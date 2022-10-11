ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Putin hosts United Arab Emirates leader for economic talks

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JBRDl_0iUM3VFI00

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday hailed a recent decision by OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations to limit production as key to stabilizing the global energy market, as he met the leader of the United Arab Emirates for talks on fostering economic ties.

Speaking at the start of his talks in St. Petersburg with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of Abu Dhabi and the president of the United Arab Emirates, Putin hailed the ties between the two countries as important for regional and global stability.

“Despite all the difficulties that exist in the international relations today, ties between Russia and the United Arab Emirates are an important factor of stability in the region and the entire world,” Putin said at the start of his talks with Al Nahyan.

The Russian leader noted Al Nahyan's support for the decision of the OPEC+ group that includes Russia to limit oil production to shore up oil prices, saying that “our decisions, our action, aren't directed against anyone.”

Putin said: “Our actions are aimed at ensuring stability in global energy markets to make both comsumers of energy resources and those who deal with production and supplies feel calm, stability and confidence, to help balance supply and demand.”

The decision by OPEC+ to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day has outraged the West, where many saw it as a move that would help Putin finance Russia's action in Ukraine. The production cut also risked saddling President Joe Biden and Democrats with rising gasoline prices just ahead of U.S. midterms.

The United Arab Emirates has maintained close business ties with Russia and sought to refrain from joining the sanctions imposed by the U.S. and other Western allies over Moscow's action in Ukraine.

Putin hailed Al Nahyan for mediation efforts that helped solve some “really sensitive humanitarian issues” in Ukraine. “I'm aware of your concern about the development of the situation and your desire to contribute to the settlement of all disputed issues, including today's crisis in Ukraine,” Putin said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War

MOSCOW — Russian officials say Ukrainian forces have shelled the Belgorod region of Russia, which lies across the border from Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine. Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov and other Russian officials said Friday the shelling blew up an ammunition depot, hit a multi-story residential building and knocked out power to a handful of villages.
POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

EU to unveil Ukraine training mission, weapons fund support

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union is set to announce next week that it’s setting up a military training mission in Europe for thousands of Ukrainian troops and will provide around half a billion more euros (dollars) to help buy weapons for the war-torn country, diplomats and officials said Friday.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in 2 weeks

KYIV, UKRAINE — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he expects a mobilization of army reservists he ordered to bolster his country's troops in Ukraine to be completed in two weeks, a milestone that would allow him to end the unpopular call-up as the Kremlin tries to counter Ukrainian gains on the battlefield.
MILITARY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack the U.N. human rights office described as "particularly shocking" and amounting to potential war crimes. Air raid warnings sounded throughout Ukraine...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Official: Musk seeks US funding of Ukraine satellite network

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department has gotten a request from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to take over funding for his satellite network that has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces during the war with Russia, a U.S. official said. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter not yet made public, said the issue has been discussed in meetings and senior leaders are weighing the matter. There have been no decisions. A Pentagon spokesperson said the Pentagon has been “in touch with SpaceX” regarding the Starlink system, but declined to answer whether a letter was received or provide any details about the communication and whether it involved the pay issue. Sabrina Singh also would not say to whom any letter may have been sent or when the communications with Musk began. Musk’s Starlink system of more than 2,200 low-orbiting satellites has provided broadband internet to more than 150,000 Ukrainian ground stations. Early Friday, Musk tweeted that it was costing SpaceX $20 million a month to support Ukraine’s communications needs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Arab Emirates#Ukraine War Politics#Petersburg#Russian
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Xi’s power in China grows after unforeseen rise to dominance

BEIJING — (AP) — When Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, it wasn't clear what kind of leader he would be. His low-key persona during a steady rise through the ranks of the long-ruling Communist Party gave no hint that he would evolve into one of modern China's most dominant leaders, or that he would put the economically and militarily ascendant country on a collision course with the U.S.-led international order.
INDIA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Germany hopes to get key raw materials from Mongolia

BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday that his country wants to strengthen ties to Mongolia, citing the country's wealth of key commodities such as copper and rare earth metals. Speaking after a meeting in Berlin with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, he said the...
ECONOMY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

In Norway, Russian man stopped with drones

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — A 50-year-old Russian man has been detained in Arctic Norway with two drones and is suspected of flying the unmanned aerial vehicles somewhere in the country, police said Friday. Numerous drone sightings have been reported near Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
International Relations
Country
Russia
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

UK Treasury chief dashes back to London amid crisis

LONDON — (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief is dashing back to London for urgent talks with Prime Minister Liz Truss amid growing expectation that they will scale back unfunded tax cuts to calm financial markets and quell a burgeoning revolt by members of their own party,. Kwasi...
BUSINESS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

UK's Truss drops tax cuts, axes Treasury chief amid turmoil

LONDON — (AP) — Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked her Treasury chief and reversed course on a major part of her tax-cutting economic plan Friday as she struggled to hang on to her job after weeks of turmoil on financial markets. But the market response was muted and the political reaction to what many saw as panicked moves left Truss' credibility in tatters after only six weeks in office.
BUSINESS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

N. Korea fires more artillery into maritime buffer zones

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea’s military says it detected North Korea additionally firing possibly hundreds of artillery rounds into maritime buffer zones between the rivals, further raising animosities triggered by a recent barrage of weapons tests. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it...
WORLD
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
76K+
Followers
138K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy