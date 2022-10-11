Read full article on original website
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. RIVERA, NATALIE ROSE; W/F HISPANIC; POB: CARROLLTON TX; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: LITTLE ELM TX;...
dallasexpress.com
Local Mom Warns About New Fentanyl Pills
New rainbow-colored fentanyl pills are reportedly on the streets of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, likely contributing to the nationwide increase in deaths from the fatal drug. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is warning local parents about the drug, alongside a mother from McKinney who lost her son to a drug overdose in 2016.
Criminal charges expected for woman who killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Criminal charges are likely to be announced soon against a woman whose wrong way trip down a freeway killed a Dallas police officer. Jacob Arellano was on his way to begin his work shift when a suspected drunk driver hit his SUV head on. It's expected that the wrong way driver, whose name has not officially been released, will be charged with intoxication manslaughter following the deadly head on collision. A collision that left officers who responded to the scene of traumatized. Police radio traffic recorded officers trying to stop a car going southbound in the northbound lanes of Spur...
Dallas officer Jacob Arellano dies after being hit by wrong way driver, police say
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas police officer has died after being hit by a wrong-way driver on his way to work Tuesday night, police said.At 11:48 p.m. Oct. 11, officer Jacob Arellano, 25, was driving northbound on Spur 408 at West Kiest Boulevard when he was struck by a sedan going the wrong way.Police said Arellano was driving in the middle of the three lanes when the sedan—going southbound in the northbound lanes—hit the front left side of his vehicle.The crash caused Arellano's vehicle to go into the right lane where it was hit by a tractor-trailer, police said. His vehicle...
WFAA
'A gentle giant' | Field trainer describes officer killed by suspected drunk driver
Dallas officer Jacob Arrellano was killed by a suspected drunk driver while driving to work. His field trainer talked to WFAA about him.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Police Arrest Uncle Suspected of Murdering Nephew
Dallas police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting death last week. Kamal Alberty, 33, was found fatally shot on October 7, according to a news release on the Dallas police department’s blog site. Police responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. in the 5900 block of...
Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer
Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer.Andreas M/Unsplash. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.
Customers Watch in Terror as Texas Manager Gets Violently Beaten
The manager of a Hooters in Plano, Texas is seeking justice after being savagely attacked at his job. 27-year-old Waldo Montano was working his shift at Hooters when he recognized a group of kids walking around selling chocolate bars inside the store, "They've come in several times since I've been working there for over a year," Montano said.
'They're not coming back' | Family of two cousins killed in Fort Worth quadruple murder speaks out
FORT WORTH, Texas — As the sun went down Tuesday evening, a large, grieving family sat in the front yard of a small Fort Worth home. Cars from visitors lined the street and faces of sorrow surrounded the family home. The family is mourning the loss of two young...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Roommate Trouble Leads to Double Shooting at Arlington Apartments
Arlington Police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday afternoon involving two new roommates. Officials confirmed to NBC 5 that the shooting took place at the Stratton Apartment Homes on the 200 block of Hollandale Circle, on the west side of Texas 360 near East Abram Street on the city's east side, where two men go into an argument and started shooting at each other.
WFAA
Former Southlake daycare center worker arrested on child indecency charge, police say
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — A North Texas man who used to work at a Southlake daycare center has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecency with a child, police said. The Southlake Police Department said Thaddaeus Andrew Davidson, a 33-year-old from Irving, was arrested on Oct. 11 and booked into the Keller Regional Detention Center.
dallasexpress.com
Despite Video Evidence, Tarrant County Judge Candidate Peoples Not Investigated
The chief investigator of Tarrant County has announced that he will not look into stunning allegations of voter fraud by Deborah Peoples, the Democratic nominee for the county’s highest office. As reported by The Dallas Express, footage obtained through open records request of a January 2020 interaction between Dallas...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Mourns Loss of Joshua Couple
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double murder that left a Joshua couple dead in their home. Family and friends are mourning the loss of Mike and Kay Scarlett. According to the medical examiner's office, the couple was murdered Thursday afternoon at their home along Don Lee Road...
Victim in fatal Fort Worth crash identified
e victim of a Fort Worth crash has been identified. The driver’s car crashed Monday on I-35 near Northeast 28th Street. Now identified as a 19-year-old Las Vegas man named Dan Shaka
'Sending all our love' | Messages pour in from police departments for officer killed in wrong-way crash
DALLAS — As many from the Dallas Police community continue to mourn the loss of a North Texas officer who recently died, others from across the community are sending messages of support and prayer for those close to the fallen officer. Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano died after a...
Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
howafrica.com
Dallas Woman Shot To Death After Beating Male Friend In Basketball Game
A Dallas woman was fatally shot by her male friend after the victim won a pickup basketball game they had played earlier. According to FOX 4, the fatal incident occurred in South Dallas on October 3. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Asia Womack, was shot and killed by her male...
Dallas police identify officer who died in crash with wrong-way driver
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas police officer has died after a crash with a wrong-way driver in southern Dallas late Tuesday night, Chief Eddie Garcia confirmed. Garcia identified the officer as Jacob Arellano. Garcia said Arellano, 25, who had a young son and a girlfriend, died "after a...
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
