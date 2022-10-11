Read full article on original website
NHL
Crosby has three points, Penguins score six in win against Coyotes
PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby began his 18th NHL season with a goal and two assists, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 in the season opener for each team at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. The 35-year-old's 18 seasons are the most in Penguins history, passing Mario Lemieux's...
How to Watch the Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (10/14/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The 2022-23 NHL season is well underway, and the Detroit Red Wings are set to begin another season, but with more optimism than in years past. They begin the new campaign on home ice with an Original Six clash with the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night. Despite a series of...
Avalanche raise Stanley Cup banner at Ball Arena, defeat Blackhawks in season opener
DENVER — Avalanche teammates locked arms at center ice with heads raised as a Stanley Cup banner lifted into the rafters at Ball Arena. Colorado rolled Wednesday in a 5-2 victory over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks to open the 2022-23 season. But in the title afterglow, on a night of reflection and joy, the outcome was secondary. A sellout crowd arrived early and stayed late to relish the return of hockey.
Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter, World Series champion, dies at 69
Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter has died at age 69, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday. Sutter played 12 seasons in the big leagues from 1976-88, including four years with St. Louis, before being elected to the Hall of Fame in 2006 as the first pitcher inducted without ever starting a game.
Avs vs Blackhawks: 5 things to know for season opener in Denver
The Colorado Avalanche will start the journey to defending the Stanley Cup Championship on Wednesday night as they host the Chicago Blackhawks for the season opener at Ball Arena.
Mark Madden: If a group of old-timers can make another Stanley Cup run, it's the Penguins' Crosby, Malkin, Letang
After the Pittsburgh Penguins lost to Washington in the second round of the 2018 playoffs, I’d have traded Evgeni Malkin. Malkin had a no-movement clause but would have waived it to go to Florida, a rumored destination. His family has a home there. A big package of young talent and draft picks beckoned. Rebuild with youth and energy around Sidney Crosby.
Dallas Stars 2022-23 season preview: Offseason changes bring new faces, uncertain expectations of transitioning team identity
DALLAS — The Dallas Stars 2022-23 season starts on Oct. 13 against the Nashville Predators, fresh off a dramatic first-round playoff series against the Calgary Flames that ended with a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 7. With a new year comes a fresh slate. Dallas made numerous moves in...
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Unavailable against New Jersey
Atkinson (upper body) remains day-to-day and won't be available against the Devils on Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Atkinson will have to set his sights on making his season debut Saturday versus Vancouver. With Atkinson still on the mend, look for Wade Allison to draw into the lineup against New Jersey on Thursday.
LOOK: Colorado Avalanche Unveil Ridiculously Big Stanley Cup Rings
It feels like we were just celebrating the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup win with that sweet parade through Downtown Denver in late June and come to think of it, it really wasn't that long ago but the hockey offseason is short and tonight, the Avalanche will start their defense of the Stanley Cup with an opening night matchup at Ball Arena against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Islanders' Anders Lee: Unavailable for practice
Lee (undisclosed) did not practice Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. The Islanders did not give a reason for Lee's absence other than to say he was unavailable. Coach Lane Lambert also said he expects Lee to return to practice Wednesday and play in the season opener Thursday versus the Panthers. Lee is slotted to begin the season on a line with Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier.
2022-23 NBA Preseason Media Poll: Who Will Win The Eastern Conference?
Fastbreak on FanNation polled 21 different NBA media members from around the country ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. Here are the results of the voting for who the media believes will wind up winning the Eastern Conference this year.
NBA・
Diehard Bills fan, soccer aficionado Derek Lalonde ready to lead Red Wings
New Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde has much in common with Jeff Blashill, the man he replaced. Both were former college goaltenders who didn’t play professionally and took incremental steps up the coaching ladder. Both served as assistant coaches at Ferris State under Bob Daniels. Both won Clark Cup championships in the USHL. Both coached in the AHL and Detroit was the first NHL head-coaching job for both.
NHL
NHL rule change took place after Maple Leafs game against Bruins in 1932
Goalies no longer had to serve own penalties following wild sequence at Boston Garden. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler reveals how a rule that forced goalies...
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Sorting out visa
Stralman won't be available versus Washington on Wednesday as he resolves his visa issue, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Stralman garnered 23 points in 74 games last season with the Coyotes but may struggle for regular minutes once the blue line is fully fit. Once Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) and Matt Grzelcyk (shoulder) are cleared to return, Stralman will likely find himself on the outside looking in and may even be reassigned to the minors.
Miami Heat breakout player says he spent all summer preparing for the team's notoriously grueling conditioning test
Coming off a breakout season, Max Strus trained hard all off-season to be able to pass the Heat's conditioning test and prepare for games.
