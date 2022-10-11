Safety Vision Announces Smart Automated Bus Lane Enforcement (SABLE™) Solution

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--

Safety Vision’s SABLE™ solution uses AI to help reduce bus lane congestion, increase average bus speeds and lower commute times for major urban areas. Smart AI bus-mounted cameras identify the license plate information, capture video and still images of the violation. In addition, the video evidence package records GPS location and standard timestamp information of vehicles obstructing the bus lanes.

This metadata allows law enforcement to quickly and accurately verify violations while ensuring that vehicles making legal turns from bus lanes are not ticketed. Safety Vision’s AI cameras use proven machine learning (ML) models that continue to learn and develop even higher accuracy as they acquire more experience in the field. The company is actively applying this same AI technology to other solutions including School Bus Stop Arm Enforcement, Automated People Counting, Driver Scoring and Coaching.

According to Safety Vision Director of Mass Transit, Lucius McCelvey, “Smarter mobile surveillance solutions are an integral part of any overall Smart Cities concept that will continue to make urban centers safer for residents and commuters.” Safety Vision is proud to have played a role in molding and evolving the mobile surveillance industry over that 30 years since our founding. Our SABLE™ solution for Mass Transit is one more step towards truly unified IoT surveillance systems.

About Safety Vision, LLC

Safety Vision is among the most recognized vendors of mobile video surveillance products in North America and continually enhances vehicular safety in both the private and public sectors. Safety Vision’s product offering includes network video recorders, analog and IP cameras, rear vision cameras, as well as a suite of AI server and cloud software. Safety Vision is proud to have deployed over a million systems worldwide and generating over $1B in revenue since inception. For more information, please go to www.safetyvision.com or call 800-880-8855.

