Baseball World Reacts To Yankees, Guardians News
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will wait another day to play Game 2 of their ALDS series. Both teams announced that Thursday night's scheduled game is postponed until Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET due to anticipated inclement weather in the Bronx. The Yankees began the series with a...
Aaron Judge’s father has funny question for the slugger
Aaron Judge just became the first person in over two decades to hit more than 60 home runs in a single season, but the New York Yankees star’s father was not all that impressed with the feat. Judge said earlier this week that his father, Wayne, has been been...
ALDS Odds: Guardians vs. Yankees Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/13/2022
The Cleveland Guardians take on the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS on Thursday. New York leads the series 1-0 after an intense Game 1 victory. Righty Shane Bieber will start on the mound for the Guardians, while southpaw Nestor Cortes takes the bump for the Yankees. The first pitch is slated for 7:47 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Yankees prediction and pick.
MLB・
What was Bob Costas thinking with Yankees’ Harrison Bader HR comment?
If you watched the TBS broadcast of the New York Yankees-Cleveland Guardians Game 1 matchup on Tuesday night, you were probably not thrilled with Bob Costas calling the shots (alongside Mets sympathizer Ron Darling). The man hasn’t called a full playoff series in 22 years. And it showed. He...
Blame Rob Manfred for Yankees-Guardians Game 2 postponement
There will be no New York Yankees baseball on Thursday, folks. We’re extremely sorry. Still waiting on that apology from commissioner Rob Manfred, though, because this occurrence is without a doubt his fault. Inclement weather postponed the Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2, which will now be played on Friday at...
Yanks' LeMahieu may have broken foot, Effross needs surgery
NEW YORK (AP) — Former batting champion DJ LeMahieu was left off the New York Yankees’ American League Division Series roster against Cleveland on Tuesday after being unable to overcome a toe injury that slowed him late in the season. Reliever Scott Effross, rookie infielder Oswald Peraza and outfielder Andrew Benintendi also were left off the 26-man roster, while Matt Carpenter, rookie Oswaldo Cabrera and speedy outfielder Tim Locastro were included. Cleveland added right-handers Aaron Civale and Cody Morris, and dropped left-hander Kirk McCarty and right-hander Nick Sandlin, who strained his pitching shoulder Saturday. LeMahieu, a three-time Gold Glove infielder, went into a 2-for-38 slide through Sept. 4 before going on the injured list. The second baseman and third baseman returned Sept. 30 and was 4 for 13 with two walks, no extra-base hits and no RBIs. LeMahieu finished the season with a .261 batting average, his lowest since 2011.
Why Yankees crowd into 1 hotel room on the road
Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the...
Pedro Martinez issues warning to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have some major decisions to make this offseason, and one of the best players in franchise history believes they could seriously alter the direction of the franchise if they do not make the correct ones. JD Martinez is set to become a free agent, and star...
Yankees announcer John Sterling goes viral for Harrison Bader home run call in ALDS Game 1
John Sterling did it again. The voice of New York Yankees baseball on WFAN dropped another signature home run call, with this one coming Tuesday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series vs. the Cleveland Guardians. Outfielder Harrison Bader hit a solo home run to left field in...
Popculture
World Series Champion Catcher to Retire After 16-Year MLB Career
A veteran catcher who won a World Series has ended his MLB career. Kurt Suzuki recently told the Orange County Register that he's retiring from baseball after a 16-year career. The 39-year-old spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and had a special sendoff during his final game on Oct. 4, the game day as his birthday.
MLB・
ALDS Game 2 Live Reactions and Highlights
Check out MyNorthwest’s live updates and analysis of Game 2 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park in Houston, where Astros lefty starter Framber Valdez takes on right-handed Mariners pitching phenom Luis Castillo. The Astros lead the series, 1-0, after Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run walk-off homer to stun Seattle on Tuesday.
Report: Joe Maddon to interview for 2 MLB manager jobs
Joe Maddon may not even need to take a gap year after being fired by the Los Angeles Angels a few months ago. Chicago MLB insider Mike Rodriguez reported this week that the veteran manager Maddon will interview with both the Chicago White Sox and the Miami Marlins for their managerial vacancies.
Talk of changes mean nothing for Tampa Bay Rays…yet
Another year, another disappointing result for the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays found themselves in the postseason once again, their fourth consecutive trek to the playoffs. And once again, that journey ended in disappointment as they were unable to capture the first championship in franchise history. They went out with a whimper in the Wild Card round as the Guardians held them to one run over 24 innings.
Will Yankees, Guardians play ALDS Game 2 Friday? Latest forecast for Yankee Stadium
If at first, you don’t succeed ... The New York Yankees take a 1-0 series lead into Friday’s Game 2 of their best-of-five American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians. Game 2 had been scheduled for Thursday night but MLB postponed the game with rain and heavy...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees rained out in ALDS Game 2 against Guardians
For a few days now, the weather forecast for the Bronx on Thursday night has not been particularly promising. The Yankees and Guardians were scheduled to play Game 2 of their American League Division Series matchup after a scheduled Wednesday offday that featured perfect conditions. Instead, they’ll be rained out tonight and forced to play a matinee tomorrow, with the possibility of four games in four days looming. Delightful!
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series: Yankees lead Guardians in ALDS Game 2
MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather. Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta...
Pinstripe Alley
It’s time to give Wandy Peralta his flowers
Every so often, the Yankees make a trade that elicits one of two responses:. An example of the first response would be the Jordan Montgomery-for-Harrison Bader deadline deal (though it has made more sense in recent days), or even the offseason move that saw Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela dealt for Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. The second would be a deal like prospects-for-Clay Holmes, where a couple lower-tier names are moved for some guy you’ve never heard of, but who turns out to be a huge factor almost immediately for the team.
atozsports.com
Pinstripe Alley
Thoughts from the first Yankees home playoff game in three years
At around 6:30 pm on Tuesday night, I was fortunate enough to enter Yankee Stadium, along with a pair of anxious friends, to watch Game 1 of the ALDS between the Yankees and Guardians. As we walked in, we steeled ourselves for the night ahead, and I quietly hoped that the events of the game would allow me to write an article about a triumphant return to playoff baseball, about a team and fanbase that, years after the last playoff game in the Bronx, was ready to explode.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Verdugo needs to make a leap before he's pushed out the door
One season. That's all Alex Verdugo realistically has left to prove he's anything more than exceedingly average. The centerpiece of the Mookie Betts trade has occasionally tantalized with his ability to put the ball in play and use the whole field like a left-handed D.J. LeMahieu, but mostly he's just sort of there: an average hitter with average power who runs into too many outs and should play better defense.
