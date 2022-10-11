Read full article on original website
The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick
My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
If you liked Netflix’s pulse-pounding thriller Lou, binge these 4 movies next
Netflix on September 23 debuted Lou, an action-thriller that put star Allison Janney in a role that couldn't be more strikingly different from her celebrated turn as the indefatigable White House press secretary in NBC's landmark drama The West Wing. In this new release from Netflix, there are no suits or speaker's podium to be found — only the presence of a woman who boasts, with apologies to Liam Neeson, a very particular set of skills.
Kevin Smith Will Never Direct a Marvel or ‘Star Wars’ Movie Because It’s a ‘Fool’s Errand’
Kevin Smith is sticking to DC…maybe. The “Clerks” director, who famously was offered to head up Warner Bros’ DC department in 1996, revealed that he will never work for Marvel or the “Star Wars” franchise due to the “rabid” fans of both IPs. “It’s a fool’s errand — you’re going to piss somebody off,” Smith told The Guardian. “Fandom is rabid and tribal. When I worked on ‘Masters of the Universe,’ I took a lot of heat from people who felt like I had ruined their childhood. Going near a Marvel or a Star Wars would make me insanely reticent.” Smith continued, “They’ve...
msn.com
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
Daniel Day-Lewis Turned Down ‘Schindler’s List’ After Learning Steven Spielberg Would Direct It
Daniel Day-Lewis was tapped to play the lead role in ‘Schindler’s List’ until Martin Scorsese gave the film back to Steven Spielberg to direct.
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report
The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.
After Keanu Reeves drops out, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Hulu show loses director
Tár helmer Todd Field was meant to direct the Hulu series Devil in the White City. The upcoming Hulu series Devil in the White City has lost its director, Todd Field, just days after Keanu Reeves dropped out of the lead role. Field recently directed film festival favorite Tár,...
Complex
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. Netflix is packed with high octane flicks that are more than worth a watch, but pinning down the best Netflix action movies can often prove quite the challenge given how many titles are hosted on the platform. If you've found yourself scrolling endlessly through the streamer's selection but can't make up your mind on what to watch, we're here to help.
26 Hilarious Photos That Will Make Even The Grumpiest S.O.B. Laugh Harder Than Tom Cruise
There are sophisticated, nuanced, and thought-provoking posts published on BuzzFeed...but this ain't one of 'em.
TVOvermind
Brian Austin Green’s Lady Loves from Start to Finish
Brian Austin Green is not a man whose name you see in the press often. Despite the fact that he was one of the 90s biggest stars thanks to his role in the hit television drama 90210, he never really hit it big on his own. His life was made bigger by the women with whom he kept company. His marriage to actress Megan Fox, for example, is almost always the reason he was in the news following the end of the show. Then, their divorce was the reason he was in the news. Now, he’s in the news again, and it’s because of the new woman in his life.
TVOvermind
The Hilarious Top Cast & Characters of ‘Penguins of Madagascar’ Movie
The penguins always stood out in the Madagascar movies. King Julien and Mort’s conversations, the penguins’ pun lines and delivery helped push the humor in the previous movies. As a result, the 2014 Penguins of Madagascar became one of the most hilarious, fast-paced animation comedies in recent years.
The Best War Movies (Opinion)
With so many excellent war movie options, it can be challenging to know where to start. So we've put together a guide to choosing the best war films. A soldier on the move.Image by Defence-Imagery from Pixabay.
Gamespot
Harrison Ford Is Joining The MCU In Next Captain America Movie - Report
Veteran and iconic actor Harrison Ford is joining the MCU, according to a report. SlashFilm reports that Ford will play Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in multiple upcoming MCU films, including Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. The news originally comes from the Hot Mic podcast, and SlashFilm backed up that report.
Collider
Harrison Ford Cast as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the MCU
Harrison Ford is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in what might be one of the biggest casting coups for the franchise so far. /Film is reporting that the iconic star of Indiana Jones and Star Wars has been tapped by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to take over the role of Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, which was played by William Hurt before the death of the actor earlier this year.
TVOvermind
How Is It So Hard to Figure Out Comic Movies?
There’s something to be said about comic book movies since there are great examples of this genre and there are horrible ones that probably shouldn’t have been made, but were decent attempts at the time. But one has to wonder how hard it is to make a comic book movie work since at this time it’s easy to see how many people actually disdain this genre and how many absolutely love it. But the fact remains that there are so many comic book movies out there that don’t work as well as they should and it’s kind of tough to figure out why some movies turn out to be as horrible as they are. One reason could be that a lot of directors have their own vision and don’t want to deviate from it, which means that it could be ego or it could be the fact that they don’t want to tell the same story that’s been seen in the comics already. Still, there is something to be said for having a set of blueprints in the comics that makes it hard to imagine why the stories that have been laid down aren’t being used as they are. Granted, there are other reasons that this happens, and I’ll go into them in a second. But trying as hard as one can to keep the comics as accurate as they were while still on the page would be favorable, even if it’s not bound to happen.
