There’s something to be said about comic book movies since there are great examples of this genre and there are horrible ones that probably shouldn’t have been made, but were decent attempts at the time. But one has to wonder how hard it is to make a comic book movie work since at this time it’s easy to see how many people actually disdain this genre and how many absolutely love it. But the fact remains that there are so many comic book movies out there that don’t work as well as they should and it’s kind of tough to figure out why some movies turn out to be as horrible as they are. One reason could be that a lot of directors have their own vision and don’t want to deviate from it, which means that it could be ego or it could be the fact that they don’t want to tell the same story that’s been seen in the comics already. Still, there is something to be said for having a set of blueprints in the comics that makes it hard to imagine why the stories that have been laid down aren’t being used as they are. Granted, there are other reasons that this happens, and I’ll go into them in a second. But trying as hard as one can to keep the comics as accurate as they were while still on the page would be favorable, even if it’s not bound to happen.

