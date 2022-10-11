Where Greater Lansing football teams stand in MHSAA playoff chase with two weeks to play

The Waverly football team was one of the area’s top stories early in the fall with its strong start.

The Warriors have played in some meaningful games in their first season under coach DeYeya Jones while surpassing last year’s win total.

But work still remains for Waverly if it wants to accomplish another big goal and reach the postseason. The Warriors have been part of the playoff field for the past several weeks, but now are among the final teams in position to be in the Division 3 playoffs.

Waverly ranks No. 28 in playoff points in Division 3 entering Week 8 with the top 32 point totals getting in. That adds to the importance of the next two weeks for the Warriors, who close the regular season against fellow Division 3 playoff-bound teams Haslett and DeWitt.

Haslett (5-2) moved up a few spots this week after its big win over Williamston on Friday to improve its chances of being in the Division 3 field.

Among the other Greater Lansing teams entering the final two weeks of the regular season with work to do include Lakewood, Perry, Fowlerville, Sexton, Laingsburg, Stockbridge, Lansing Catholic and Fulton.

GLAC runner-up Lakewood is currently the last team in the field in Division 5, while Perry is one of the final two teams in Division 7.

CMAC champion Laingsburg, which is coming off a huge victory over Fowler, is just outside the playoffs and ranks 33rd in playoff points in Division 6. Stockbridge and Lansing Catholic are also just behind Laingsburg in the Division 6 playoff-point rankings. Lansing Catholic had been part of the field in recent weeks before falling outside after back-to-back league setbacks to Ionia and Portland that dropped its record to 2-5.

Fowlerville is one of the first four teams out in Division 4 entering its matchup against Lansing Catholic. Sexton is a few spots behind the Gladiators.

The 16 teams with the top playoff-point totals make the field in 8-player and Fulton is among the first two teams out.

Here's a look at which area teams are in and out of the field entering matchups this weekend.

WHERE THEY STAND

Here's where area teams rank with two weeks left in the regular season.

DIVISION 1

In the field

Rank – School (record) Points

22. Grand Ledge (5-2) 55.143

26. Holt (4-3) 51.857

DIVISION 2

In the field

11. East Lansing (6-1) 60.286

DIVISION 3

In the field

4. Mason (7-0) 62.571

17. DeWitt (4-3) 50.857

22. Haslett (5-2) 45.714

28. Waverly (4-3) 42.429

DIVISION 4

In the field

12. Charlotte (6-1) 48.857

On the bubble

36. Fowlerville (3-4) 34.000

38. Sexton (3-4) 33.000

DIVISION 5

In the field

4. Corunna (6-1) 53.571

9. Portland (6-1) 49.714

14. Williamston (5-2) 44.000

16. Olivet (6-1) 42.143

32. Lakewood (5-2) 34.000

DIVISION 6

In the field

18. Ovid-Elsie (5-2) 38.000

On the bubble

33. Laingsburg (5-2) 29.714

36. Stockbridge (4-3) 27.857

38. Lansing Catholic (2-5) 26.571

DIVISION 7

In the field

8. Ithaca (6-1) 36.429

19. Pewamo-Westphalia (4-3) 29.571

23. Bath (5-2) 28.095

31. Perry (3-4) 22.857

DIVISION 8

In the field

8. Fowler (6-1) 33.714

19. Carson City-Crystal (6-1) 28.857

On the bubble

39. Dansville (2-5) 17.714

8-PLAYER DIVISION 1

On the bubble

18. Fulton (5-2) 26.857

8-PLAYER DIVISION 2

In the field

7. Morrice (6-1) 30.000

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.