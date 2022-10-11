ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Most U.S. Voters Want Products Free of Harmful Chemicals: Poll

By Sydney Murphy
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QgHGY_0iUM2HAZ00

TUESDAY, Oct. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Do the majority of Americans want government to make sure the products they buy are free of harmful chemicals ?

Yes, a new survey shows, and they are even willing to pay more to get that assurance of safety.

“At a time when most issues are politically polarized, the issue of keeping people safe from harmful chemicals finds widespread agreement among Democrats, Republicans and Independent voters,” said Celinda Lake, president of Lake Research Partners, which conducted the poll. The Program on Reproductive Health and the Environment (PRHE) at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), commissioned the survey.

More than 90% of those polled wanted the U.S. government to require products to be screened for harmful chemicals and proven safe before market approval. The survey, conducted between May 25 and June 5, gathered 1,200 responses from registered American voters.

The survey found:

92% of voters agreed, and 63% of voters strongly agreed, that the U.S. government should make companies prove that their products are safe before selling them.93% of voters agreed, and 62% strongly agreed, that companies should do a better job of getting rid of harmful chemicals from consumer products.88% of voters agreed that companies should do a better job of taking plastics out of consumer products and reducing their use of plastic packaging.76% of the Americans who took the survey said they were worried about how chemicals and plastics contribute to climate change.54% of those polled said that chemical regulations are not strong enough, while 21% said they are about right and 10% said they are too strong.The Toxic Substances Control Act makes it easier to limit or ban harmful chemicals to better protect vulnerable people like pregnant women, children and people who live near factories that are polluting the surrounding area: 89% of voters supported the act, and 56% of them strongly supported it.93% of voters agreed, and 57% strongly agreed, that it is important to get rid of harmful chemicals where people live, work and go to school, even if it makes some products more expensive. A similar number agreed that it is important for companies to keep harmful chemicals out of everyday products, even if it increases the cost of the products.Voters were worried about all of the chemicals asked about in the survey, but they were most concerned about chemicals that they ate, drank or breathed in. Still, they did not know how the system for regulating chemicals works.About half of people (49%) said that the chemicals in food and consumer goods have been tested to make sure they are safe, which is not true.

“People assume that what they buy is safe, and that almost always isn’t the case,” said Tracey Woodruff, a professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences who directs the PRHE at UCSF. “The good news is this survey reveals overwhelming support for the government to do a better job of protecting people from harmful chemicals.”

More information

The Environmental Working Group has more about chemicals in consumer products .

SOURCE: University of California, San Francisco, news release, Oct. 11, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Find a Way to Break Polyethylene Plastics To Create High-Value Feed Stocks That Can Reduce Usage of Fossil Fuels

Polyethylene plastics, which include single-use bags and general-purpose bottles, are indestructible forever. This also makes them difficult to recycle. However, chemists have discovered a mechanism to degrade the polymer (a chain of around a thousand ethylene molecules) into three-carbon propylene molecules, which are in great demand for the production of another plastic, polypropylene.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#San Francisco#Consumer Products#Independent Voters#Plastic Packaging#Healthday#Americans#Democrats#Republicans#Lake Research Partners#Reproductive Health
Washington Examiner

Democrats face a green energy fiasco

Trust in the federal government is low for many reasons: Incompetence, allegations of insider trading, destruction of scarce capital, and blatant overpromising and underdelivering all help to explain why voters are disillusioned. Still, the big promises of the Inflation Reduction Act are just one more example of the Democratic Party's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘No plans’ to change classification of cannabis, says No 10

Liz Truss has “no plans” to classify cannabis as a Class A drug, Downing Street said after it emerged Home Secretary Suella Braverman was open to the idea.The Home Secretary believes cannabis has been “effectively” legalised as it has not been “policed properly” and is “receptive” to calls for the drug to be upgraded from Class B to Class A, according to a source close to her.But No 10 said there were no plans to change the law and the Government was focused on “cracking down on illegal drugs”.The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “There’s no plans to change the...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Wyoming News

Coastal states have some of the highest concentrations of employees in six figure occupations

Due to differences in states’ industry makeup, the concentration of high-earning workers can vary substantially by geography. States that have more workers in well-compensated fields like tech, finance, health, or law tend to have the greatest share of workers bringing in more than $100,000 annually. Massachusetts leads the nation with a 17.3% share, followed by California at 16.6% and New York at 14.1%. A six-figure job will put workers in a comfortable financial position in almost every part of the country, but due to differences...
ECONOMY
The Hill

A moment of hope on climate: Now what?

With the enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), our nation is now finally positioned to achieve its climate targets. Thanks to the IRA, clean energy businesses will benefit from stable, long-term tax incentives like those enjoyed by the fossil fuel sector for more than a century. Tax credits for renewable generation are complemented by new incentives for energy storage, clean hydrogen and domestic clean energy manufacturing. Analysts predict that these programs will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. by roughly 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.
ECONOMY
Wyoming News

Measuring Up: Scientists Spot Genes Linked to Height

THURSDAY, Oct. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The answer to how tall a child will be is typically an estimate based on an average of the parents’ heights. But an Australian study that included more than 5 million people has found that more than 12,000 genetic variants influence height. “Eighty percent of height differences between people are determined by genetic factors,” said researcher Loic Yengo of the University of Queensland...
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Study Casts Doubt on Mediterranean Diet's Benefit to Brain

THURSDAY, Oct. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A healthy diet might not protect you from dementia as some have suggested, according to a new Swedish study. The Mediterranean diet — which includes lots of vegetables, fruits, fish and healthy fats and little dairy or meat — has been touted as brain-protective. But Swedish researchers now say it appears not to be. Others, however, say these new results need to be taken with a grain of salt. ...
DIETS
Wyoming News

Lifetime of Stress Tied to Big Rise in Cancer Risk

THURSDAY, Oct. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Over time, men and women under chronic stress face a significantly higher risk that they will die as a result of cancer, a new study warns. The finding comes from an analysis of more than three decades of U.S. data from a federal health and nutrition survey. After adjusting for a number of influential factors — including race, gender and prior medical history...
CANCER
born2invest.com

Over 7,000 Direct Jobs Generated by the Cannabis Sector in Colombia

The cannabis industry generates around 7 thousand formal and direct jobs in the country, of which between 15 and 20% are in Valle del Cauca. For this and other impacts, the Governor’s Office of Valle del Cauca, in its commitment to strengthening this industry, will hold the I National Cannabis and Hemp Summit 2022 on November 10th and 11th.
ECONOMY
Wyoming News

Biden takes heavy fire, defends himself after inflation data shows continued price increases

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden came under fire from Republican lawmakers and economists Thursday after newly released inflation data showed consumer prices continued to rise in September. “President Biden and [Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf] can congratulate themselves for spending hundreds of billions of dollars to reward their political allies, but the average family sees right through the ill-named Inflation Reduction Act," said Nathan Benefield, senior vice president of the Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Foundation. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Climate change could push produce prices higher, slowing the fight for food justice

About seven minutes into Emily Cohen Ibañez's film, "Fruits of Labor," a high school teacher tells students about how, when President Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal introduced labor rights to the United States in the 1930s, the measure largely overlooked agricultural laborers. "Agricultural labor is the only labor in the United States where children as young as 12 years old can still...
TUCSON, AZ
NBC Connecticut

New Zealand Plans to Tax Emissions From Livestock Burps and Dung

New Zealand's government says revenue from the levy would be "recycled back into [the] agriculture sector through new technology, research and incentive payments to farmers." Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says plans are "an important step forward in New Zealand's transition to a low emissions future." Agriculture plays a major role...
AGRICULTURE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
23K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy