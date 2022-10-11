ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Where Greater Lansing football teams stand in MHSAA playoff chase with two weeks to play

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MabG9_0iUM5dQe00

The Waverly football team was one of the area’s top stories early in the fall with its strong start.

The Warriors have played in some meaningful games in their first season under coach DeYeya Jones while surpassing last year’s win total.

But work still remains for Waverly if it wants to accomplish another big goal and reach the postseason. The Warriors have been part of the playoff field for the past several weeks, but now are among the final teams in position to be in the Division 3 playoffs.

Waverly ranks No. 28 in playoff points in Division 3 entering Week 8 with the top 32 point totals getting in. That adds to the importance of the next two weeks for the Warriors, who close the regular season against fellow Division 3 playoff-bound teams Haslett and DeWitt.

Haslett (5-2) moved up a few spots this week after its big win over Williamston on Friday to improve its chances of being in the Division 3 field.

Among the other Greater Lansing teams entering the final two weeks of the regular season with work to do include Lakewood, Perry, Fowlerville, Sexton, Laingsburg, Stockbridge, Lansing Catholic and Fulton.

GLAC runner-up Lakewood is currently the last team in the field in Division 5, while Perry is one of the final two teams in Division 7.

CMAC champion Laingsburg, which is coming off a huge victory over Fowler, is just outside the playoffs and ranks 33rd in playoff points in Division 6. Stockbridge and Lansing Catholic are also just behind Laingsburg in the Division 6 playoff-point rankings. Lansing Catholic had been part of the field in recent weeks before falling outside after back-to-back league setbacks to Ionia and Portland that dropped its record to 2-5.

Fowlerville is one of the first four teams out in Division 4 entering its matchup against Lansing Catholic. Sexton is a few spots behind the Gladiators.

The 16 teams with the top playoff-point totals make the field in 8-player and Fulton is among the first two teams out.

Here's a look at which area teams are in and out of the field entering matchups this weekend.

WHERE THEY STAND

Here's where area teams rank with two weeks left in the regular season.

DIVISION 1

In the field

Rank – School (record) Points

22. Grand Ledge (5-2) 55.143

26. Holt (4-3) 51.857

DIVISION 2

In the field

11. East Lansing (6-1) 60.286

DIVISION 3

In the field

4. Mason (7-0) 62.571

17. DeWitt (4-3) 50.857

22. Haslett (5-2) 45.714

28. Waverly (4-3) 42.429

DIVISION 4

In the field

12. Charlotte (6-1) 48.857

On the bubble

36. Fowlerville (3-4) 34.000

38. Sexton (3-4) 33.000

DIVISION 5

In the field

4. Corunna (6-1) 53.571

9. Portland (6-1) 49.714

14. Williamston (5-2) 44.000

16. Olivet (6-1) 42.143

32. Lakewood (5-2) 34.000

DIVISION 6

In the field

18. Ovid-Elsie (5-2) 38.000

On the bubble

33. Laingsburg (5-2) 29.714

36. Stockbridge (4-3) 27.857

38. Lansing Catholic (2-5) 26.571

DIVISION 7

In the field

8. Ithaca (6-1) 36.429

19. Pewamo-Westphalia (4-3) 29.571

23. Bath (5-2) 28.095

31. Perry (3-4) 22.857

DIVISION 8

In the field

8. Fowler (6-1) 33.714

19. Carson City-Crystal (6-1) 28.857

On the bubble

39. Dansville (2-5) 17.714

8-PLAYER DIVISION 1

On the bubble

18. Fulton (5-2) 26.857

8-PLAYER DIVISION 2

In the field

7. Morrice (6-1) 30.000

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

Comments / 0

Related
wcsx.com

Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened

It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Part of I-96 in Michigan to Close for 10 Days

Fall is here, and usually that means a slowdown in road construction. But, certain sections of I-96 in Michigan aren’t getting a rest from the construction. On one hand, that’s good, because the repairs are needed, but that can mean a big inconvenience for drivers. In fact, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Mhsaa#Football Teams#American Football#Highschoolsports#Division 3#Cmac
1051thebounce.com

Michigan is Getting a New Chicken Sandwich Restaurant

Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future

Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wemu.org

Could this be Michigan's new state bird?

The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.

Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Registration changes for deer kills this season in Michigan

There are some changes coming dear kills this season in Michigan. In the past, deer hunters could respond via surveys for registration. Now, information will be collected online, so that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources can track data in real time. WNDU reports that hunters can now register a...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy