get doorman after being harassed by teens
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents in a Harlem apartment building said they feel safer after the building’s management company hired a doorman for their lobby in the evening. Tenant leader Tonia Bacon called PIX11 News last week, saying tenants in her building were being harassed every evening by a group of teens who take over […]
Upper East Side Opens First Community Fridge with Free Food
A new, accessible community refrigerator opened Thursday morning on Manhattan's Upper East Side, a first-ever installation for the neighborhood hoping to combat food insecurity. The community fridge is located at NYCHA Holmes Towers campus on 1780 1st Avenue. The goal is to be open seven days a week around the...
NYPD investigating smash and grab robbery at Brooklyn smoke shop
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a smash-and-grab robbery of a vape store in Brooklyn. At around 11:45 am, last Wednesday, a suspect entered Zazarus smoke shop located at 330 Central Avenue in Brooklyn. The suspect then pulled out a hammer, breaking a glass showcase and demanding items from the store clerk. The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of CBD products. The post NYPD investigating smash and grab robbery at Brooklyn smoke shop appeared first on Shore News Network.
13-year-old latest victim of violence in New York City subway system
New York, NY – A 13-year-boy was assaulted and robbed on a NYC subway train by a group of males, the New York City Police Department announced today. The boy was riding the Manhattan-bound F-train as it approached the Avenue P station in Brooklyn when a group of male subjects approached him and began beating him. Police said the boy was punched multiple times. The attackers then took the teen’s backpack and fled on foot. The four suspects are described as black males, possibly teenagers, all wearing backpacks. At this time, no arrests have been made. The victim was treated The post 13-year-old latest victim of violence in New York City subway system appeared first on Shore News Network.
Caught on video: Robbery suspect traps woman inside subway turnstile
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a robbery suspect caught on video trapping a woman inside a subway turnstile. It happened shortly before midnight Tuesday at the 63rd Drive-Rego Park station.Surveillance video shows the 26-year-old woman entering the turnstile when the man comes up from behind and pulls it in the opposite direction to get in with her. The victim tries to fight back, as the suspect forces himself on her. The struggle went on for more than a minute before police said he grabbed her wallet from her hand and fled out of the station. "That's horrible, because I always take...
