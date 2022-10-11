Read full article on original website
Related
smithmountainlake.com
US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns
The Federal Reserve's fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working hard to change that by aggressively raising interest rates to ease demand for everything from cars and homes to appliances.
lawstreetmedia.com
Biden Signs Executive Order to Implement European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework
The White House issued a press release on Friday detailing an executive order titled Enhancing Safeguards for United States Signals Intelligence Activities. The order provides direction for the steps that the United States must take to honor commitments made under the European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, which was announced in March of 2022.
studyfinds.org
Older adults living carefree lifestyles twice as likely to end up in nursing home
SYDNEY, Australia — Older adults who lead a carefree, unhealthy lifestyle are twice as likely to end up needing a nursing home in comparison to their more active peers, a new study reveals. Researchers at the University of Sydney found smoking, physical activity, sitting, and sleep quality to have...
The Daily South
Is It Safe To Store Eggs At Room Temperature?
In supermarkets throughout the United States, eggs are typically kept in refrigerator cases, and after returning home from a shopping trip, most American home cooks transfer their egg cartons straight from their shopping bags into their fridges. But anyone who's ever studied abroad or traveled in Europe tell you that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
We May Be in for Yet Another COVID-19 Surge This Fall and Winter
Fall and winter have always been peak seasons for respiratory viruses. As the weather cools in many parts of the U.S., people are forced into indoor environments where viruses can spread more easily. Holiday gatherings and travel can also become breeding grounds for disease. That’s one reason why experts are...
GO in the Know: Disaster SNAP Approved, Recession Warning & Top Financial News for Oct. 11, 2022
I hope you are all having a decent Tuesday. Here are the top financial stories of the day. The Big Lead: Florida Approves Disaster Food Stamps for Hurricane Ian Victims. Florida’s Department of Children and Families announced the state’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian. Read the full story here.
informedinfrastructure.com
Biden-Harris Administration Sending States Nearly $60 Billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for America’s Roads and Bridges
President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a $15.4B increase in funding over FY21 which goes directly to all 50 States, DC and Puerto Rico. WASHINGTON. – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $59.9 billion in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds go directly to all 50 States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and help them continue the important work of rebuilding our roads and bridges and making our transportation system more efficient.
2minutemedicine.com
Vitamin D3 and omega-3 fatty acid supplementation does not protect against frailty
1. In this study, vitamin D3 and omega-3 fatty acid supplementation in heathy, older adults without vitamin D3 deficiency did not prevent changes in frailty over time. 2. Furthermore, older participants had greater increase in frailty over time. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Frailty is a syndrome of decreased physiologic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
Medicaid, Telehealth Fallout: Ending Covid Emergency Explained
Millions of Americans’ Medicaid coverage and remote health-care services are among the items that will be cast into limbo once the Covid-19 public emergency comes to an end. The public health emergency has enabled the government to ease the way for Americans to obtain government health insurance, helped it approve drugs and treatment for public use at breakneck speed, and allowed it to tap into other emergency powers to help Americans weather the worst of the pandemic.
WebMD
Lots of Americans Lied to Others About COVID: Study
MONDAY, Oct. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 40% of Americans were untruthful about whether they had the virus or were ignoring safety precautions, a nationwide survey shows. The December survey of 1,700 people found 721 respondents had either misrepresented their COVID...
Ray Dalio claims that the United States is heading for a 'perfect storm' of economic pain
According to billionaire investor and Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, the U.S. economy's paradigm shift away from the era of low-interest rates and "free money" will be painful.
Medical News Today
How to do lung exercises to improve lung health
Lung exercises can help people control their breathing and increase their lung capacity. They are helpful for people with lung problems such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. When a person breathes, the diaphragm contracts to pull air into the lungs. The lungs take oxygen from the air and send it...
AMA
With physician burnout soaring, 28 health care organizations step up
Physician burnout isn’t a new problem in health care, but the COVID-19 pandemic has stretched doctors and other health professionals to the brink. Two years into this public health emergency, the pandemic pushed U.S. doctor burnout to an all-time high of 63%. But more than two dozen U.S. health systems have risen to the occasion, recognizing just how important it is to reduce physician burnout and improve well-being.
AMA
Understanding the health care system with University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine
Each month, the AMA highlights institutions that are part of the AMA Accelerating Change in Medical Education Consortium to showcase their work with the consortium and innovations in medical education. Accelerating Change in Medical Education Consortium. AMA collaborates with medical education institutions to work on issues critical to transforming how...
Biden independent contractor rule has implications for financial services
The Department of Labor unveiled a proposal today that would make it harder for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, potentially upending several industries, including financial services. Who is considered a company's employee, who is entitled to various legal protections, and who is an independent contractor has shifted over...
Reality check: New report finds 3 in 5 U.S. consumers now living paycheck to paycheck amid ongoing, record inflation
The relentless march of price increases on virtually all goods and services amid ongoing, record U.S. inflation is taking an increasing toll on personal and family budgets. And, according to new data, pushing a growing number of Americans into paycheck-to-paycheck subsistence. U.S. consumers are currently in a bleak, economic nether...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Hospital Corporations ‘Bleeding Families Dry,’ New Report Claims
Powerful hospital corporations in the United States — even nonprofit ones — have adopted practices to maximize revenue that hurt patients and contribute to out-of-control health care costs, according to a new report from the health care advocacy group Families USA. “This paper exposes how the corporate hospital...
Top doctors call for major change to GP appointments that would impact millions
MILLIONS of patients may have to wait even longer for GP appointments, under new guidance. The average waiting time for a non-urgent, face-to-face appointment is 10 day, according to a survey conducted this year. However, in new guidance to reduce mounting workload, GPs have been urged to switch to a...
COLA hike coming this week, Social Security Administration to make adjustments This Thursday
Social Security recipients are in for a major shake-up with the largest cost-of-living change (COLA) announced by Social Security since at least 1978. This means that people on disability or old age survivor benefits could see their monthly checks increase drastically, which would allow them to buy more goods and services than before without feeling too pinched by inflation.
MedicalXpress
Research finds that two out of five adults who use cigarettes smoke menthol
Menthol use has increased over the past decade among U.S. adults who smoke cigarettes, according to a study released by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and The City University of New York. Menthol use is much more common among adult smokers who are younger, from racial/ethnic minoritized groups and with mental health problems. The results are published in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research.
Comments / 3