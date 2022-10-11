Nightclub warn ravers of dangerous ‘Blue Punisher’ MDMA pills

British nightclub The Warehouse Project is warning rave-goers to party safely.

On Saturday, the club took to Twitter to advise nightlife enthusiasts to beware of extra strength, bright blue ecstasy pills, that are stamped with a logo from Marvel’s “The Punisher.”

These pills were found at the Manchester club and were then tested by Manchester Metropolitan University, according to MixMag .

Since 2013, the WHP has had on-site drug testing and works closely with the local lab Manchester Drug Analysis & Knowledge Exchange at MMU — also known as MANDRAKE.

“Reports of Blue Punisher Pills having strong effects,” the club wrote in a tweet. “Please be safe & aware. If unwell please speak to a member of staff.”

A follow-up tweet included a map of the club, noting designated “safe spaces” in case of an emergency.

The ecstasy pills are stamped with Marvel’s “The Punisher” logo. MANDRAKE_LAB/Twitter

“Plan meeting points in case you get lost; stay together, leave together,” the graphic advised.

“Welfare & medical areas are located next to the smoking area. They offer a non-judgemental & safe space if you need help,” the club promised on social media.

This isn’t the first time the Blue Punisher had circulated around Manchester clubs. Last year, according to Vice , the strongest-ever ecstasy pill in the UK was found at an unidentified nightclub. They, too, were blue and stamped with the vigilante’s logo.

MANDRAKE tested those pills and found that their dosage contained a whopping dose of MDMA between 477 mg.

The normal dose for an MDMA pill is around 80 to 120 mg.