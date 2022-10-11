Two Manchester United Players In Premier League TOTW

Two Manchester United players have got into the Premier League Team Of The Week, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United have seen huge improvements on the pitch this season and it has resulted in many players looking like different versions of their old selves from the previous campaign.

The team has had some difficult to take results and performances, though, such as the heavy losses against Manchester City and Brentford - both where the team were 4-0 down at half-time.

One player that has had a difficult season is Cristiano Ronaldo - the superstar has only started one Premier League game and up until Sunday had only scored one goal - a penalty in the Europa League.

However, against Everton, he was brought on early when Anthony Martial got subbed off with an injury. He went on to score the winner at Goodison Park in a game that ended 2-1.

David De Gea also put in an impressive performance after receiving the Player's Player Of The Season in 21/22. He made a couple of impressive saves and was solid with his overall game, which he has been criticised for in the past.

Both of those two standout performers made the BBC Sport Premier League Team Of The Week, along with the likes of Manchester City's Phil Foden and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka , who also had big weeks.

De Gea will continue to be the first-choice goalkeeper this season but it is unclear whether or not he will renew his contract, which has only one year remaining. Ronaldo is in a similar situation but will have to work harder to fight for his place in the team.

