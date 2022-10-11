Where Greater Lansing football teams stand in MHSAA playoff chase with two weeks to play
The Waverly football team was one of the area’s top stories early in the fall with its strong start.
The Warriors have played in some meaningful games in their first season under coach DeYeya Jones while surpassing last year’s win total.
But work still remains for Waverly if it wants to accomplish another big goal and reach the postseason. The Warriors have been part of the playoff field for the past several weeks, but now are among the final teams in position to be in the Division 3 playoffs.
Waverly ranks No. 28 in playoff points in Division 3 entering Week 8 with the top 32 point totals getting in. That adds to the importance of the next two weeks for the Warriors, who close the regular season against fellow Division 3 playoff-bound teams Haslett and DeWitt.
Haslett (5-2) moved up a few spots this week after its big win over Williamston on Friday to improve its chances of being in the Division 3 field.
Among the other Greater Lansing teams entering the final two weeks of the regular season with work to do include Lakewood, Perry, Fowlerville, Sexton, Laingsburg, Stockbridge, Lansing Catholic and Fulton.
GLAC runner-up Lakewood is currently the last team in the field in Division 5, while Perry is one of the final two teams in Division 7.
CMAC champion Laingsburg, which is coming off a huge victory over Fowler, is just outside the playoffs and ranks 33rd in playoff points in Division 6. Stockbridge and Lansing Catholic are also just behind Laingsburg in the Division 6 playoff-point rankings. Lansing Catholic had been part of the field in recent weeks before falling outside after back-to-back league setbacks to Ionia and Portland that dropped its record to 2-5.
Fowlerville is one of the first four teams out in Division 4 entering its matchup against Lansing Catholic. Sexton is a few spots behind the Gladiators.
The 16 teams with the top playoff-point totals make the field in 8-player and Fulton is among the first two teams out.
Here's a look at which area teams are in and out of the field entering matchups this weekend.
WHERE THEY STAND
Here's where area teams rank with two weeks left in the regular season.
DIVISION 1
In the field
Rank – School (record) Points
22. Grand Ledge (5-2) 55.143
26. Holt (4-3) 51.857
DIVISION 2
In the field
11. East Lansing (6-1) 60.286
DIVISION 3
In the field
4. Mason (7-0) 62.571
17. DeWitt (4-3) 50.857
22. Haslett (5-2) 45.714
28. Waverly (4-3) 42.429
DIVISION 4
In the field
12. Charlotte (6-1) 48.857
On the bubble
36. Fowlerville (3-4) 34.000
38. Sexton (3-4) 33.000
DIVISION 5
In the field
4. Corunna (6-1) 53.571
9. Portland (6-1) 49.714
14. Williamston (5-2) 44.000
16. Olivet (6-1) 42.143
32. Lakewood (5-2) 34.000
DIVISION 6
In the field
18. Ovid-Elsie (5-2) 38.000
On the bubble
33. Laingsburg (5-2) 29.714
36. Stockbridge (4-3) 27.857
38. Lansing Catholic (2-5) 26.571
DIVISION 7
In the field
8. Ithaca (6-1) 36.429
19. Pewamo-Westphalia (4-3) 29.571
23. Bath (5-2) 28.095
31. Perry (3-4) 22.857
DIVISION 8
In the field
8. Fowler (6-1) 33.714
19. Carson City-Crystal (6-1) 28.857
On the bubble
39. Dansville (2-5) 17.714
8-PLAYER DIVISION 1
On the bubble
18. Fulton (5-2) 26.857
8-PLAYER DIVISION 2
In the field
7. Morrice (6-1) 30.000
Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.
