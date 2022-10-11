ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Swim coach sentenced; 18 months prison for secretly recording teen

CUDAHY, Wis. - Tyler Lustig was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 13 to 18 months in prison and another two years of extended supervision after pleading guilty to charges tied to secretly recording a teenage girl changing clothes. Lustig entered the guilty pleas in August. In January, a Cudahy police officer...
CUDAHY, WI
WISN

Greenfield Police warns about "terrifying" kidnapping scam

GREENFIELD, Wis. — A local woman nearly fell victim to an elaborate phone scam in which the caller claimed to have kidnapped her daughter. It was a call Bella has nightmares about nearly a month later. Bella asked we protect her identity. “When you hear something that sounds similar...
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Kia break-in before Tim Michels newser caught on camera

MILWAUKEE - Surveillance shows the moment someone broke into a Kia moments before a press conference with Tim Michels. A FOX producer's rental car was parked near Franklin and Brady when someone smashed a window and tried to steal it. News crews were right across the street preparing for a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 2 people wounded near 82nd and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were shot and wounded near 82nd and Capitol on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13. Officials say two individuals exchanged gunfire just after 1 p.m. Thursday – and were subsequently struck. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine police seek to ID shooter caught on cam

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police need help to identify a shooter in some video posted to the Racine Police Department Facebook page on Thursday, Oct. 13. Police said the incident happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 5111 Biscayne Avenue around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Man killed, woman injured during Milwaukee double shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man was killed and a woman injured during a shooting on Monday night, Oct. 12 at around 11:30 p.m. in the 100th and Fond du Lac area. Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting during which a 24-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital. She is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Repeat traffic offender charged with 45th citation in the past 5 years

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A repeat traffic offender has been charged again for driving while his license was revoked. Anthony Szablewski has racked up 45 citations in the past five years. He has been ticketed for speeding, reckless driving, operating while under the influence and more. Over the summer, the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Student Arrested At Racine High School With Weapon

There are not a lot of details about a student’s arrest at Racine’s Case High School. Police say they arrested a student yesterday afternoon after getting a tip that the student had a weapon. Mount Pleasant Police say they found a gun on the student, but they are...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield chase, driver claimed medical crisis after arrest, complaint says

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged with leading law enforcement on a chase reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour along I-94 in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties early Monday, Oct. 10. Prosecutors say when he was arrested, he claimed to be having a medical crisis, prompting first responders to come out three different times to check his vitals.
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 12-year-old fatally shot, mother recovering

Olivia Schultz, 12, died at the hospital after she was shot Monday night near 37th and Rohr. Her mother, also shot, said it happened while they were getting groceries from the car.

