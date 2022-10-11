ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'When things get tough, you can't look for excuses': Michigan State coach Mel Tucker trying to settle his team

By Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
MADISON – Mel Tucker’s second season as Michigan State head coach couldn’t have gone much better.

Tailback Kenneth Walker transferred from Wake Forest and carried the offense by rushing for 1,636 yards in 12 games. He won the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the top running back in the nation, and helped the Spartans finish 7-2 in the Big Ten and 11-2 overall.

That was an impressive turnaround for the Spartans, who slogged to a 2-5 finish in Tucker’s first season as head coach.

Tucker was rewarded with a stunning contract extension – $95 million over 10 years – last November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BJXls_0iUM3UMZ00

Fast-forward to October 2022.

Walker is in the NFL. Injuries have hit the Spartans in key spots. The defense has been a sieve. The Spartans, a top-15 team in both major polls before the season, are 0-3 in the Big Ten and 2-4 overall as they prepare to host Wisconsin (3-3, 1-2) on Saturday.

The Spartans were 2-0 with victories over Western Michigan and Akron but have since lost at Washington, 39-28; at home to Minnesota, 34-7; at Maryland, 27-13; and at home to Ohio State, 49-20.

Tucker, who played for Wisconsin under Barry Alvarez from 1990 through 1994, was asked after the loss to the Buckeyes whether he was concerned about negativity seeping into the locker room.

“I haven't really noticed that,” Tucker said. “The guys have all been disappointed after every one of these losses, but I'm on the lookout for any type of negativity, or anything like that. That is zero-tolerance.

“Life is not easy, and it's a test of character for everyone in that room, whether it's coaches or players. We will see how we respond.

“I believe we will respond like we have, coming in here ready to work the next day. If not, then you can't be a part of it, because that's not life.

“When things get tough, you can't look for excuses. You have to keep chopping and see what's next to take the correct next step. That's what we have to be able to do. Anything else is not going to be acceptable.”

Michigan’s State has struggled on both offense and defense so far this season.

Quarterback Payton Thorne has completed 63.9% of his passes for an average of 205.7 yards per game but has nearly as many interceptions (seven) as touchdown passes (nine).

Without Walker the running game has foundered. Former UW tailback Jalen Berger leads the way at 50.3 yards per game. Overall, Michigan State is averaging just 107.3 yards per game.

More: Wisconsin cornerback Alexander Smith eager to make his season debut Saturday at Michigan State

More: Keeanu Benton, who suffered a minor knee injury at Northwestern, insists he will be ready to play at Michigan State

“We have to be able to run the ball,” Tucker said. “We can't be one-dimensional. Any time defensively you can make a team one dimensional and take away the run, and know that they have to throw the ball, you basically have them where you want them.”

Michigan State’s defense hasn’t been able to consistently stop teams from running or throwing. As a result, the Spartans are 11th in the Big Ten in points allowed at 27.0 per game. That has put a greater burden on an offense that hasn’t been able to respond.

Tucker insisted he doesn’t plan to make any in-season staff changes.

“I want to see better execution in all three phases and consistent execution,” he said. “And I want to see us prepare to get ready for this next game.”

That game comes against his alma mater.

“Mel is a special guy,” Alvarez said earlier this year. “He came in. We had a lot better guys, better athletes but he was tough. He always understood the game. He was smart. You could depend on him.”

Did Alvarez see a future coach back then?

“That’s hard to say,” he said. “He was always a real serious guy, took football real serious. He was fun to coach and it was important to him.”

Tucker showed his serious side Monday when talking about trying to rally his players and prepare for a UW team coming off an emotional 42-7 victory over Northwestern.

Asked to describe his frustration level in the midst of four consecutive losses, Tucker looked at the questioner and said:

“At this point right now my frustration level is not there. Because I am focused on this game. Frustration gets you nowhere…

“Anger, frustration, all that stuff… How far can that actually take you when it is time to prepare for the next opponent?"

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 'When things get tough, you can't look for excuses': Michigan State coach Mel Tucker trying to settle his team

