Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNET

Here's How Much Medicare Premiums and Deductibles Will Cost in 2023

If you're planning to enroll in Medicare Part B for next year (or if you already receive it), there's good news: The cost of premiums and deductibles will be cheaper in 2023. Those who receive Medicare Part A can expect an increase in prices, however, while Medicare Part D enrollees could see an income-related monthly adjustment.
CNBC

39-year-old millionaire shares why he 'regrets' paying off his 2 home mortgages: 'I felt trapped'

Three years ago, I paid off two home mortgages: our primary residence and a three-bedroom house that my wife and I rented out for $1,500 a month. I felt like I was on the right financial track. I was officially debt-free, and also ran a successful music blog and business coaching service — both brought in a combined annual income of $1 million. Before that, my family and I had been living off food stamps.
CNET

CD vs. Savings Account: Which Should You Choose?

Sometimes the hardest part of saving money is deciding where to park it. Two good options — both of which are low-maintenance and low-risk — are certificates of deposit, or CDs, and savings accounts. Though they're both easy and inexpensive to open, there's a tradeoff between access and flexibility and interest rates. Here's how to choose between a CD and a savings account.
CNET

I Bonds' Record 9.62% Rate Expires Soon, and Buying Them Still Isn't Quick

I bonds could be one of the very few bright spots of this inflationary economic period. The higher prices go, the more money you get back on your investment in I bonds. In May, the inflation rate for Series I savings bonds hit a record high -- 9.62%. That rate lasts for six months after purchase, but it won't be around much longer. The Treasury will set the new variable rate for I bonds on Nov. 1, and the final day to buy I bonds at 9.62% will be Oct. 28.
