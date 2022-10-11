Read full article on original website
Kevin Alejandro joins us to talk all about ‘Fire Country’
Kevin Alejandro joined us to talk all about “Fire Country”, he was on set and in uniform. He spoke about how he has a new found respect for firefighters after having worked with them as they are giving him advice on what it means to fight a fire. The show has a great drama aspect […]
Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's Hagrid, dies at 72
LONDON — (AP) — Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series “Cracker” and the half-giant Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 72. Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland....
