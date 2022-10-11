ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

WDW News Today

New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
DRINKS
WDW News Today

First Look at the Magic Key Holder MagicBand+ Coming to Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Today, Disney announced that on October 26, 2022, MagicBand+ will make its debut at the Disneyland Resort, but Magic Key holders will be able to get early access on October 19. A valid Magic Key pass will...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Being taken for a ride? How theme parks including Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld are hiking prices after the pandemic (but 'day care for teens' Six Flags remains cheap)

They're some of the most popular places to visit in the world, drawing millions of excited children across the US every year. But Disney theme parks are breaking parents with extortionate ticket prices and eye-watering costs when families get inside. Costs for Disneyland in California rocketed to up to $244...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Rise of the Resistance Individual Lightning Lane Jumps to $25 at Disneyland

Price increases hit Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane at Disneyland Resort this morning, and with the new varied pricing scale, we’re already seeing new highs. Individual Lightning Lane access for Rise of the Resistance is selling at $25 per person today. Formerly, access was priced at $20 maximum with flex pricing.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Minnie Ear Headband Price Increased by $5 at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Price increases have hit Walt Disney World in more ways than one this week. As of today, October 13, the price of most Minnie ear headbands has increased by $5, from $29.99 to $34.99. Signs next to...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Mysterious New Signage Goes Up at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Park Entrances

A series of mysterious new signs have been added to the entrances of the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. Three of the EPCOT logo signs can be found at the park’s main entrance. The presence of a tab at the bottom leads us to believe that these will occasionally sport a sign over them to promote park hours, special event entrances, or maybe just even make it clearer that one area is “exit only”. Only time will tell.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Mysterious Signs Appear at Magic Kingdom & EPCOT Entrances, Annual Passholder Entrance Returns, Is Territory Lounge the Best Bar at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (10/10/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, October 10, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Passholder Entrance Signs Unveiled at Magic Kingdom

Earlier this week, we reported seeing mysterious signs appearing at the entrances of the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. The signs, which were at eye level, featured iconography from the Walt Disney World Railroad Station and the EPCOT logo. Today, we saw the mystery sign at the Magic Kingdom was a...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney Rolls Out Ticket Price Increase of Nearly 10% (or More!)

Price increases are everywhere, and unfortunately for Disney fans, theme parks are no exception. The Walt Disney World Resort typically increases its ticket prices annually after the new year, however, smaller price increases have been taking place throughout the year both at the Orlando Resort and on the West Coast at the Disneyland Resort.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Hours Extended in October, November, and December 2022

Magic Kingdom and EPCOT hours have been extended for the last few days of October, throughout November, and in early December 2022. Magic Kingdom will now open at 8:00 a.m. instead of 9:00 a.m. on October 30 and 31. Early entry for hotel guests will then begin at 7:30 a.m. The park will be closing for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at 6:00 p.m. on both days.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Cool Ship Finally Reopens with a New Menu at Magic Kingdom

After being closed for quite some time, Cool Ship has reopened at the Magic Kingdom. When we stopped by earlier in the morning, Cast Members were preparing to reopen the snack stand. Later in the day, the kiosk reopened to guests in Tomorrowland. Cool Ship has not only returned to...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Full List of Disney Christmas 2022 Merchandise at Tokyo Disney Resort with Prices

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As the holiday season approaches, Tokyo Disney Resort has revealed its full slate of Disney Christmas merchandise coming to the parks November 7, and we have details on them all!. Mickey Stuffed Badge – ¥2500 ($17.11)...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Tokyo Disney Resort Offers Limited Time Discount on Tickets for Vaccinated Guests

As part of an effort by the Japanese government to generate demand in the event industry, Tokyo Disney Resort is offering discounted tickets for vaccinated guests for a limited time. Sales opened today, which caused ticketing website to crash. Through the “Wakuwari” discount program, vaccinated guests can save 20% on...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Work Resumes on Walt Disney World Railroad Tracks at Fantasyland Station

Construction has resumed on the train tracks of the Walt Disney World Railroad Fantasyland station. The tracks were removed for refurbishment and replacement in 2020. Their replacement began soon after, but construction seemed to pause for the past year even as refurbished Walt Disney World Railroad engines were tested nearby.
TRAFFIC

