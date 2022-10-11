Read full article on original website
3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go
The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
3 Dodgers most to blame for Game 2 loss against Padres
The San Diego Padres took Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. While it would be easy enough to credit the visitor, these three Dodgers fell short. Despite a satisfactory start from Clayton Kershaw — five innings and three earned against a tough Padres lineup — Los Angeles was unable to secure Game 2 at home, and now must head on the road tied one game apiece.
Braves get disastrous injury update on 2021 postseason hero
The Atlanta Braves received some rough news regarding one of their key pieces of the bullpen. The Atlanta Braves nearly overcame a 7-1 deficit in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, but fell 7-6. There is still time for the Braves to turn things around in the best-of-five series, but they just received some brutal news regarding a key piece to their bullpen.
Braves Dansby Swanson backup plan could be revenge for Freddie Freeman
The Atlanta Braves are in the midst of a postseason run, but shortstop Dansby Swanson’s free agency chase looms. Swanson, otherwise nicknamed ‘The Sheriff’, is just about the only key contributor the Braves haven’t locked up to a long-term contract. He’s set to be a free agent after the season, adding another big name to an already-loaded shortstop market that includes Carlos Correa and Trea Turner.
Umpire Chris Segal gifts Dodgers a run on Max Muncy homer (Video)
Home plate umpire Chris Segal is off to a rough start in Game 2 of the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres series, as he gifted Max Muncy a home run. Yu Darvish is one of the more dominant pitchers in all of baseball when he’s on, but he’s not getting any favors from home plate umpire Chris Segal.
MLB: Hall of Fame reliever Bruce Sutter passes away at 69
Baseball world mourns the passing of Hall of Fame reliever Bruce Sutter. Bruce Sutter, one of the most dominant relief pitchers to ever play the game, has passed away today at 69 years old, per an announcement by the St. Louis Cardinals on Twitter. Sutter is a member of the...
David Ortiz’s criticism of Padres will make Red Sox fans nostalgic
The Boston Red Sox aren’t tussling with the New York Yankees in the postseason this year, so David Ortiz is singlehandedly keeping the Rivalry alive in the FOX Sports studio. Ortiz has worked as an analyst for FOX for the last few postseasons and often brings up the Sox,...
Mets biggest Jacob deGrom threat could be a surprise team
Jacob deGrom is opting out of his contract. The Mets would like to bring him back, but they’ll have some threats that want to pull him away. Jacob deGrom is going to opt out of his contract with the New York Mets. While that doesn’t mean he’s done in New York — deGrom can simply negotiate a longer, more lucrative deal if he so chooses to do so and the Mets offer him one — it does open him up to the free agent market.
Yordan Alvarez gave fan who caught his home run an amazing birthday present
Yordan Alvarez gave rewarded the fan that caught his historic Game 2 ALDS home run ball. Yordan Alvarez is on top of the baseball world right now. His consecutive go-ahead homers in Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners were historic. Alvarez...
3 takeaways from Houston Astros locker room after ALDS Game 2 win over Seattle Mariners
HOUSTON, TX — Alvarez hit another game-changing home run on Thursday, this time going opposite field with a two-run homer to boost the Houston Astros to a 4-2 victory and a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS. Game 3 is set for Saturday afternoon in Seattle (1:07 p.m. local time), marking the first postseason game in the Emerald City since 2001.
Baseball Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter: In Memoriam, 1953-2022
R.I.P. Bruce Sutter (Photo by Morry Gash-Pool/Getty Images) Bruce Sutter was one of the greatest relief pitchers in baseball history. His incredible career earned him a spot in the Hall of Fame. On Oct. 14, 2022, Sutter died at 69.Remembering Bruce Sutter (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)Remembering Bruce Sutter (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)Remembering Bruce Sutter (AP Photo/Richard Drew)Remembering Bruce Sutter Dale Zanine USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Dale ZanineRemembering Bruce Sutter Manny Rubio-USA TODAY SportsRemembering Bruce Sutter Manny Rubio-USA TODAY SportsRemembering Bruce Sutter Scott Rovak-USA TODAY SportsRemembering Bruce Sutter (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)Remembering Bruce Sutter (AP Photo/James A. Finley)Remembering Bruce Sutter (AP Photo)Remembering Bruce Sutter Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY SportsRemembering Bruce Sutter Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY SportsRemembering Bruce Sutter USAT11
Dolphins fans are crossing fingers as Skylar Thompson Splashes into First Start
The Phins are swimming into week 6, playing at home and with Skylar Thompson at the helm in his first NFL start. He basically played the whole game, other than one snap, last week and it was clear that the whole team did not plan on that happening. This week...
Kenny Pickett focuses on ending Steelers' skid, not sharing field with Bucs' Tom Brady
Growing up in New Jersey, Kenny Pickett was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, and he had his heart broken four months shy of his seventh birthday when the New England Patriots beat his favorite team 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX. Pickett was a few months removed from his freshman...
