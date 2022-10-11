ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Safety Vision Announces Smart Automated Bus Lane Enforcement (SABLE™) Solution

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NZhFG_0iULyi8M00

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--

Safety Vision’s SABLE™ solution uses AI to help reduce bus lane congestion, increase average bus speeds and lower commute times for major urban areas. Smart AI bus-mounted cameras identify the license plate information, capture video and still images of the violation. In addition, the video evidence package records GPS location and standard timestamp information of vehicles obstructing the bus lanes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005836/en/

Bus Only Lane in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Business Wire)

This metadata allows law enforcement to quickly and accurately verify violations while ensuring that vehicles making legal turns from bus lanes are not ticketed. Safety Vision’s AI cameras use proven machine learning (ML) models that continue to learn and develop even higher accuracy as they acquire more experience in the field. The company is actively applying this same AI technology to other solutions including School Bus Stop Arm Enforcement, Automated People Counting, Driver Scoring and Coaching.

According to Safety Vision Director of Mass Transit, Lucius McCelvey, “Smarter mobile surveillance solutions are an integral part of any overall Smart Cities concept that will continue to make urban centers safer for residents and commuters.” Safety Vision is proud to have played a role in molding and evolving the mobile surveillance industry over that 30 years since our founding. Our SABLE™ solution for Mass Transit is one more step towards truly unified IoT surveillance systems.

Contact us today to learn how we can help you apply smarter solutions for your mobile surveillance needs.

About Safety Vision, LLC

Safety Vision is among the most recognized vendors of mobile video surveillance products in North America and continually enhances vehicular safety in both the private and public sectors. Safety Vision’s product offering includes network video recorders, analog and IP cameras, rear vision cameras, as well as a suite of AI server and cloud software. Safety Vision is proud to have deployed over a million systems worldwide and generating over $1B in revenue since inception. For more information, please go to www.safetyvision.com or call 800-880-8855.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005836/en/

CONTACT: Bill Rieck, Director of Marketing

Safety Vision, LLC

brieck@safetyvision.com

713-929-1045

KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PUBLIC TRANSPORT TECHNOLOGY TRANSPORT AUDIO/VIDEO SOFTWARE OTHER EDUCATION HARDWARE PRIMARY/SECONDARY EDUCATION

SOURCE: Safety Vision, LLC

PUB: 10/11/2022 08:28 AM/DISC: 10/11/2022 08:28 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Reno is named America's latest boom-town as blue chip firms snap up warehouse space, driving house prices up by 70% in four years, and locals say they're being priced out

Reno in Nevada has become America's latest boomtown, as blue chip firms flock to snap up warehouse space there - leaving locals fearful of being priced out. The city, previously famed for its casinos, has almost no available warehouse space, with construction firms putting new ones up as fast as they can.
RENO, NV
The Associated Press

Temu Steps Up Customer Satisfaction Focus With $5 Delivery Credit

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- Temu, the online marketplace known for quality goods at hard-to-beat prices, will offer a $5 credit to customers if deliveries are late. The move is a first among major e-commerce providers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005249/en/ Screen grab of Temu’s Christmas Gift Guide. (Photo source: Temu)
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Mark Jansen – Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO – Announces Plans to Step Down Following More than a Decade of Leadership and Remarkable Business Growth

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO, Mark Jansen, today announced that he intends to step down from the role he has held with the agricultural cooperative and global consumer packaged goods leader since September 2010. Jansen has decided to step away after a successful 12-year tenure as CEO because he believes the organization is well-positioned for future growth and the timing is right for him to make the change. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005998/en/ Mark Jansen, Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy