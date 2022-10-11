ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. RIVERA, NATALIE ROSE; W/F HISPANIC; POB: CARROLLTON TX; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: LITTLE ELM TX;...
KELLER, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Mom Warns About New Fentanyl Pills

New rainbow-colored fentanyl pills are reportedly on the streets of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, likely contributing to the nationwide increase in deaths from the fatal drug. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is warning local parents about the drug, alongside a mother from McKinney who lost her son to a drug overdose in 2016.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Criminal charges expected for woman who killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Criminal charges are likely to be announced soon against a woman whose wrong way trip down a freeway killed a Dallas police officer. Jacob Arellano was on his way to begin his work shift when a suspected drunk driver hit his SUV head on. It's expected that the wrong way driver, whose name has not officially been released, will be charged with intoxication manslaughter following the deadly head on collision. A collision that left officers who responded to the scene of traumatized. Police radio traffic recorded officers trying to stop a car going southbound in the northbound lanes of Spur...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas officer Jacob Arellano dies after being hit by wrong way driver, police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas police officer has died after being hit by a wrong-way driver on his way to work Tuesday night, police said.At 11:48 p.m. Oct. 11, officer Jacob Arellano, 25, was driving northbound on Spur 408 at West Kiest Boulevard when he was struck by a sedan going the wrong way.Police said Arellano was driving in the middle of the three lanes when the sedan—going southbound in the northbound lanes—hit the front left side of his vehicle.The crash caused Arellano's vehicle to go into the right lane where it was hit by a tractor-trailer, police said. His vehicle...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Police Arrest Uncle Suspected of Murdering Nephew

Dallas police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting death last week. Kamal Alberty, 33, was found fatally shot on October 7, according to a news release on the Dallas police department’s blog site. Police responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. in the 5900 block of...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer

Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer.Andreas M/Unsplash. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.
TEXAS STATE
Q92

Customers Watch in Terror as Texas Manager Gets Violently Beaten

The manager of a Hooters in Plano, Texas is seeking justice after being savagely attacked at his job. 27-year-old Waldo Montano was working his shift at Hooters when he recognized a group of kids walking around selling chocolate bars inside the store, "They've come in several times since I've been working there for over a year," Montano said.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Roommate Trouble Leads to Double Shooting at Arlington Apartments

Arlington Police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday afternoon involving two new roommates. Officials confirmed to NBC 5 that the shooting took place at the Stratton Apartment Homes on the 200 block of Hollandale Circle, on the west side of Texas 360 near East Abram Street on the city's east side, where two men go into an argument and started shooting at each other.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Mourns Loss of Joshua Couple

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double murder that left a Joshua couple dead in their home. Family and friends are mourning the loss of Mike and Kay Scarlett. According to the medical examiner's office, the couple was murdered Thursday afternoon at their home along Don Lee Road...
JOSHUA, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
FORT WORTH, TX
howafrica.com

Dallas Woman Shot To Death After Beating Male Friend In Basketball Game

A Dallas woman was fatally shot by her male friend after the victim won a pickup basketball game they had played earlier. According to FOX 4, the fatal incident occurred in South Dallas on October 3. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Asia Womack, was shot and killed by her male...
DALLAS, TX

