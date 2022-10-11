Read full article on original website
Albuquerque man arrested for September shooting at nightclub
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man for a shooting at a North Valley nightclub. Twenty-nine-year-old Oscar Valdez is accused of shooting at Leo’s nightclub near 12th and Candelaria last month. According to a criminal complaint, a video from inside the club shows three women fighting and a man trying to break it up. Valdez was […]
Security footage catches Valencia County burglars in the act
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men caught on camera breaking into a home. On October 4, a home security camera captured the two men at work. One in a blue shirt checks out the place. Once he’s sure it’s empty, he and his buddy start burglarizing it, stealing […]
Rio Rancho driver accused of pulling gun in road rage incident
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho man has been arrested for a road rage incident where he allegedly pulled a gun on another driver with his own child in the car. The victim says he and his wife attempted to merge onto Paseo Del Norte from 2nd St. when a driver next to him refused […]
Career criminal pleads guilty to escape from federal custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A career criminal took a plea deal after escaping federal custody. Nicholas Blume made headlines in 2011 when he was the subject of a police beating caught on camera after crashing a stolen pickup and fleeing from officers. The two officers were fired, and the city of Albuquerque shelled out more than $140,000 […]
KRQE News 13
APD detective fired after police shooting investigation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police detective who fired his gun while trying to arrest a suspected car thief has been fired. The officer’s shot didn’t hit the suspect, but an internal investigation found he shouldn’t have been shooting his gun in the first place.
Albuquerque man charged with kidnapping, raping ex-girlfriend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man who they say held his ex-girlfriend captive for three weeks, raped her, beat her, and stabbed her. According to a criminal complaint, 51-year-old Livan Fandino and the woman broke up in April. Police say earlier this month; he asked her to pick up her belongings. When she did, the […]
KOAT 7
One person killed in hit and run in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's motor unit is investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday on Wilmoore Drive SE. A woman driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser turned the corner recklessly there, hitting a parked vehicle, according to APD. A man was performing unknown maintenance on the...
Should Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies be on reality TV?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Over the last few months, Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies — and the public they interact with — have been in front of the camera for “On Patrol: Live”, a reality TV show similar to “Cops.” Now, a citizen review board is taking a look at the impact the show is having on […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque property owner and APD feud on Twitter about enforcement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Doug Peterson is the president of Peterson Property LLC. “We are downtown's largest property owner. We are Albuquerque through and through. So it's frustrating right now. But we're going to stick with it. We make sure to have cameras on all of our properties now,” Peterson said.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque nonprofit seeing increase in date rape drug cases
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a Saturday night and you’re out on the town enjoying a cocktail. But little did you know someone slipped something in your drink. According to Albuquerque Sane, this is happening more and more right now in the metro. The nonprofit, serving victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, says they have seen a large increase over the last few months of cases involving date rape drugs.
APD: Car struck man who was working on his vehicle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred near 917 Wilmoore Dr. SE on Monday evening. Officials say a red PT Cruiser was going eastbound on Avenida Cesar Chavez and turned the corner. The victim was working on his vehicle when the PT Cruiser hit the vehicle he was working on. Officials […]
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo County, City of Albuquerque host Fentanyl Awareness Summit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret that New Mexico has been dealing with a drug problem, and a lot of that is centered around fentanyl. Over 150 people die daily from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. “What we are hearing from so many folks is people don’t know enough. And people don’t know that fentanyl is out there and impacting so much, and one pill can kill,” said Adriann Barboa, county commission chair with Bernalillo County.
ksfr.org
Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office provides details on officer-involved shooting
Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) officials provided a press update Monday morning on an officer-involved shooting that occurred on September 20th, 2022 and ended with the death of the suspect. Prior to the details of this shooting being shared, BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales III said that deputies are encountering more...
FBI investigating Albuquerque boy who says he wants to carry out a mass shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is investigating an Albuquerque boy who’s expressed a desire to carry out a mass shooting, a boy that has already been caught once before. That boy’s initial conviction has been sealed by the FBI because he’s a juvenile, but the FBI recently filed for a search warrant after learning he’s still […]
Albuquerque woman wins U.S. Army Drill Sgt. of the Year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who joined the army to stay out of trouble is accomplishing big things. In less than a decade of service, Sgt. Krista Osbourne has already earned a title only four other women have won before her. Eight years ago, she joined the army trying to decide on her next step […]
Man charged following Albuquerque bank break-ins
A man was found inside the bank Sunday morning, officials said.
bernco.gov
SOARB Seeks Public Comment on BCSO Involvement with “On Patrol: Live” and Use of Irregular Recruiting Images
Bernalillo County – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Advisory and Review Board (the “SOARB”) is seeking public comment on two issues under review by the board. The issues, BCSO’s involvement with the On Patrol Live reality television program and BCSO’s use of irregular images in its recruiting efforts, will be discussed during the Oct. 14, 11 a.m. SOARB meeting.
Pedestrian taken to hospital after Albuquerque crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A pedestrian crash was reported by the Albuquerque police. The police’s Motor Unit responded to the scene. Around 8 p.m., police said their Motor Unit was at a crash scene at Tennessee and Central for an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Drivers […]
fox10phoenix.com
Military couple relocating loses everything in overnight theft: ‘We are devastated’
GRESHAM, Ore. - Gustavo Burciaga and his wife Jennifer Luna were ready to begin their new lives in a new state until all their belongings were stolen overnight while they stayed in a hotel. Burciaga, who served as a senior airman for the U.S. Air Force, was moving from Joint...
rrobserver.com
Crash at Unser Blvd. and Cherry Rd. in Rio Rancho
Rio Rancho PD and RR Fire and Rescue responded at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a two-car crash at Unser Blvd. and Cherry Road. The crash was in the intersection, and forced vehicles headed South toward Northern Blvd. to turn off Unser onto Cherry. There didn’t seem to be any...
