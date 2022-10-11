ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go

The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
3 Dodgers most to blame for Game 2 loss against Padres

The San Diego Padres took Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. While it would be easy enough to credit the visitor, these three Dodgers fell short. Despite a satisfactory start from Clayton Kershaw — five innings and three earned against a tough Padres lineup — Los Angeles was unable to secure Game 2 at home, and now must head on the road tied one game apiece.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Braves get disastrous injury update on 2021 postseason hero

The Atlanta Braves received some rough news regarding one of their key pieces of the bullpen. The Atlanta Braves nearly overcame a 7-1 deficit in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, but fell 7-6. There is still time for the Braves to turn things around in the best-of-five series, but they just received some brutal news regarding a key piece to their bullpen.
ATLANTA, GA
Braves Dansby Swanson backup plan could be revenge for Freddie Freeman

The Atlanta Braves are in the midst of a postseason run, but shortstop Dansby Swanson’s free agency chase looms. Swanson, otherwise nicknamed ‘The Sheriff’, is just about the only key contributor the Braves haven’t locked up to a long-term contract. He’s set to be a free agent after the season, adding another big name to an already-loaded shortstop market that includes Carlos Correa and Trea Turner.
ATLANTA, GA
Mets biggest Jacob deGrom threat could be a surprise team

Jacob deGrom is opting out of his contract. The Mets would like to bring him back, but they’ll have some threats that want to pull him away. Jacob deGrom is going to opt out of his contract with the New York Mets. While that doesn’t mean he’s done in New York — deGrom can simply negotiate a longer, more lucrative deal if he so chooses to do so and the Mets offer him one — it does open him up to the free agent market.
QUEENS, NY
Baseball Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter: In Memoriam, 1953-2022

R.I.P. Bruce Sutter (Photo by Morry Gash-Pool/Getty Images) Bruce Sutter was one of the greatest relief pitchers in baseball history. His incredible career earned him a spot in the Hall of Fame. On Oct. 14, 2022, Sutter died at 69.Remembering Bruce Sutter (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)Remembering Bruce Sutter (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)Remembering Bruce Sutter (AP Photo/Richard Drew)Remembering Bruce Sutter Dale Zanine USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Dale ZanineRemembering Bruce Sutter Manny Rubio-USA TODAY SportsRemembering Bruce Sutter Manny Rubio-USA TODAY SportsRemembering Bruce Sutter Scott Rovak-USA TODAY SportsRemembering Bruce Sutter (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)Remembering Bruce Sutter (AP Photo/James A. Finley)Remembering Bruce Sutter (AP Photo)Remembering Bruce Sutter Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY SportsRemembering Bruce Sutter Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY SportsRemembering Bruce Sutter USAT11
BASEBALL
