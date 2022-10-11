ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Rio Ferdinand Praises Casemiro’s Impact At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
 3 days ago

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has praised new signing Casemiro for his ability and impact in midfield.

Casemiro arrived at Old Trafford in the summer transfer window. Rio Ferdinand spoke on BT Sport following Manchester United ’s 2-1 over Everton about his role and impact in midfield.

The Brazilian’s transfer came out of nowhere during the window. United had been pursuing a move for Frenkie De Jong for the majority of the summer, however the Dutchman didn’t want to leave Barcelona .

Casemiro had won all there was to win during his time at Real Madrid . The midfielder was regarded as one of the best in the world in his holding role.

The Brazilian was surrounded by talented midfielders at Real. He formed a formidable trio alongside former Ballon D’or winner Luka Modric and Toni Kroos .

Casemiro decided to make the switch to United to try a new challenge. Joining a side led by Erik Ten Hag would mean a whole different play style and intensity for the midfielder.

Evidently that has shown so far with the midfielder only now starting back to back games. Scott McTominay made a huge step up following the Brazilians arrival and kept his place in the team.

However Casemiro showed his quality against Everton on Sunday. Despite being involved in setting up Everton’s opener, Casemiro had a great game as well as assisting Cristiano Ronaldo ’s 700th club career goal.

Rio Ferdinand has spoken about the true impact of Casemiro at United. He said;

“He's the only player, the only midfielder, in our team who instinctively knows how to defend and who wants to defend. He's not the answer to everything, but he's going to give us a stability that we haven't had in years in this industry.”

