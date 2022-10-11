Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
3D weather: Snowfall expectations across western Montana
This fall’s weather is not behaving as averages would expect. Temperatures we are experiencing and forecasting in the days to come have not been this warm in over three decades. Even the geese are taking advantage of these warm temperatures and not flying south, at least not yet. Based on current forecast trends, cold weather is not looking likely in the near future. Many of us across western Montana are excited for the arrival of winter weather, especially the snow. Even though it may not feel like snowy weather, that does not mean we can’t talk about it. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down snowfall expectations western Montana in the video above.
NBCMontana
FWP to host 2 virtual bear safety trainings
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will host two virtual bear safety training events followed by two bear spray giveaway opportunities in Bozeman and Helena. While bears prepare for hibernation and people head into the woods for archery and hunting season, FWP says it's important to be prepared when human-bear conflict arrives.
cowboystatedaily.com
Fairfield Sun Times
Snow touches down in central Montana
MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Montana Laws Forcing Avista and Others to Retain Stake in Coal Power Plant Ruled Unconstitutional
Though legal experts and even the Montana Legislature’s own legal staff warned the Republican-dominated House and Senate that many of the bills lawmakers were drafting and passing didn’t quite meet constitutional muster, the 2021 session produced a flurry of bills, most of which were signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte.
NBCMontana
Tranel, Zinke address inflation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Democratic U.S. House candidate Monica Tranel held a press briefing Wednesday in Missoula to present her new plan to address inflation. Tranel joined several supporters outside the Missoula Senior Center, where she unveiled her four-point affordability plan to help working-class families. Tranel said her plan is...
Tri-City Herald
ncwlife.com
