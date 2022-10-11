Pack up the kids and set out on the open road because there’s no better time to visit one of these DMV destinations than right now. If fall foliage, u-pick farms, and holiday-themed amusement parks are topping your fall bucket list, make a weekend of it by sojourning at one of these near-by getaways for fall activities and autumn adventures. Take in the changing colors of the leaves as you head out of town for one of these quick, easy trips that will check off loads of must-do autumn events in a single weekend. From peeping leaves aboard a Strasburg train to enjoying a crisp, fall hike in the Appalachian Mountains to holiday thrills at Hersheypark, we’ve found the best places to get the most out of a fall weekend near Washington, DC.

