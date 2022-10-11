Bears and Commanders TV, Radio, Betting Lines and Trends
How to watch Thursday night's Bears and Commanders game in Chicago on TV and streaming, with radio and betting information.
Washington Commanders (1-4) at Chicago Bears (2-3)
Kickoff: 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Soldier Field, Chicago
TV: Amazon Prime Video, locally on Fox (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung)
Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)
Westwood One (Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli)
Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
Streaming: fubo TV
The Betting Window
Latest Betting Line: Bears by 1 1/2 (Over/under 37 1/2). Money Line, Commaners bet $100 to win $100. Bears, bet $118 to win $100. Most up to date betting info at SI.com sportsbook.
Prop Bets
- David Montgomery rushing over/under 63 1/2 yards
- Darnell Mooney receiving yards over/under 41 1/2
- Cole Kmet receiving yards over/under 29 1/2
- David Montgomery receiving yards over/under 16 1/2
- Carson Wentz passing yards over/under 227 1/2
- Justin Fields passing yards over/under 171 1/2
- Joey Slye kicking points over/under 6 1/2
- Cairo Santos kicking points over/under 6 1/2
The Trend is Your Friend
- Washington is 7-1 straight up in its last eight against the Bears
- Washington has lost four straight and is 0-4 against the spread in those
- It has been under the total in five of Washington's last seven games
- Washington is 5-8-1 ATS on the road since 2020
- Bears are 3-0-1 ATS as a home favorite since start of 2021 season
- The Bears have been 7-13 ATS in the last 20 years during Week 6
- It's been over the total in five of the last six Bears games against Washington
- Washington is 5-1 ATS in its last six after allowing less than 250 yards in its previous game
- Washington is 5-11-1 ATS in its last 17 following a loss.
- Washington is 0-6 ATS in its last six October games
- Washington has covered ATS in its last five against the Bears
- Road team in this matchup is 8-2 ATS in the last 10
