BBC

Manchester: No option to move vulnerable teen from hospital - judge

A vulnerable 13-year-old girl must stay in hospital even though she does not need treatment, a judge has ruled. As he approved continued restrictions Mr Justice Poole said there was no other suitable place for the girl from Manchester, who has complex needs. The courts have "no real choices" for...
HEALTH
BBC

Princess Amalia: Security fears force Dutch princess from student home

The King and Queen of the Netherlands have revealed their 18-year-old daughter can no longer move around freely outside due to the possibility of an attack or kidnapping. Princess Amalia has moved out of her student accommodation in Amsterdam and has returned home to The Hague. Her parents gave details...
EUROPE
BBC

Track Cycling World Championships: Great Britain men's team pursuit gold

Great Britain beat Olympic champions Italy to win men's team pursuit gold in a thrilling final at the 2022 Track Cycling World Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. Watch live coverage of the Track World Cycling Championships on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
CYCLING
BBC

Cornwall hospital's new women and children's unit faces delays

A new women and children's unit in Cornwall will not be completed until 2028 if approved, a report has said. The cost of the project, at the Royal Cornwall Hospital near Truro, will also top £290m, the report to a Cornwall Council committee said. Previously it had been estimated...
HEALTH SERVICES
ESPN

Boston set to host 2025 figure skating world championships

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- Figure skating's world championships are set to return to Boston for the last edition before the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. The International Skating Union said Wednesday its ruling council provisionally allocated the 2025 worlds to Boston from March 24-30. The venue was not confirmed for the...
BOSTON, MA

