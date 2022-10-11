ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Two Manchester United Players In Premier League TOTW

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267bZw_0iUM5eJN00

Two Manchester United players have got into the Premier League Team Of The Week, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United have seen huge improvements on the pitch this season and it has resulted in many players looking like different versions of their old selves from the previous campaign.

The team has had some difficult to take results and performances, though, such as the heavy losses against Manchester City and Brentford - both where the team were 4-0 down at half-time.

One player that has had a difficult season is Cristiano Ronaldo - the superstar has only started one Premier League game and up until Sunday had only scored one goal - a penalty in the Europa League.

View the original article to see embedded media.

However, against Everton, he was brought on early when Anthony Martial got subbed off with an injury. He went on to score the winner at Goodison Park in a game that ended 2-1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCp0B_0iUM5eJN00

IMAGO / Sportimage

David De Gea also put in an impressive performance after receiving the Player's Player Of The Season in 21/22. He made a couple of impressive saves and was solid with his overall game, which he has been criticised for in the past.

Both of those two standout performers made the BBC Sport Premier League Team Of The Week, along with the likes of Manchester City's Phil Foden and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka , who also had big weeks.

De Gea will continue to be the first-choice goalkeeper this season but it is unclear whether or not he will renew his contract, which has only one year remaining. Ronaldo is in a similar situation but will have to work harder to fight for his place in the team.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Anthony Martial
Daily Mail

'No Haaland, no party!': Fans react to Man City failing to score without their star striker... as Pep Guardiola's 10 men are held to a goalless draw by Copenhagen in the Champions League

Fans feel that Manchester City missed Erling Haaland after the striker was an unused substitute in their 0-0 draw with Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday. Haaland has scored 20 goals in just 12 matches this season since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, but he was rested by Pep Guardiola in Denmark, with City already on the brink of qualifying from their group.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu turns to Andy Murray's fitness guru Jez Green to make her a machine... but splits with ANOTHER coach after Russian Dmitry Tursunov decided to walk away

Emma Raducanu has turned to the fitness trainer who helped transform Andy Murray from slender teenager into uber athlete. In what may prove to be a significant hire, the former US Open champion has begun work with Jez Green on her off-season training block with a view to establishing a permanent partnership.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

McTominay rescues Manchester United from superb, 12-save Uzoho (video)

Scott McTominay’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time gave Manchester United a place in the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds despite a heroic effort from Omonia and its goalkeeper Francis Uzoho. Uzoho had one of those memorable European nights, making several flying saves, but Manchester United eventually...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Everton#Arsenal
BBC

Guardiola among Premier League news conferences

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to the press ahead of Sunday's game at Liverpool:. "It's always difficult in the years since we have arrived here together, it will be a tough game and I don't expect anything else. "The game will be dictated on the pitch, not by the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

L﻿iverpool v Man City: Head-to-head stats

Liverpool are winless in their past five Premier League games against Manchester City (D3 L2) – they’ve never gone six without a win against the Citizens in their league history. Manchester City have picked up four points from their past two Premier League away games against Liverpool, just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Manchester United will monitor injury doubt Anthony Martial, while Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek are expected to miss out. Midfielder Scott McTominay is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards. Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has reported no new injury concerns and may name the same team for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Tottenham vs. Everton prediction, odds, line: Expert reveals English Premier League picks for Oct. 15, 2022

Tottenham Hotspur will be aiming to finish strong on Saturday when they host Everton in an English Premier League match in London. Spurs (6-2-1) nearly blew a big lead against Eintracht Frankfurt in their Champions League match on Wednesday but held on to win 3-2. Tottenham scored three goals in the first half, and Frankfurt played with 10 men for more than 30 minutes but still put a scare into the Lilywhites. Spurs are third in the EPL table after rebounding from a stinging 3-1 loss to league leader Arsenal with a 1-0 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday. Everton is showing some life under manager Frank Lampard (2-4-3), winning consecutive games -- and going unbeaten in six straight -- before a 2-1 loss to Manchester United last Sunday. The Toffees are 12th in the table, though they are just two points behind eighth-place Bournemouth.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League live! How to watch, updates, schedule

The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages are in full flow as Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham are all in action. In the Europa League group stage Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonia.
UEFA
BBC

Rangers v Liverpool: Commentator's notes

Any Champions League wriggle room has gone for Rangers as they stare up at the rest of Group A, faced with an almighty task to even finish third in the section. The hammering in Amsterdam on matchday one means they will likely need at least a point from their next two games before Ajax's visit to Glasgow, while hoping the Dutch champions lose theirs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Where To Watch/Livestream Liverpool v Manchester City

Manchester City will be desperate to maintain their unbeaten start to the season on Sunday in a huge match against Liverpool. The Cityzens head into the game unbeaten in both the Premier League and Champions League. However, the Sky Blues were unable to beat FC Copenhagen in their last outing,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy