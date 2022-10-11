Read full article on original website
Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks rages in court, attacks witnesses in cross-examination
Darrell Brooks Jr. attacked witnesses during cross-examination in his first-degree intentional homicide trial for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Swim coach sentenced; 18 months prison for secretly recording teen
CUDAHY, Wis. - Tyler Lustig was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 13 to 18 months in prison and another two years of extended supervision after pleading guilty to charges tied to secretly recording a teenage girl changing clothes. Lustig entered the guilty pleas in August. In January, a Cudahy police officer...
WISN
Sources: Man accused of running red light, killing pastor was juror late for trial
MILWAUKEE — According to Milwaukee Police, a driver sped through a red-light Wednesday and struck and killed another driver near 10th and Wells. The victim is beloved Grace Lutheran Church Pastor Aaron Strong. Church workers told WISN 12 News off-camera that Strong was a wonderful, encouraging person who leaves...
fox9.com
Darrell Brooks goes on 50-minute rant during Day 9 of trial
Darrell Brooks on Thursday went on a long rant calling for the case against him to be dismissed. Brooks is charged in the fatal Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.
fox9.com
Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks takes a minute during witness' graphic testimony
Darrell Brooks, who is on trial in connection to the deadly Waukesha Christmas Parade attack in November 2021, said he “needs a quick second” before cross-examining Adam Bonesteel, the driver of Citizen Bank float. Bonesteel testified he saw Jane Kulich die on the street.
WISN
Greenfield Police warns about "terrifying" kidnapping scam
GREENFIELD, Wis. — A local woman nearly fell victim to an elaborate phone scam in which the caller claimed to have kidnapped her daughter. It was a call Bella has nightmares about nearly a month later. Bella asked we protect her identity. “When you hear something that sounds similar...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Kia break-in before Tim Michels newser caught on camera
MILWAUKEE - Surveillance shows the moment someone broke into a Kia moments before a press conference with Tim Michels. A FOX producer's rental car was parked near Franklin and Brady when someone smashed a window and tried to steal it. News crews were right across the street preparing for a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman guilty, 86 days in jail
MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, who has been on the list of Wisconsin's Most Wanted more than once, a man U.S. Marshals called a "menace," reached a plea deal Wednesday, Oct. 12 in one of four open cases filed against him since 2018. Twyman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of...
Wisconsin high school goes into lockdown after officers apprehend student with weapon
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – On Tuesday afternoon, the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to Case High School due to a report that a student had a weapon on school grounds. According to a release, officers responded around 2:30 p.m. on October 11, it was around that time when...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 2 people wounded near 82nd and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were shot and wounded near 82nd and Capitol on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13. Officials say two individuals exchanged gunfire just after 1 p.m. Thursday – and were subsequently struck. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine police seek to ID shooter caught on cam
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police need help to identify a shooter in some video posted to the Racine Police Department Facebook page on Thursday, Oct. 13. Police said the incident happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 5111 Biscayne Avenue around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County attempted burglary: Police seek to ID 'person of interest'
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identity a person of interest in an attempted burglary that took place between Oct 4-6. Police say a business in Cold Spring was targeted, and this individual was observed on a game camera during that time frame. If...
CBS 58
Man killed, woman injured during Milwaukee double shooting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man was killed and a woman injured during a shooting on Monday night, Oct. 12 at around 11:30 p.m. in the 100th and Fond du Lac area. Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting during which a 24-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital. She is expected to survive.
CBS 58
Repeat traffic offender charged with 45th citation in the past 5 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A repeat traffic offender has been charged again for driving while his license was revoked. Anthony Szablewski has racked up 45 citations in the past five years. He has been ticketed for speeding, reckless driving, operating while under the influence and more. Over the summer, the...
seehafernews.com
Student Arrested At Racine High School With Weapon
There are not a lot of details about a student’s arrest at Racine’s Case High School. Police say they arrested a student yesterday afternoon after getting a tip that the student had a weapon. Mount Pleasant Police say they found a gun on the student, but they are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield chase, driver claimed medical crisis after arrest, complaint says
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged with leading law enforcement on a chase reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour along I-94 in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties early Monday, Oct. 10. Prosecutors say when he was arrested, he claimed to be having a medical crisis, prompting first responders to come out three different times to check his vitals.
24-year-old Milwaukee man shot, killed near 25th and Burnham
A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 25th and Burnham on Wednesday. Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 7:15 p.m.
CBS 58
'I will never be ok. You broke my heart': Family mourns shooting death of 12-year-old girl
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The family of a 12-year-old Milwaukee girl mourned her loss at a vigil Tuesday night after she was gunned down on the city's north side Monday. Olivia Schultz's mother was being treated for her own gunshot wound in the hospital when she was told her daughter had died from her injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 12-year-old fatally shot, mother recovering
Olivia Schultz, 12, died at the hospital after she was shot Monday night near 37th and Rohr. Her mother, also shot, said it happened while they were getting groceries from the car.
12-year-old fatally shot while helping mom unload groceries near 38th and Rohr
A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed while helping her mom unload groceries from their car Monday evening in Milwaukee.
