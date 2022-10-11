ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Comments / 2

Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man arrested for September shooting at nightclub

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man for a shooting at a North Valley nightclub. Twenty-nine-year-old Oscar Valdez is accused of shooting at Leo’s nightclub near 12th and Candelaria last month. According to a criminal complaint, a video from inside the club shows three women fighting and a man trying to break it up. Valdez was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Career criminal pleads guilty to escape from federal custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A career criminal took a plea deal after escaping federal custody. Nicholas Blume made headlines in 2011 when he was the subject of a police beating caught on camera after crashing a stolen pickup and fleeing from officers. The two officers were fired, and the city of Albuquerque shelled out more than $140,000 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Bernalillo County, NM
Crime & Safety
KRQE News 13

APD detective fired after police shooting investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police detective who fired his gun while trying to arrest a suspected car thief has been fired. The officer’s shot didn’t hit the suspect, but an internal investigation found he shouldn’t have been shooting his gun in the first place.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man charged with kidnapping, raping ex-girlfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man who they say held his ex-girlfriend captive for three weeks, raped her, beat her, and stabbed her. According to a criminal complaint, 51-year-old Livan Fandino and the woman broke up in April. Police say earlier this month; he asked her to pick up her belongings. When she did, the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

One person killed in hit and run in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's motor unit is investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday on Wilmoore Drive SE. A woman driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser turned the corner recklessly there, hitting a parked vehicle, according to APD. A man was performing unknown maintenance on the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Flashlight#Violent Crime
KOAT 7

Albuquerque property owner and APD feud on Twitter about enforcement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Doug Peterson is the president of Peterson Property LLC. “We are downtown's largest property owner. We are Albuquerque through and through. So it's frustrating right now. But we're going to stick with it. We make sure to have cameras on all of our properties now,” Peterson said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque nonprofit seeing increase in date rape drug cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a Saturday night and you’re out on the town enjoying a cocktail. But little did you know someone slipped something in your drink. According to Albuquerque Sane, this is happening more and more right now in the metro. The nonprofit, serving victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, says they have seen a large increase over the last few months of cases involving date rape drugs.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Car struck man who was working on his vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred near 917 Wilmoore Dr. SE on Monday evening. Officials say a red PT Cruiser was going eastbound on Avenida Cesar Chavez and turned the corner. The victim was working on his vehicle when the PT Cruiser hit the vehicle he was working on. Officials […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County, City of Albuquerque host Fentanyl Awareness Summit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret that New Mexico has been dealing with a drug problem, and a lot of that is centered around fentanyl. Over 150 people die daily from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. “What we are hearing from so many folks is people don’t know enough. And people don’t know that fentanyl is out there and impacting so much, and one pill can kill,” said Adriann Barboa, county commission chair with Bernalillo County.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman wins U.S. Army Drill Sgt. of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who joined the army to stay out of trouble is accomplishing big things. In less than a decade of service, Sgt. Krista Osbourne has already earned a title only four other women have won before her. Eight years ago, she joined the army trying to decide on her next step […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bernco.gov

SOARB Seeks Public Comment on BCSO Involvement with “On Patrol: Live” and Use of Irregular Recruiting Images

Bernalillo County – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Advisory and Review Board (the “SOARB”) is seeking public comment on two issues under review by the board. The issues, BCSO’s involvement with the On Patrol Live reality television program and BCSO’s use of irregular images in its recruiting efforts, will be discussed during the Oct. 14, 11 a.m. SOARB meeting.
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

Pedestrian taken to hospital after Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A pedestrian crash was reported by the Albuquerque police. The police’s Motor Unit responded to the scene. Around 8 p.m., police said their Motor Unit was at a crash scene at Tennessee and Central for an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Drivers […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Crash at Unser Blvd. and Cherry Rd. in Rio Rancho

Rio Rancho PD and RR Fire and Rescue responded at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a two-car crash at Unser Blvd. and Cherry Road. The crash was in the intersection, and forced vehicles headed South toward Northern Blvd. to turn off Unser onto Cherry. There didn’t seem to be any...
RIO RANCHO, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy