iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop has a truly retractable 2-in-1 design
Clean your carpets effectively with the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop. This smart robot and vacuum comes with a truly retractable 2-in-1 design. It can sense your carpet easily and then fully retracts to the top of the robot. In fact, the best feature of this robot is that it vacuums and mops simultaneously. Additionally, it identifies obstacles as well as avoids hazards. The device is powered by iRobot OS and delivers seriously powerful-lifting suction. This first fully hands-free vacuum and mop robot automatically lifts the mop pad up and away to the top of the robot. This will actually help you prevent wet messes. In fact, the 4-stage cleaning system combines an Edge-Sweeping Brush, Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes, Power-Lifting Suction, and first-of-its-kind mopping.
NuPhy Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard has an RGB HaloLit design & aluminum frame
Speed up typing while doing the most demanding tasks with the NuPhy Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard. The design fine-tunes every component, starting from the cap to the coating. This enables efficient typing thanks to the RGB HaloLit design. Additionally, the wavy, ionic-column-inspired side also enhances the grip and height of this gadget. It’s also available in 2 amazing colors: wear-resistant anodized matte black and electrophoresis-coated ionic white. Whether it’s multitasking or going through intense gaming sessions, the 4,000 mAh built-in battery can sustain 240 hours of continuous use. The dual-OS support also makes this peripheral ideal for both Mac and Windows. With brightly lit keycaps and an intuitive design, this device is a great typing companion for your work setup.
Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) provides always-on power & 24/7 video recording
Keep a watchful eye over your front porch no matter where you are when you have the Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen). This smart doorbell offers always-on power, so you never have to worry about recharging or replacing a battery. Not only that, but it also records an hour’s worth of events even if you have internet outages. Additionally, it lets you access 24/7 continuous video recording along with 3 hours of event history. This includes clips up to 5 minutes long. Moreover, with person and package detection, it provides a clear image so you can see what’s going on no matter the weather conditions. It has no fish-eye effect, and the HDR captures details even in darker spaces. Additionally, it has built-in smart features like on-device processing for relevant and private notifications. Finally, built-in machine learning can recognize different people, packages, and pets!
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 versatile tablet is together a powerful laptop, tablet & studio
Do anything you want anywhere with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 versatile tablet. Designed for working, gaming, streaming, and creating, this powerful device blends what you want in a tablet, laptop, and studio. Made with a high-grade aluminum casing, it comes in multiple anodized colors: Platinum, Sapphire, Forest, and Graphite. Moreover, designed with a built-in kickstand, it also lets you achieve just the right viewing angle at any given moment. With a 13-inch PixelSense display, its edge-to-edge screen has up to a 120 Hz refresh rate. Not only that, but it also has an HD camera, Omnisonic speakers, and directional microphones. With a custom G6 chip, it response to your tactile signals—and digital ink on the screen feels like writing with pen and paper. Finally, choose from 2 processors: 12th Gen Intel Core on the Intel Evo platform with Thunderbolt 4 or Microsoft SQ powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon with 5G.
Google Pixel Tablet pairs with a Charging Speaker Dock to give you even more features
Add on to your portfolio of Pixel devices when you go for the Google Pixel Tablet. This new addition to Google’s suite of products works with a Charging Speaker Dock. Designed specifically for at-home use—where you likely keep your tablet the majority of the time—the dock improves use at home. It keeps your tablet fully charged so it’s ready to go when you are. If you want to watch a YouTube video for your next DIY project or recipe, you can hear it clearly. Or perhaps you want to video chat with family or friends—the speaker helps with that, too. Crafted with the Tensor T2 chip, just like the Pixel 7 smartphones, it boasts advanced machine learning as well as intelligent features. With a suite of features built in as well as connected in the Pixel series, this is a useful gadget whether you take it out with you or use it at home.
DJI Transmission integrated solution includes control, recording, a receiver & a monitor
Get one integrated solution that does it all with the DJI Transmission. With this gadget, you’ll get not only a video receiver and a monitor but also a controller and a recorder. Designed for native integration with the Ronin series, it also works with Master Wheels. Providing long-distance HD live feed transmission, it uses O3 Pro video technology. So you can enjoy a 20,000-foot on-ground transmission range at up to 1080p and 60 fps with a maximum bitrate of 40 Mbps. Plus, its live audio monitoring is at 16 bits and 48 kHz. So, even large sets get incredible audio and video monitoring. Additionally, its end-to-end ultra-low latency design is thanks to the fact that the transmitter and receiver use the same chip as the Ronin 4D. Finally, it has up to 23 channel options for compliance and interference-free transmissions on professional crews.
StayWell Copper Phone Patch and Hand-Held Antimicrobial Tool kills 99.9% of germs
Stay healthy on the go with the StayWell Copper Phone Patch & Hand-Held Antimicrobial No Touch Tool. This set includes a Phone Patch, which attaches to your phone with strong 3M adhesive. And it has the Hand-Held No Touch Tool with a swivel-clip keychain. Made of antimicrobial copper, these kill 99.9% of harmful bacteria in only 2 hours. By killing bacteria on the things you touch all the time, the no-touch tool offers 100% natural added protection in your life. With a scientifically proven material, it helps you stay healthy and avoid picking up sicknesses. Plus, they go with you wherever you go and work when you simply rub them on your hand! Phones are the germiest thing you touch, so StayWell Copper gives you the extra protection you need to stay healthy and free of colds by avoiding harmful bacteria. Finally, StayWell Copper is proudly made in the USA.
Elgato Wave DX dynamic microphone provides professional-quality audio production
Upgrade the way you record podcasts or broadcast when you have the Elgato Wave DX dynamic microphone. Delivering incredible sound, it provides true-to-life professional audio without the annoying background noise. Moreover, with a cardioid polar pattern, it hears you even if you happen to speak a bit off the axis. Plus, it works with any XLR audio interface as well. You don’t need a booster—simply speak into the dynamic mic whether it’s on a stand or on a mount. Designed for content creators, it has a frequency range that doesn’t create any coloration with your vocals. Additionally, it naturally shapes your voice as you move closer and further away. With acoustically engineered nylon fiber between 2 layers of foam, its internal pop shield reduces plosive breath sounds.
Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse helps small to medium hands work in comfort
Treat your small- to medium-size hands to comfort when you use the Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse. Offering a comfortable shape, it works with macOS 10.15 or later as well as iPadOS 14 or later. Connect it via Bluetooth, and it also works with the Logi Bolt USB receiver. Based on the Logitech Lift mouse, this version suits Apple workspaces. With a design that promotes well-being, it aligns your wrist and forearm. That’s thanks to its 57º angle, which keeps your hand in a natural handshake position. In doing so, it removes pressure from your wrist throughout the day, keeping your arm and body in a better posture. Additionally, its softly textured grip provides a comfy spot for your hand to rest. And its easy-to-reach buttons make your work projects super easy for your fingers. Finally, the luxurious thumb rest and super quiet clicks round out this gadget.
Amazon eero PoE 10-Port Wired Gateway supplies 100 watts of pooled power for PoE systems
Give your home the internet power it deserves with the Amazon eero PoE 10-Port Wired Gateway. This gateway’s 10 Ethernet ports include two 10 GbE ports and eight 2.5 GbE ports. In fact, both of the 10 GbE ports support wired speeds up to 9.4 Gbps upload and download. Plus, the other 8 PoE-capable 2.5 GbE ports then eliminate or minimize the need for a third-party PoE/switch. Additionally, it includes a 140W USB-C power adapter for PoE systems. This power supply provides 100 watts of pooled power for PoE/PoE-enabled devices up to 802.3bt class 5. This includes multiple eero PoE 6 access points. Set it up in minutes once you have the PoE infrastructure and access points installed. Then, simply follow the guidance on the eero app to complete the setup and manage your network.
Skullcandy SLYR multi-platform wireless gaming headset has expert tuning for rich sound
Enjoy Skullcandy Supreme Sound with the Skullcandy SLYR multi-platform wireless gaming headset. This headset has all-day comfort and an advanced microphone. Additionally, the multi-platform connectivity makes this headset perfect for gaming across devices. Thanks to the 50 mm dynamic drivers, this headset will deliver a super-wide frequency range and rich, detailed sound. In fact, it also comes with a bi-directional mic for focused voice pickup and premium audio technology. This will help your team to hear everything with absolute clarity. It’s also built with lightweight materials that are tough enough to stand up to years of play. The plush memory foam ear cushions conform to the shape of your head. Listen to the world around you without a distraction or pause in the action.
Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 interactive pen display offers premium precision & sensitivity
Take your professional creative art game up a notch with the Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 interactive pen display. This display comes with a 120 Hz 4K pen display. Additionally, it features both 98% DCI-P3 and 99% Adobe RGB with Pantone-Validated certification. In fact, the slimmer bezel and additional mounting options make it comfortable at the same time. It also comes with the new Wacom Pro Pen 3. You can adjust the pen weight, gravity center, and number of buttons. The modern design includes 8 easily accessible ExpressKeys and offers you a great drawing experience. Designed for millennials, this display allows you to stay focused with its state-of-the-art design and comfort level. With this, you will always have a degree of control never-seen-before on a Wacom pen display.
gitaplus cargo-carrying robot is about double the size of the original gitamini robot
Let your cargo follow you while you travel comfortably with the gitaplus cargo carrying robot. Double the size of the gitamini robot, this robot comes with pedestrian etiquette. In fact, this robot is perfect for families who need larger cargo space, business owners, or anyone who wants an extra set of hands. The sleek design looks unique and one of a kind. In fact, this robot also has a built-in speaker. It allows you to use the mygita app to stream music from your smartphone. With the help of cameras and radar technology, this robot can see its surroundings and pair with its user. In fact, it takes just one tap for the gitaplus to pair to you. It stands and self-balances, braking automatically when needed and adjusting its speed to keep pace along the way.
Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch is a Wear OS 3 watch with a wellness focus
Take your wearable experience to better heights with the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch. This is a smartwatch that comes in a 44mm case with a 1.28-inch always-on OLED display. Additionally, it’s also available in three color options: black, silver, or rose gold. Together with the last-gen Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus chip, this watch is truly one of a kind. It also comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. In fact, the Wear OS 3 compatibility makes this smartwatch even smarter. Wearing a smartwatch that dives into wellness is will not just help you track your everyday wellbeing but also monitor your stats straight from your wrist. With features such as SpO2 measurements, cardio fitness estimations using VO2 max, automatic workout detection, and more, this watch is totally worth a try.
Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) streaming media adapter offers 1080p HDR quality
Turn any television into a Google TV when you have the Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) streaming media adapter. Previously available in only a 4K model, it now comes in an HD option that lets you watch shows and movies in up to 1080p HDR quality. With this gadget, you can choose from more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes. Not only that, but you can also watch live television. And, using information based what you subscribe to and watch, it’ll even give you personalized recommendations. Use voice control to ask Google to search for content across apps and services, too! It showcases your favorites on the home screen, and you can add items to your watchlist directly from your Google search. Furthermore, you can set up kids profiles as well as play music, Stadia games, and videos on YouTube.
hardgraft Good Old-Fashioned iPhone 14 Pro Case gives your smartphone a sleek holder
Carry your smartphone in style with the hardgraft Good Old-Fashioned iPhone 14 Pro Case. With a horizontal design, it almost looks like a wallet. This sleek case has a flap closure, appearing like a clutch. It leaves all your iPhone’s ports accessible on the sides, making it a great piece to add to your everyday carry setup. In fact, the snap pushbutton will not touch your phone, keeping it safe. With a classic design, it comes in vegan and leather options. Both come made in Italy, and the vegan leather alternative consists of renewable plant-based biomass. It biodegrades over your lifetime, reducing the use of natural resources. Additionally, it has embossing with the Italian Saffiano cross-hatch. Then, the leather option offers a hardgraft classic look.
Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard for Mac is made with Tactile Quiet keys
Take your typing experience one step further on your Apple computer with the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard for Mac. This keyboard is seamlessly compatible with non-Windows setups and is available in two amazing colors. These would be the Space Gray and Pale Gray option. Additionally, you can also customize shortcuts and accelerate creativity with Logi Options+. One of the key features of this keyboard is the Tactile Quiet low-profile switches. These make the typing experience quieter and more reliable. Another feature worth exploring is Smart Backlighting. This will allow you to stay in the flow in any light conditions. For multitaskers, you can connect up to three different Apple devices for macOS, iPadOS or iOS with Easy-Switch. Even while you work, you can still charge the keyboard with a USB-C cable.
Sony FX30 digital cinema camera has a compact design for easy & efficient filmmaking
Take your cinematography skills to a whole new level with the Sony FX30 digital cinema camera. It comes with FX30’s back-illuminated Exmor R APS-C CMOS sensor. Additionally, it also captures memorable Super 35mm imagery with outstanding resolution and shallow depth of field. In fact, the S-Cinetone picture profile provides cinematic-looking color, skin tones, and other visual aspects straight out of the camera. You can also shoot with an S-Log gamma curve. Cine EI offers wide latitude and the highest possible image quality, while Cine EI Quick simplifies setup by automatically selecting the camera’s base ISO. Expand your storytelling options with the 4K recording at up to 120 frames per second with autofocus. Finally, the compact and lightweight design makes this cinema camera super convenient for outdoor use.
Herman Miller x Logitech G Vantum gaming chair blends comfort, support & adaptability
Make your gaming setup so much more comfortable when you have the Herman Miller x Logitech G Vantum gaming chair. Designed with comfort and support in mind, it also has adaptability features to support you no matter your task. Crafted for all levels of players, it’s great for streaming, performing, and competing as well. Moreover, this versatile seat has a performance construction that gives you the ergonomic support you need for all-day play. Keeping you at your optimal posture, it has a forward-leaning active alignment and provides support from your head to your neck to your shoulders. In fact, it has an adjustable headrest and thoracic support pad. Furthermore, using suspension material, it offers breathability. Choose from 3 color options depending on your gaming aesthetic.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 arrives with Thunderbolt 4 ports and up to 18 hours of battery life
Get things done wherever you go when you have the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 on your side. Impressively, it provides up to 18 hours of battery life. Not only that, but it also offers fast charging: up to 9 hours of battery life after 30 minutes. More powerful than its predecessor, it operates on the 12th-generation Intel i5 and i7 processors. Furthermore, available in 13.5-inch and 15-inch models, it comes in all the same colors as the previous generation—along with a new Sage hue. With Thunderbolt 4 ports for added connectivity, it uses the Windows 11 operating system with more accessibility features. Enjoy added collaboration abilities for working remotely. And you can select form 8 GB, 16 GB, or 32 GB of RAM. With 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB removable SSD options, this laptop also boasts Dolby Atmos audio and Intel Iris Xe graphics.
