Read full article on original website
Related
Robbie Coltrane, 'Harry Potter' star, dead at 72
Robbie Coltrane has passed away at the age of 72. The actor was best known for his roles in "Harry Potter," "Cracker" and "The World Is Not Enough."
14 Celebrities Who Were Booed By Audiences And Handled It Perfectly
Recently, Mila Kunis, Kim Kardashian, and Emma Stone have all made headlines for their playful reactions to getting booed by massive audiences.
UEFA・
Jamie Lee Curtis Revealed Her Emotional Reaction To The "Halloween" Trauma Memes, And It’s Heartbreaking
"Laurie Strode represents perseverance, courage, tenacity, bravery, and the ability to stand tall; she represents that."
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
35K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0