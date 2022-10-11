Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Haunted Hotels in San DiegoHotMamaTravelSan Diego, CA
Mexican Food and Margarita Spot in Seaport Village, San Diego - Margarita's Kitchen and CantinaDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
Related
Did Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos hint at who the next signing could be?
After the Braves continued to lock up their young talent with team-friendly deals, 92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley caught up with the architect, Alex Anthopoulos, to discuss what could be next for the team.
MLB・
Dodgers leave big name off NLDS roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a rather bold decision as they set their roster for the National League Division Series. The Dodgers released their full 26-man roster for their series against the San Diego Padres. One notable name was missing in the form of Craig Kimbrel, who had been the team’s closer as recently as three weeks ago.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate
Get yourself a friend like Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
How much will Padres tickets cost for Friday's home game?
SAN DIEGO — With a Padres playoff home game against the L.A. Dodgers right around the corner, CBS 8 is working for you to see what ticket prices are looking like and which options are still available for the friar faithful. “Friday’s home game is going to be epic,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers Fans Enjoyed Their Postseason Win By Fighting Each Other
Dodgers Fans Enjoyed Their Postseason Win By Fighting Each Other
NBC Los Angeles
Dodgers Announce NLDS Roster With A Few Surprises
After six days of rest, the best team in baseball is ready to begin their postseason journey back to the World Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers face off with their division rival the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. The dominant Dodgers shattered the franchise record for wins with 111,...
More details emerge on Aroldis Chapman’s issue with Yankees
Aroldis Chapman was left off the New York Yankees’ ALDS roster, and now we have some more information about the matter. On Sunday, we learned that the Yankees had left Chapman off their roster because he missed a mandatory team workout. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale says Chapman wouldn’t bother going to the mandatory workout unless he were guaranteed he would be on the postseason roster. Since the Yankees could not give Chapman that guarantee, the reliever decided to stay home.
Angels News: Albert Pujols Planning to Honor Long-Term Commitment to LA
The Angels should be seeing a lot of him over the next decade.
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
iheart.com
Padres Win 5-3 Thriller, Manny Machado "This Is What We Play For All Year"
And just like that, homefield advantage in the NLDS heads to Petco Park. Manny Machado discussed the Padres 5-3 thrilling win over the Dodgers in the NLDS, the turning point of the game and the team's confidence as the series heads to Petco Park.
Why Yankees crowd into 1 hotel room on the road
Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the...
Dodgers wasting Rally Goose in Game 2 vs Padres was a sin
What was more baffling, Los Angeles Dodgers fans? A goose invading the field on Wednesday night’s NLDS Game 2 matchup against the San Diego Padres, or manager Dave Robert pinch hitting Austin Barnes over Chris Taylor and Miguel Vargas? We’ll let you decide. But we’d be remiss not...
Dodgers News: Tickets Sky Rocket As Dodger Fans Search For Petco Park Tickets Amid "LA Ban"
The Padres are doing whatever they can to limit ticket sales to only Padres fans
IN THIS ARTICLE
Padres enlisting fitting former star to throw out first pitch during NLDS series
Hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2006, the San Diego Padres are enlisting a notable member of that 2006 team for first-pitch duties. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports this week that retired former Padres pitcher Jake Peavy will be throwing out the first pitch during Game 4 of the NLDS in San Diego on Saturday. Current Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, who wears No. 44 in honor of Peavy, will be starting in Game 4. Fittingly, Peavy will be wearing a No. 44 Musgrove jersey when he throws out the first pitch, Acee adds.
PHOTOS - Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series top plays: Padres edge Dodgers; Braves top Phillies
While the American League took a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moved forward with a pair of NLDS Game 2s on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the San Diego Padres tied things up with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
‘That was pretty gnarly’: Manny Machado reacts to ‘good luck’ goose after Padres beat Dodgers
The San Diego Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of their NLDS matchup with the help of a goose. Well, at least Padres star Manny Machado thinks so. A goose made its way onto the field at Dodger Stadium in the eighth inning as the Padres led. They would hold onto he lead against their divisional foe. San Diego held onto the lead and evened up the series at one game apiece. According to Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star, Machado thinks it was a good luck charm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dodgers drop game 2 of NLDS to visiting Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three solo home runs in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the visiting San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night, but lost, 5-3. Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado provided the power for the San Diego Padres. They each hit solo...
San Diego Channel
Padres fans gear up for showdown
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Padres fans are gearing up for tomorrow night's showdown. Fans flocked to the team's store at Petco Park, many also trying to score last-minute tickets. "I think the city's just gonna explode!" said Padres fan Mark Irwin. "I called the score. Padres 10, Dodgers 6. I think it's gonna happen."
Dodgers To Face Padres in Game 2 of Division Series at Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will seek to take a two games-to-none lead when they face the San Diego Padres Wednesday in Game 2 of a National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Announces His Starter for Game 3 of the NLDS
It was between two All-Stars.
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 0