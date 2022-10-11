ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

NBCMontana

3D weather: Snowfall expectations across western Montana

This fall’s weather is not behaving as averages would expect. Temperatures we are experiencing and forecasting in the days to come have not been this warm in over three decades. Even the geese are taking advantage of these warm temperatures and not flying south, at least not yet. Based on current forecast trends, cold weather is not looking likely in the near future. Many of us across western Montana are excited for the arrival of winter weather, especially the snow. Even though it may not feel like snowy weather, that does not mean we can’t talk about it. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down snowfall expectations western Montana in the video above.
XL Country 100.7

10 Items You’ll Need For a Successful Hunt in Montana

If you want to have a successful hunt in Montana, preparation is vital. Hunting in Montana is hard work due to harsh weather conditions and rugged terrain. It's officially hunting season in Montana. General season for deer and elk starts October 22 and runs through November 27. The general season for antelope, bighorn sheep, and black bear is already underway. For more information on rules and regulations regarding hunting in Montana, click here.
NBCMontana

FWP to host 2 virtual bear safety trainings

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will host two virtual bear safety training events followed by two bear spray giveaway opportunities in Bozeman and Helena. While bears prepare for hibernation and people head into the woods for archery and hunting season, FWP says it's important to be prepared when human-bear conflict arrives.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
CASPER, WY
Newstalk KGVO

My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer

In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Reporter Finds Bear in His Apartment Building

A Montana sports reporter found out there was a bear INSIDE his apartment building in Missoula, and the play by play coverage ensued. Zach Kaplan is a sports reporter for ABC Fox Montana TV. As his colleagues at ABC Fox reported, he had a very interesting Monday. Kaplan: You know,...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Massive Montana Bull Elk Stolen From Out of State Hunter’s Truck

Fall is hunt season here in Montana. It seems like every weekend another season opens. Just recently waterfowl hunting opened in the state. Pronghorn antelope season saw its opener this past Saturday. The general season kicks off on the 22nd. And, Montana's archery season is winding down, since its opener on Labor Day weekend. Bowhunters are still scouring the hills in search of big game. Archery elk hunters are taking advantage of the annual elk rut before the season closes.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Snow touches down in central Montana

MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Hot Montana Firefighter Calendar Raising Money for Great Cause

Sorry for the borderline clickbait. Clickbait articles aren't really what we do here, so I'll apologize right off the bat for the slightly misleading headline. If you came here for hunky, half-naked firemen, you'll have to keep browsing. However, the firefighters featured in this just-released 2023 calendar are certainly familiar with heat, and the fundraiser is a great way to support local volunteer firemen (and women) in the Billings area.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Tranel, Zinke address inflation

MISSOULA, Mont. — Democratic U.S. House candidate Monica Tranel held a press briefing Wednesday in Missoula to present her new plan to address inflation. Tranel joined several supporters outside the Missoula Senior Center, where she unveiled her four-point affordability plan to help working-class families. Tranel said her plan is...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest

There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

President of Fuel Fitness Quits After Gym Closures in Montana

In a piece of wonderful news, and a WIN for the consumers here in Montana, Fuel Fitness President Michael Burks has announced his resignation from Fuel Fitness. You may remember last week when I reported on his 4-page rant fueled by who knows what. Mr. Burks was certainly a dangerous face to be on a company, and it seems he may have come to his senses.
MONTANA STATE
ncwlife.com

Montana man rescued after being trapped under boulder

A Montana man who was trapped under a boulder the size of a refrigerator was rescued Monday near Lake Viviane south of Leavenworth. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Ben Delauhunty, 28, was hiking with a friend when his legs and wrist got trapped beneath the boulder. After the...
LEAVENWORTH, WA

