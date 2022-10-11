ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Crosby has three points, Penguins score six in win against Coyotes

PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby began his 18th NHL season with a goal and two assists, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 in the season opener for each team at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. The 35-year-old's 18 seasons are the most in Penguins history, passing Mario Lemieux's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Denver Gazette

Avalanche raise Stanley Cup banner at Ball Arena, defeat Blackhawks in season opener

DENVER — Avalanche teammates locked arms at center ice with heads raised as a Stanley Cup banner lifted into the rafters at Ball Arena. Colorado rolled Wednesday in a 5-2 victory over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks to open the 2022-23 season. But in the title afterglow, on a night of reflection and joy, the outcome was secondary. A sellout crowd arrived early and stayed late to relish the return of hockey.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter, World Series champion, dies at 69

Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter has died at age 69, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday. Sutter played 12 seasons in the big leagues from 1976-88, including four years with St. Louis, before being elected to the Hall of Fame in 2006 as the first pitcher inducted without ever starting a game.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Colorado State
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: If a group of old-timers can make another Stanley Cup run, it's the Penguins' Crosby, Malkin, Letang

After the Pittsburgh Penguins lost to Washington in the second round of the 2018 playoffs, I’d have traded Evgeni Malkin. Malkin had a no-movement clause but would have waived it to go to Florida, a rumored destination. His family has a home there. A big package of young talent and draft picks beckoned. Rebuild with youth and energy around Sidney Crosby.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Unavailable against New Jersey

Atkinson (upper body) remains day-to-day and won't be available against the Devils on Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Atkinson will have to set his sights on making his season debut Saturday versus Vancouver. With Atkinson still on the mend, look for Wade Allison to draw into the lineup against New Jersey on Thursday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Brady Tkachuk
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Alex Debrincat
Power 102.9 NoCo

LOOK: Colorado Avalanche Unveil Ridiculously Big Stanley Cup Rings

It feels like we were just celebrating the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup win with that sweet parade through Downtown Denver in late June and come to think of it, it really wasn't that long ago but the hockey offseason is short and tonight, the Avalanche will start their defense of the Stanley Cup with an opening night matchup at Ball Arena against the Chicago Blackhawks.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Islanders' Anders Lee: Unavailable for practice

Lee (undisclosed) did not practice Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. The Islanders did not give a reason for Lee's absence other than to say he was unavailable. Coach Lane Lambert also said he expects Lee to return to practice Wednesday and play in the season opener Thursday versus the Panthers. Lee is slotted to begin the season on a line with Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier.
ELMONT, NY
MLive.com

Diehard Bills fan, soccer aficionado Derek Lalonde ready to lead Red Wings

New Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde has much in common with Jeff Blashill, the man he replaced. Both were former college goaltenders who didn’t play professionally and took incremental steps up the coaching ladder. Both served as assistant coaches at Ferris State under Bob Daniels. Both won Clark Cup championships in the USHL. Both coached in the AHL and Detroit was the first NHL head-coaching job for both.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The New Jersey Devils
NHL

NHL rule change took place after Maple Leafs game against Bruins in 1932

Goalies no longer had to serve own penalties following wild sequence at Boston Garden. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler reveals how a rule that forced goalies...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Bruins' Anton Stralman: Sorting out visa

Stralman won't be available versus Washington on Wednesday as he resolves his visa issue, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Stralman garnered 23 points in 74 games last season with the Coyotes but may struggle for regular minutes once the blue line is fully fit. Once Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) and Matt Grzelcyk (shoulder) are cleared to return, Stralman will likely find himself on the outside looking in and may even be reassigned to the minors.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy