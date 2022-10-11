Read full article on original website
Disney hikes prices for Disneyland, California Adventure
The cost of visiting Disney's Anaheim theme parks increased again today, Disney officials confirmed. The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 to $179, based on the day. Days are separated into seven "tiers," with all but the cheapest tiers increasing in price as of Tuesday. The increases...
WDW News Today
New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
WDW News Today
First Look at the Magic Key Holder MagicBand+ Coming to Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Today, Disney announced that on October 26, 2022, MagicBand+ will make its debut at the Disneyland Resort, but Magic Key holders will be able to get early access on October 19. A valid Magic Key pass will...
Being taken for a ride? How theme parks including Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld are hiking prices after the pandemic (but 'day care for teens' Six Flags remains cheap)
They're some of the most popular places to visit in the world, drawing millions of excited children across the US every year. But Disney theme parks are breaking parents with extortionate ticket prices and eye-watering costs when families get inside. Costs for Disneyland in California rocketed to up to $244...
WDW News Today
Rise of the Resistance Individual Lightning Lane Jumps to $25 at Disneyland
Price increases hit Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane at Disneyland Resort this morning, and with the new varied pricing scale, we’re already seeing new highs. Individual Lightning Lane access for Rise of the Resistance is selling at $25 per person today. Formerly, access was priced at $20 maximum with flex pricing.
WDW News Today
Minnie Ear Headband Price Increased by $5 at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Price increases have hit Walt Disney World in more ways than one this week. As of today, October 13, the price of most Minnie ear headbands has increased by $5, from $29.99 to $34.99. Signs next to...
Disney World And Disneyland Trips Just Got A Lot More Expensive
Disney World And Disneyland just implemented some of the most far reaching price increases we've ever seen.
WDW News Today
New Finding Nemo Beach Towel Available at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Relax at the beach or at Cozy Cone Pool with this new “Finding Nemo” beach towel from Ink & Paint Shop at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. “Finding Nemo” Beach Towel – $29.99...
WDW News Today
Mysterious New Signage Goes Up at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Park Entrances
A series of mysterious new signs have been added to the entrances of the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. Three of the EPCOT logo signs can be found at the park’s main entrance. The presence of a tab at the bottom leads us to believe that these will occasionally sport a sign over them to promote park hours, special event entrances, or maybe just even make it clearer that one area is “exit only”. Only time will tell.
WDW News Today
Mysterious Signs Appear at Magic Kingdom & EPCOT Entrances, Annual Passholder Entrance Returns, Is Territory Lounge the Best Bar at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (10/10/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, October 10, 2022.
WDW News Today
New Passholder Entrance Signs Unveiled at Magic Kingdom
Earlier this week, we reported seeing mysterious signs appearing at the entrances of the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. The signs, which were at eye level, featured iconography from the Walt Disney World Railroad Station and the EPCOT logo. Today, we saw the mystery sign at the Magic Kingdom was a...
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Dumbo the Flying Elephant Ear Headband Arrives at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Don’t just fly, soar on over to Disneyland to pick up the latest addition to the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction series! This time it’s a pair of ears themed to Dumbo the Flying Elephant, the eighth set in the series.
disneytips.com
Disney Rolls Out Ticket Price Increase of Nearly 10% (or More!)
Price increases are everywhere, and unfortunately for Disney fans, theme parks are no exception. The Walt Disney World Resort typically increases its ticket prices annually after the new year, however, smaller price increases have been taking place throughout the year both at the Orlando Resort and on the West Coast at the Disneyland Resort.
WDW News Today
Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Hours Extended in October, November, and December 2022
Magic Kingdom and EPCOT hours have been extended for the last few days of October, throughout November, and in early December 2022. Magic Kingdom will now open at 8:00 a.m. instead of 9:00 a.m. on October 30 and 31. Early entry for hotel guests will then begin at 7:30 a.m. The park will be closing for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at 6:00 p.m. on both days.
WDW News Today
Cool Ship Finally Reopens with a New Menu at Magic Kingdom
After being closed for quite some time, Cool Ship has reopened at the Magic Kingdom. When we stopped by earlier in the morning, Cast Members were preparing to reopen the snack stand. Later in the day, the kiosk reopened to guests in Tomorrowland. Cool Ship has not only returned to...
WDW News Today
Full List of Disney Christmas 2022 Merchandise at Tokyo Disney Resort with Prices
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As the holiday season approaches, Tokyo Disney Resort has revealed its full slate of Disney Christmas merchandise coming to the parks November 7, and we have details on them all!. Mickey Stuffed Badge – ¥2500 ($17.11)...
WDW News Today
Tokyo Disney Resort Offers Limited Time Discount on Tickets for Vaccinated Guests
As part of an effort by the Japanese government to generate demand in the event industry, Tokyo Disney Resort is offering discounted tickets for vaccinated guests for a limited time. Sales opened today, which caused ticketing website to crash. Through the “Wakuwari” discount program, vaccinated guests can save 20% on...
WDW News Today
Work Resumes on Walt Disney World Railroad Tracks at Fantasyland Station
Construction has resumed on the train tracks of the Walt Disney World Railroad Fantasyland station. The tracks were removed for refurbishment and replacement in 2020. Their replacement began soon after, but construction seemed to pause for the past year even as refurbished Walt Disney World Railroad engines were tested nearby.
WDW News Today
Updated Bulletin Board in Frontierland Packs Tons of Disney Film & Park References at Magic Kingdom
Lovers of Disney’s westerns will want to “giddyup” to Frontierland in the Magic Kingdom where a bulletin board has been erected! This has been around for a bit now, but we wanted to take a closer look at all the “Easter eggs.”. The board replaces a...
