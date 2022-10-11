ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Florida names four captains for Saturday vs. LSU

Florida has unveiled its four captains set to take midfield prior to Saturday's 7 p.m. kickoff with the program's cross-divisional rival, the LSU Tigers. The Gators have named sixth-year linebacker Ventrell Miller, defensive back Jaydon Hill, center Kingsley Eguakun and linebacker Chief Borders as the captains to face the Tigers. The LSU contest will mark the second time this season that Miller has been named a UF captain as he previously received the honor prior to the season-opening victory over then-No. 7-ranked Utah.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Noles247 Staff Predictions: FSU vs. Clemson

Florida State (4-2) hosts the No. 4 Clemson Tigers (6-0) inside Doak S. Campbell Stadium on Saturday night for a 7:30 p.m. kick on ABC. The Seminoles look to end a 2-game losing streak after falling to both Wake Forest and NC State. The Noles247 staff gives our thoughts on how we expect Saturday night's primetime matchup with the Tigers to unfold and shared our score predictions below as well:
CLEMSON, SC
FSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers: How to Watch, Stream, or Listen

Florida State will host No. 4/5 Clemson on Saturday from Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560) in Tallahassee, Fla. at 7:30 p.m. Here is how to watch, stream, or listen to the latest meeting between the Seminoles (4-2, 2-2 ACC) and the Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC):. Television: ABC. Broadcast Crew: Play-by-Play: Chris...
CLEMSON, SC
How LSU and Florida's projected starters ranked in recruiting

A pair of first-year SEC coaches take their teams into battle Saturday evening in the Swamp when LSU travels to Gainesville for a 6 o’clock kickoff on ESPN. Brian Kelly's Tigers (4-2, 2-1) are coming off an embarrassing loss at home to Tennessee, while the Gators (4-2, 1-2) notched Billy Napier's first conference win last week against Missouri.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Williston refuses to yield in shutout of Branford 3-0

An electrician would’ve been needed to get Branford on the scoreboard because Williston wouldn’t allow it in a 3-0 shutout in a Florida girls volleyball matchup. You're reading an automated news brief powered by Mainstreet Daily News and ScoreStream. To get more high school sports news and analysis, subscribe to Mike Ridaught's free email newsletter.
WILLISTON, FL
FSU alumni donates $2.7 million to the College of Business

FSU has recently received a generous donation of $2.7 million to the College of Business. Scott Price, Tampa-based founder and CEO of A-LIGN and second-generation FSU College of Business Alumni, has given back to his alma mater in hopes of building a brighter future for students. The 2.7 million dollar...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Former Tallahassee Mayor blasts Corey Simon as an 'election-denier'

‘As an election-denier, who’s to say Corey Simon will accept the results of his own race for SD 3?’. Former Tallahassee Mayor Dorothy “Dot” Inman-Johnson is criticizing Senate District 3 Republican candidate Corey Simon for refusing to say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. Simon’s statement instead...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Teen injured in Tallahassee shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee mother was on her way home from work Tuesday around 6 o’clock when she got a panicked call from her sister that her son had been shot. “I hung up from her, sped home and when I got home my son wasn’t shot...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Suwannee County hurricane Ian relief

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - More resources from North Central Florida are helping people in the aftermath of hurricane Ian. The Suwannee County sheriff’s office today posted pictures from a trip to Southwest Florida,. They provided supplies to victims of the storm. Employees of the sheriff’s office, Suwannee County...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
Man stabbed to death outside Tallahassee Walgreens Thursday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a Tallahassee Walgreens Thursday night, said a Leon County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. Deputies reportedly responded to the call just after 8 p.m. at the store located near the intersection of Capital Circle Southwest and West Tennessee Street.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Oops! They did it again!

As folks approached the Courthouse Circle on their way home acfrom work around sunset on Tuesday, Oct. 11, they encountered the flashing blue lights of law enforcement vehicles blocking off the lanes and rerouting traffic. The roundabout was still blocked when, about an hour later, the pottery class at Jefferson Arts ended and some of its members headed east on Highway 90. Even after 8 p.m. as candidate forums wrapped up inside the courthouse and the attendees crossed over the circle to their cars, the intersection of Jefferson and Washington Streets remained impassible.
MONTICELLO, FL
Gainesville Country Club shows no signs of reopening

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club has yet to give any indication that it plans on reopening, despite the club’s target reopening date being this month. The golf course was closed back in July to “perform maintenance on the course and surrounding facility.”. The target date...
GAINESVILLE, FL
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A man attempting to burglarize vehicles in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man pulling on car door handles and attempting to burglarize them if they were left unlocked. Officers responded to the 1300 Block of Castlenau Court Saturday morning around 3:30 due to burglary reports. Soon after the officers arrived, they located...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
