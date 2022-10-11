NEW YORK, NY – When it comes to victims of crime in New York City, there are no limits. Last Friday, the New York City Police Department reported that an 86 year-old woman was robbed inside 3506 Broadway in Queens. Two suspects approached the one from behind and removed her wallet containing cash and her Apple iPhone from her pocketbook. The suspects fled. Now, the New York City Police Department is asking the public to help identify these heartless criminals who robbed an elderly woman of much-needed money to get by day to day. If you can recognize them call The post 86-Year-Old Robbed of Money, Phone in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO