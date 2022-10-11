ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

NBA Rumors: Will Russell Westbrook really come off the bench for the Lakers?

NBA Rumors: It appears that Russell Westbrook is one step closer to a new role in which he comes off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers. If the Los Angeles Lakers are going to bounce back this season, they’re going to need to finally solve the riddle that has been Russell Westbrook’s fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Entering the final preseason game, it seems like the Lakers are going to roll the dice on the idea.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

291K+
Followers
550K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy