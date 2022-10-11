ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears and Commanders TV, Radio, Betting Lines and Trends

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y0sww_0iUM2Kok00

How to watch Thursday night's Bears and Commanders game in Chicago on TV and streaming, with radio and betting information.

Washington Commanders (1-4) at Chicago Bears (2-3)

Kickoff: 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Soldier Field, Chicago

TV: Amazon Prime Video, locally on Fox (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Westwood One (Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli)

Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

Streaming: fubo TV

The Betting Window

Latest Betting Line: Bears by 1 1/2 (Over/under 37 1/2). Money Line, Commaners bet $100 to win $100. Bears, bet $118 to win $100. Most up to date betting info at SI.com sportsbook.

Prop Bets

  • David Montgomery rushing over/under 63 1/2 yards
  • Darnell Mooney receiving yards over/under 41 1/2
  • Cole Kmet receiving yards over/under 29 1/2
  • David Montgomery receiving yards over/under 16 1/2
  • Carson Wentz  passing yards over/under 227 1/2
  • Justin Fields passing yards over/under 171 1/2
  • Joey Slye kicking points over/under 6 1/2
  • Cairo Santos kicking points over/under 6 1/2

The Trend is Your Friend

  • Washington is 7-1 straight up in its last eight against the Bears
  • Washington has lost four straight and is 0-4 against the spread in those
  • It has been under the total in five of Washington's last seven games
  • Washington is 5-8-1 ATS on the road since 2020
  • Bears are 3-0-1 ATS as a home favorite since start of 2021 season
  • The Bears have been 7-13 ATS in the last 20 years during Week 6
  • It's been over the total in five of the last six Bears games against Washington
  • Washington is 5-1 ATS in its last six after allowing less than 250 yards in its previous game
  • Washington is 5-11-1 ATS in its last 17 following a loss.
  • Washington is 0-6 ATS in its last six October games
  • Washington has covered ATS in its last five against the Bears
  • Road team in this matchup is 8-2 ATS in the last 10

Comments / 0

