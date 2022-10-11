Read full article on original website
iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop has a truly retractable 2-in-1 design
Clean your carpets effectively with the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop. This smart robot and vacuum comes with a truly retractable 2-in-1 design. It can sense your carpet easily and then fully retracts to the top of the robot. In fact, the best feature of this robot is that it vacuums and mops simultaneously. Additionally, it identifies obstacles as well as avoids hazards. The device is powered by iRobot OS and delivers seriously powerful-lifting suction. This first fully hands-free vacuum and mop robot automatically lifts the mop pad up and away to the top of the robot. This will actually help you prevent wet messes. In fact, the 4-stage cleaning system combines an Edge-Sweeping Brush, Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes, Power-Lifting Suction, and first-of-its-kind mopping.
Nomad Modern Leather Case for iPhone 14 Series has a rugged and protective design
Give your phone a luxurious and comfortable cover with the Nomad Modern Leather Case for iPhone 14 Series. Compatible with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, it’ll suit your new phone just right. With a modern look, it elevates your style as well as offers impressive protection. In fact, it boasts 10-foot drop protection. Made of full-grain and sustainably sourced leather, this case patinas over time to have a truly unique look. Additionally, it has 2 different lanyard attachment points depending on how you prefer to carry your phone. Furthermore, it has wireless charging compatibility as well as MagSafe compatibility. Choose from black, brown, English tan, and natural color options to go with your style.
Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse helps small to medium hands work in comfort
Treat your small- to medium-size hands to comfort when you use the Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse. Offering a comfortable shape, it works with macOS 10.15 or later as well as iPadOS 14 or later. Connect it via Bluetooth, and it also works with the Logi Bolt USB receiver. Based on the Logitech Lift mouse, this version suits Apple workspaces. With a design that promotes well-being, it aligns your wrist and forearm. That’s thanks to its 57º angle, which keeps your hand in a natural handshake position. In doing so, it removes pressure from your wrist throughout the day, keeping your arm and body in a better posture. Additionally, its softly textured grip provides a comfy spot for your hand to rest. And its easy-to-reach buttons make your work projects super easy for your fingers. Finally, the luxurious thumb rest and super quiet clicks round out this gadget.
hardgraft Good Old-Fashioned iPhone 14 Pro Case gives your smartphone a sleek holder
Carry your smartphone in style with the hardgraft Good Old-Fashioned iPhone 14 Pro Case. With a horizontal design, it almost looks like a wallet. This sleek case has a flap closure, appearing like a clutch. It leaves all your iPhone’s ports accessible on the sides, making it a great piece to add to your everyday carry setup. In fact, the snap pushbutton will not touch your phone, keeping it safe. With a classic design, it comes in vegan and leather options. Both come made in Italy, and the vegan leather alternative consists of renewable plant-based biomass. It biodegrades over your lifetime, reducing the use of natural resources. Additionally, it has embossing with the Italian Saffiano cross-hatch. Then, the leather option offers a hardgraft classic look.
gitaplus cargo-carrying robot is about double the size of the original gitamini robot
Let your cargo follow you while you travel comfortably with the gitaplus cargo carrying robot. Double the size of the gitamini robot, this robot comes with pedestrian etiquette. In fact, this robot is perfect for families who need larger cargo space, business owners, or anyone who wants an extra set of hands. The sleek design looks unique and one of a kind. In fact, this robot also has a built-in speaker. It allows you to use the mygita app to stream music from your smartphone. With the help of cameras and radar technology, this robot can see its surroundings and pair with its user. In fact, it takes just one tap for the gitaplus to pair to you. It stands and self-balances, braking automatically when needed and adjusting its speed to keep pace along the way.
Sony FX30 digital cinema camera has a compact design for easy & efficient filmmaking
Take your cinematography skills to a whole new level with the Sony FX30 digital cinema camera. It comes with FX30’s back-illuminated Exmor R APS-C CMOS sensor. Additionally, it also captures memorable Super 35mm imagery with outstanding resolution and shallow depth of field. In fact, the S-Cinetone picture profile provides cinematic-looking color, skin tones, and other visual aspects straight out of the camera. You can also shoot with an S-Log gamma curve. Cine EI offers wide latitude and the highest possible image quality, while Cine EI Quick simplifies setup by automatically selecting the camera’s base ISO. Expand your storytelling options with the 4K recording at up to 120 frames per second with autofocus. Finally, the compact and lightweight design makes this cinema camera super convenient for outdoor use.
WACACO Picopresso handheld portable espresso maker creates an incredibly fine grind
Enjoy incredible coffee on the go when you have the WACACO Picopresso handheld portable espresso maker. You deserve a great cup of Joe whether you’re on a camping trip or at home on a regular morning. This gadget provides you with an ultra-fine grind that results in seriously creamy shots. With a super compact design, this portable espresso machine consists of a wide commercial coffee basket as well. With extraction capabilities at the same level as a lever espresso machine, it creates rich drinks. Additionally, it has a naked portafilter, so the espresso comes out of a standard 52 mm 18 grams stainless steel filter basket as it brews. You don’t need any battery or electricity, just your own hands!
Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch is a Wear OS 3 watch with a wellness focus
Take your wearable experience to better heights with the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch. This is a smartwatch that comes in a 44mm case with a 1.28-inch always-on OLED display. Additionally, it’s also available in three color options: black, silver, or rose gold. Together with the last-gen Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus chip, this watch is truly one of a kind. It also comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. In fact, the Wear OS 3 compatibility makes this smartwatch even smarter. Wearing a smartwatch that dives into wellness is will not just help you track your everyday wellbeing but also monitor your stats straight from your wrist. With features such as SpO2 measurements, cardio fitness estimations using VO2 max, automatic workout detection, and more, this watch is totally worth a try.
Blackdove Digital Art Canvas displays your NFT collection with unparalleled quality
Securely store and display your NFT collection in style with the Blackdove Digital Art Canvas displays. These NFT displays come with the Blackdove web app compatibility that stores your NFT collection securely. Once you scan your Metamask wallet, all leading NFT platforms are supported with this display. Additionally, you can easily manage your Digital Canvas with the Blackdove suite of apps for mobile and web. In fact, the ultra HD display shines bright even in daylight with a 500 nit output. This display comes with 3 year warranty and can operate 24/7 for 5 years straight. The display also supports smart home integration. You can easily pair your NFT wallet with the display and let Blackdove do the rest with automated NFT art assets import.
Steelcase Pod Tent freestanding work pod is a private space that limits distractions
Get the comfort and convenience of working without distractions with the Steelcase Pod Tent Freestanding Work Pod. This work pod helps you work privately from common office distractions. Additionally, its unique and organic shape adds a visual aesthetic to the modern workplace. In fact, it is roomy enough to support individual desking or lounge settings. The tent is also easy to move and supports a resilient workplace. A standard open-air roof and door provides ventilation inside the pod. Most importantly, the Pod Tent is budget friendly and a fraction of the cost of traditional stand-alone pods and enclaves. From simple screens to small enclosures, Work Tents provide privacy and shelter in the office, even if you are working from a congested environment.
Herman Miller x Logitech G Vantum gaming chair blends comfort, support & adaptability
Make your gaming setup so much more comfortable when you have the Herman Miller x Logitech G Vantum gaming chair. Designed with comfort and support in mind, it also has adaptability features to support you no matter your task. Crafted for all levels of players, it’s great for streaming, performing, and competing as well. Moreover, this versatile seat has a performance construction that gives you the ergonomic support you need for all-day play. Keeping you at your optimal posture, it has a forward-leaning active alignment and provides support from your head to your neck to your shoulders. In fact, it has an adjustable headrest and thoracic support pad. Furthermore, using suspension material, it offers breathability. Choose from 3 color options depending on your gaming aesthetic.
Corsair K100 AIR ultra-thin gaming keyboard has a low-profile design & fast connectivity
Take your typing efficiency one step further with the Corsair K100 AIR ultra-thin gaming keyboard. Together with a low-profile design and fast connectivity, this gaming keyboard boasts ultra low profile keyswitches and hyper-fast wireless connectivity. Additionally, you can create faster workflows and boost your productivity the four macro keys. You can also play up to 20 RGB lighting layers wirelessly. In fact, the Corsair iCUE software will make your entire setup even more immersive. The 11mm slim profile design makes the gaming keyboard even shorter than a laptop. The sleek aluminum frame not just looks great but also makes this keyboard blend perfectly with your gaming setup. Switch between five devices as easily as can be, thanks to the SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS and Bluetooth technology.
Secretlab MAGNUS Pro sit-to-stand metal desk boasts precise electric height adjustment
Work in comfort at all times when you have the Secretlab MAGNUS Pro sit-to-stand metal desk. Delivering precise electric height adjustment, it can sit as low as 25.6” or as high as 49.2”. The control panel sits flush with the edge of the desk, so it’s never in your way. Moreover, with a completely integrated power supply column, it keeps everything organized and tidy. Plus, its magnetic organization ecosystem ensures everything stays in its rightful place. Not only that, but it also offers cable management features so your workspace remains nice and clean. Personalize yours with accessories and add-ons, and you’ll also love the custom backlit LED control panel, which has a built-in on and off switch. Overall, with anticollision protection and a modular design, it’s ideal for your home workspace.
UWANT B200 spot cleaner & steamer makes cleaning rugs, blankets & other textiles a breeze
Freshen up your rugs and other large textiles when you have the UWANT B200 spot cleaner & steamer. Boasting 12,000 Pa of suction, it clears up dirt and water from spots, allowing them to dry super quickly. Leaving your carpets and fabrics spotless, it uses high-pressure water and high-temperature steam that helps you remove stubborn spots. Compatible with various types of textiles, it has a 4-in-1 cleaning system that removes stains quickly even at the deepest level. In fact, 3 cleaning modes work against a variety of spots and stains, dissolving even the toughest ones. Moreover, its patented self-cleaning design stays fresh, and it even has a really long reach that lets you get tough spots in tough places. Furthermore, with a universal wheel and 2 smooth wheels on the bottom, it moves super easily.
