BBC

Events will not need new rules after death, report finds

The UK Government has found there is no need to change legislation, after looking into circumstances surrounding the death of a woman after an incident at Padstow's Obby Oss festival. Laura Smallwood died in 2019 after being struck by a person wearing the traditional wooden costume of an oss. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Skating rink prepares to close over rent dispute

T﻿he owners of a rollerskating rink have said it will close at the end of November unless their landlord offers a reduced rent. R﻿ollerworld has been in Colchester for more than 32 years. A﻿bout 700 supporters were at an event this week where owners Jason and Anne Khan...
JOBS
BBC

Southend council told 'stringent' cutbacks to avoid bankruptcy

Southend's council has been told it must make "stringent" cutbacks to avoid bankruptcy within three years. The Labour-led council has a £14m deficit and could have to switch off street lights at night to save money. Paul Collins, Liberal Democrat councillor with responsibility for asset management and inward investment,...
BUSINESS
#Linus K12#Strike Action#Coventry#West Coventry Academy
BBC

Derbyshire day centre closures confirmed despite protests

Plans to close eight Derbyshire day centres for adults with learning disabilities have been approved. Derbyshire County Council's cabinet voted to shut the buildings in a meeting on Tuesday. Dozens of protesters gathered outside County Hall in Matlock in an unsuccessful last ditch attempt to save them. However the councillors...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Unboxed: Spending watchdog to investigate government's £120m arts festival

The National Audit Office (NAO) is to examine the delivery and value for money of the Unboxed festival. It comes after the chair of a parliamentary committee called for an investigation into the £120m arts festival, criticising it as an "excessive waste of money". The Department for Digital, Culture,...
WORLD
BBC

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: More time needed to find buyer - mayor

The owners of closure-threatened Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) have been urged to grant more time for a solution to be found. South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and Nick Fletcher, the Conservative MP for Don Valley, met representatives from the Peel Group on Tuesday evening. Mr Coppard said Peel had again...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Baggy Shanker to be Labour's Derby South candidate

Labour has chosen Baggy Shanker as its Derby South candidate for the next general election. The Derby city councillor, who is leader of the authority's Labour group, was selected to contest the seat held by Dame Margaret Beckett. She is to retire as an MP at the next election after...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Record levels of women in work across Scotland

More women are in work in Scotland than ever previously recorded, the latest employment figures show. The Office for National Statistics labour market report shows the employment rate for women aged 16 to 64 was 74.9% - the highest level since these records began in 1992. Scotland's overall employment rate...
