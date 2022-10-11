Read full article on original website
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 Migrants
In less than two months, Illinois is near its breaking point as the Chicago area has seen over 3,069 migrants arrive. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Oscar Leeser bussed most of the migrants from El Paso which is in West Texas.
100 Black Men of Chicago annual college scholarship fair returned after 2-year hiatus
After a two-year hiatus, the 100 Black Men of Chicago is hosted it's 20th annual college scholarship fair.
Food Truck Saturday continues in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's city-led Food Truck Friday may be over, but Food Truck Saturday is still happening in Chatham at the new Mahalia Jackson Court.Along with food trucks, there will be music and other activities. The Mahalia Jackson Court opened last month and honors the singer for her contributions to gospel music and civil rights.Food Truck Saturday in the plaza will happen every Saturday throughout the month.
A new kind of recipe book
Can we be honest with each other? (It’s kind of required for this reading exercise and the book review that’s hidden in here somewhere.) OK. Ready? Neighborhoods in Chicago can be dog whistle terms. It’s all right to admit that many of you are much more interested in a new bar, club, or restaurant opening in one of the Loops (South and West, respectively) than you are in a new bar, club, or restaurant opening in one of the ’woods (Engel, Ravens) or the Parks (Hyde, Garfield, Humboldt, etc.). But what if we redefined those arbitrary borders that make up the different Chicago neighborhoods and often subconsciously drive our choices when it comes to deciding where or where not to visit?
Illinois Black Caucus leader reacts to signs promoting 'political racism'
A leader of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus is speaking about signs that he claims are “political racism” that he says were posted in Naperville and Lisle.
Chicago nightlife queen Ariel Zetina celebrates trans narratives on her debut album
DJ and producer Ariel Zetina has become a major player in Chicago nightlife in no small part because she works in more than one medium. Zetina moved to Illinois in 2008 to study theater and creative writing at Northwestern University, and she’s flourished as a playwright. Her reimagining of the tragic life of computer scientist Alan Turing, Pink Milk, has opened at Long Beach’s Garage Theatre and Baltimore’s Single Carrot Theatre, and a few years ago the Trans Theatre Festival in Brooklyn staged British Honduras Fantasy, her semi-autobiographical play about a trans girl who travels to Chicago from Florida. Theater also provided Zetina with the impetus to start making music in 2013, because she wanted to supply her trans performance group, Witch Hazel, with dance tracks that meshed with the kinds of stories she wanted to tell. She’s since earned a reputation in the wider world of dance music while spearheading several club nights in Chicago, including Smart Bar’s Diamond Formation, which she launched in 2018.
Will lightning strike Podlasie Club twice?
By all accounts, the debut of Podlasie Club’s namesake party, Podlasie Pleasure Club, was insane. It was a muggy night in July 2021, and organizers were expecting a turnout of maybe 50. Podlasie hadn’t hosted an event in almost a decade, and it was only zoned to accommodate 104. So when the club got so full that the sidewalk along Central Park was thronged by people with high-water pants, shaved heads, harnesses, and ice-dyed tees, everyone was stunned.
Unraveling Chicago’s racist past (and present)
J. Nicole Brooks’s adaptation of 1919, Eve L. Ewing’s collection of poems published a century after the “Red Summer” race riot in Chicago sparked by the murder of Eugene Williams, is the first live show since the pandemic for Steppenwolf for Young Adults. There are only a handful of public performances, but it should not be missed.
South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality.
University of Chicago student shot in Woodlawn
A 20-year-old University of Chicago student was shot in Woodlawn earlier this week.
Friend who accidentally shot, killed young Chicago activist Caleb Reed sentenced to 18 years
Prior to his death, Caleb Reed had been front and center speaking out against police in schools.
Chicago Neighborhood Ranked Among 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
Roseland Community Hospital Giving Away Hundreds Of Winter Coats Saturday
ROSELAND — Roseland Community Hospital is hoping it can help make the its community warmer with a coat drive this weekend. Hospital team members are donating 350 coats to the public 11 a.m.-1 p.m Saturday at 45 W. 111th St., said Kathy Bryja, a press relations representative for the hospital, and hospital Executive Director Chrislin Flanagan. While supplies last, free coats and jackets will be available for children and adults from the area, Bryja said.
2 men wounded in South Side drive-by shooting: police
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Saturday morning. Police say a 26-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were hit by gunfire that came from a gray vehicle in the 800 block of East 79th Street around 10:23 a.m. The 26-year-old was taken...
Indiana elementary teacher accused of having ‘kill list’
Police said the teacher told one of her students that she "has a list" and that the fifth grader was on the bottom of it.
Chicago sees increase in ‘check washing’ scams
David Maimon, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University, joins Lisa Dent to explain what check washing scams are and what you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
The push to have ‘tiny homes’ in Chicago
Brien Cron, the president and founder of Chicago Tiny House joins Lisa Dent to discuss his organization’s pilot project to construct affordable, 500 square-feet homes around the city. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Chicago dance collective Superjane celebrate 25 years of throwing parties and elevating women in dance
In 1997, Heather Robinson (aka DJ Heather), Colette Marino (aka Colette), and Shannon Ialongo (aka Dayhota) debuted at Funky Buddha Lounge as the DJ collective Superjane; soon after their membership grew to include Darlene Jackson (aka DJ Lady D). Superjane have become a supergroup with their own center of gravity, but they’ve also functioned as advocates for other women fighting for space in the global dance scene. “When Superjane began, we were trying to mirror the approach of most parties going on, but with female promoters and female DJs instead of males,” Robinson told XLR8R in the early 2000s. “I’ve never really thought of myself as a woman DJ, but just as a DJ that happens to be a woman. I’m hoping people will be receptive to that.” The members of Superjane have stacked up individual accomplishments over the past quarter century—DJ Heather has become a Smart Bar resident, Colette has issued several albums through Candy Talk and Om, and DJ Lady D has worked as an A&R rep, where she gave Kaskade a big early-career bump—but even before all that happened, the four of them could hold down a party together. Since those early days as a unit, two members of the collective have moved to the west coast, but their bond has remained intact—at this Smart Bar show, Superjane celebrate their 25th anniversary. An entire generation of ravers has passed through Smart Bar’s doors since Superjane got started, so at least in theory this party could be full of all-new dancers getting their first chance to feel how Dayhota’s forceful tech house mingles with Colette’s relaxed, more pop-forward club tracks.
How New Movie ‘Till' Captured a Grieving Chicago Mother's Journey to Change the World
The new drama, “Till,” opening in select theaters this weekend, details the historic lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till, a Chicagoan who was murdered while visiting relatives in Mississippi in 1955. The story is told through the eyes of his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, played by Danielle Deadwyler. At first...
Reverend Jesse Jackson celebrated 81st birthday
A musical and memorable party was held Friday night at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.
