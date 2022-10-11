ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns

The Federal Reserve's fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working hard to change that by aggressively raising interest rates to ease demand for everything from cars and homes to appliances.
BUSINESS
lawstreetmedia.com

Biden Signs Executive Order to Implement European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework

The White House issued a press release on Friday detailing an executive order titled Enhancing Safeguards for United States Signals Intelligence Activities. The order provides direction for the steps that the United States must take to honor commitments made under the European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, which was announced in March of 2022.
POTUS
The Daily South

Is It Safe To Store Eggs At Room Temperature?

In supermarkets throughout the United States, eggs are typically kept in refrigerator cases, and after returning home from a shopping trip, most American home cooks transfer their egg cartons straight from their shopping bags into their fridges. But anyone who's ever studied abroad or traveled in Europe tell you that...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TIME

We May Be in for Yet Another COVID-19 Surge This Fall and Winter

Fall and winter have always been peak seasons for respiratory viruses. As the weather cools in many parts of the U.S., people are forced into indoor environments where viruses can spread more easily. Holiday gatherings and travel can also become breeding grounds for disease. That’s one reason why experts are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
GOBankingRates

GO in the Know: Disaster SNAP Approved, Recession Warning & Top Financial News for Oct. 11, 2022

I hope you are all having a decent Tuesday. Here are the top financial stories of the day. The Big Lead: Florida Approves Disaster Food Stamps for Hurricane Ian Victims. Florida’s Department of Children and Families announced the state’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian. Read the full story here.
FLORIDA STATE
informedinfrastructure.com

Biden-Harris Administration Sending States Nearly $60 Billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for America’s Roads and Bridges

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a $15.4B increase in funding over FY21 which goes directly to all 50 States, DC and Puerto Rico. WASHINGTON. – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $59.9 billion in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds go directly to all 50 States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and help them continue the important work of rebuilding our roads and bridges and making our transportation system more efficient.
CONGRESS & COURTS
2minutemedicine.com

Vitamin D3 and omega-3 fatty acid supplementation does not protect against frailty

1. In this study, vitamin D3 and omega-3 fatty acid supplementation in heathy, older adults without vitamin D3 deficiency did not prevent changes in frailty over time. 2. Furthermore, older participants had greater increase in frailty over time. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Frailty is a syndrome of decreased physiologic...
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Medicaid, Telehealth Fallout: Ending Covid Emergency Explained

Millions of Americans’ Medicaid coverage and remote health-care services are among the items that will be cast into limbo once the Covid-19 public emergency comes to an end. The public health emergency has enabled the government to ease the way for Americans to obtain government health insurance, helped it approve drugs and treatment for public use at breakneck speed, and allowed it to tap into other emergency powers to help Americans weather the worst of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Lots of Americans Lied to Others About COVID: Study

MONDAY, Oct. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 40% of Americans were untruthful about whether they had the virus or were ignoring safety precautions, a nationwide survey shows. The December survey of 1,700 people found 721 respondents had either misrepresented their COVID...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

How to do lung exercises to improve lung health

Lung exercises can help people control their breathing and increase their lung capacity. They are helpful for people with lung problems such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. When a person breathes, the diaphragm contracts to pull air into the lungs. The lungs take oxygen from the air and send it...
FITNESS
AMA

With physician burnout soaring, 28 health care organizations step up

Physician burnout isn’t a new problem in health care, but the COVID-19 pandemic has stretched doctors and other health professionals to the brink. Two years into this public health emergency, the pandemic pushed U.S. doctor burnout to an all-time high of 63%. But more than two dozen U.S. health systems have risen to the occasion, recognizing just how important it is to reduce physician burnout and improve well-being.
PUBLIC HEALTH
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Hospital Corporations ‘Bleeding Families Dry,’ New Report Claims

Powerful hospital corporations in the United States — even nonprofit ones — have adopted practices to maximize revenue that hurt patients and contribute to out-of-control health care costs, according to a new report from the health care advocacy group Families USA. “This paper exposes how the corporate hospital...
HEALTH SERVICES
Philosophy Blogger

COLA hike coming this week, Social Security Administration to make adjustments This Thursday

Social Security recipients are in for a major shake-up with the largest cost-of-living change (COLA) announced by Social Security since at least 1978. This means that people on disability or old age survivor benefits could see their monthly checks increase drastically, which would allow them to buy more goods and services than before without feeling too pinched by inflation.
MedicalXpress

Research finds that two out of five adults who use cigarettes smoke menthol

Menthol use has increased over the past decade among U.S. adults who smoke cigarettes, according to a study released by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and The City University of New York. Menthol use is much more common among adult smokers who are younger, from racial/ethnic minoritized groups and with mental health problems. The results are published in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research.

