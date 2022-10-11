Read full article on original website
BBC
Events will not need new rules after death, report finds
The UK Government has found there is no need to change legislation, after looking into circumstances surrounding the death of a woman after an incident at Padstow's Obby Oss festival. Laura Smallwood died in 2019 after being struck by a person wearing the traditional wooden costume of an oss. The...
BBC
Baby S: Headstone marks grave of Needham Market recycling centre baby
A headstone has been placed to mark the grave of a newborn girl whose body was found at a recycling centre. The girl, known as Baby S, was thought to have been less than 24 hours old when she was found at the Sackers facility in Needham Market, Suffolk, on 14 May 2020.
BBC
Skating rink prepares to close over rent dispute
The owners of a rollerskating rink have said it will close at the end of November unless their landlord offers a reduced rent. Rollerworld has been in Colchester for more than 32 years. About 700 supporters were at an event this week where owners Jason and Anne Khan...
BBC
Southend council told 'stringent' cutbacks to avoid bankruptcy
Southend's council has been told it must make "stringent" cutbacks to avoid bankruptcy within three years. The Labour-led council has a £14m deficit and could have to switch off street lights at night to save money. Paul Collins, Liberal Democrat councillor with responsibility for asset management and inward investment,...
BBC
Derbyshire day centre closures confirmed despite protests
Plans to close eight Derbyshire day centres for adults with learning disabilities have been approved. Derbyshire County Council's cabinet voted to shut the buildings in a meeting on Tuesday. Dozens of protesters gathered outside County Hall in Matlock in an unsuccessful last ditch attempt to save them. However the councillors...
BBC
Charley-Ann Patterson: Coroner to raise mental health concerns with government
A coroner who looked into the suicide of a 12-year-old girl will write to the government to raise concerns about children's mental health services following the Covid-19 pandemic. Charley-Ann Paterson was found dead at her home in Cramlington, Northumberland, in October 2020. She had been bullied and struggled to get...
BBC
Unboxed: Spending watchdog to investigate government's £120m arts festival
The National Audit Office (NAO) is to examine the delivery and value for money of the Unboxed festival. It comes after the chair of a parliamentary committee called for an investigation into the £120m arts festival, criticising it as an "excessive waste of money". The Department for Digital, Culture,...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: More time needed to find buyer - mayor
The owners of closure-threatened Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) have been urged to grant more time for a solution to be found. South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and Nick Fletcher, the Conservative MP for Don Valley, met representatives from the Peel Group on Tuesday evening. Mr Coppard said Peel had again...
BBC
Baggy Shanker to be Labour's Derby South candidate
Labour has chosen Baggy Shanker as its Derby South candidate for the next general election. The Derby city councillor, who is leader of the authority's Labour group, was selected to contest the seat held by Dame Margaret Beckett. She is to retire as an MP at the next election after...
BBC
Record levels of women in work across Scotland
More women are in work in Scotland than ever previously recorded, the latest employment figures show. The Office for National Statistics labour market report shows the employment rate for women aged 16 to 64 was 74.9% - the highest level since these records began in 1992. Scotland's overall employment rate...
