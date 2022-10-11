Where do San Luis Coastal school board candidates stand on the issues?

Ballots are out to San Luis Obispo County residents, and among the dozens of local races up for election are a number of highly competitive contested school boards.

School boards have come under increasing scrutiny in recent years as the coronavirus pandemic highlighted how trustees’ decisions can affect the lives of local families and political polarization fractured community conversations.

In the San Luis Coastal Unified School District, a total of seven candidates are running for four open seats to the board this November.

Of those, two are running unopposed: Rob Banfield to represent Trustee Area 2 and incumbent Ellen Sheffer who will represent Trustee Area 5.

In Area 1, incumbent Marilyn Rodger is facing off against Loren Leidinger, while in Area 4, incumbent Mark Buchman is running against Tony Evans.

To help as you make your decision, The Tribune has compiled a 2022 Election Voter Guide, meant to give easy access to some of the candidate’s basic facts and stances.

Here are the responses for candidates running to represent Area 1 and Area 4, organized by district, then candidate in alphabetical order.

Editor’s note: Some responses have been edited for length or clarity.

Trustee Area 1

Loren Leidinger is running for the San Luis Coastal Unified School District board. Courtesy Photo

Loren Leidinger

Please describe your background with the district:

My twin boys just graduated from Morro Bay High School in June. My daughter is a senior at MBHS this year, and I have a foreign exchange student staying with us all year that is a junior. My children have attended San Luis Coastal schools since 2011. They attended Del Mar Elementary, Teach, Los Osos Middle School and Morro Bay High School. I also volunteered on the School Site Council and represented Del Mar Elementary on the District Title 1 Advisory Council.

What is your vision for what your district should look like in five years? 10 years?

My vision for San Luis Coastal schools is for every student to graduate from high school with the social, emotional and academic skills to achieve their dreams and make a positive contribution to our community and the world.

What do you believe is the most important issue facing your district today, and what will you do to address it?

Accountability. I want to ensure that plans set in place, whether they be around large capital projects, specific to certain schools or related to the district overall, are completed as promised. And, that the board and community are kept updated and that communication and transparency are increased for all of the stakeholders.

Is the school district doing enough to help address learning loss that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic? Is there anything you would like to improve?

The 2021-25 District Strategic Plan acknowledges the learning loss across all grade levels that occurred due to remote learning. I think it is too soon to tell if how the district is assessing success in this area is working.

Do you think the school district should change its policies to better support LGBTQ+ students, students of color and/or other marginalized groups in the district? If so, how?

Yes, I think there is more we can do for these students. We have had a number of incidences at MBHS where it was clear that diversity was not understood, respected and valued. I assume this is reflected throughout the district. I would like to start a bimonthly meeting where community members including students, parents and staff can meet with me to share their experiences and to hear their recommendations to create a more inclusive environment. There is also work that has begun at Morro Bay High School, initiated by the students, to create a Statement of Values that will directly address these concerns. It would be great to see this replicated at all of the district schools.

What do you think are three other issues facing the district you’d like to address while on the school board?

Communication, mental health and staff retention and acquisition. I would like to increase the lines of communication between the district staff and board with the students, parents, teachers/staff at the schools. The other priority for me is mental health. The American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Children’s Hospital Association have declared a national emergency in child and adolescent mental health. We must ensure we are addressing the soaring rates of depression, anxiety, trauma and loneliness that students are feeling. Counseling services have traditionally been underfunded and under-resourced in our district. Teacher and staff retention and talent acquisition is a huge issue facing California. I would like to help where I can to facilitate dialogue between the district and staff/faculty to make sure we retain and attract the best talent for our district.

Marilyn Rodger is running for the San Luis Coastal Unified School District board. Courtesy Photo

Marilyn Rodger

Please describe your background with the district:

My husband and I have two children who attended Baywood School, Los Osos Middle School and Morro Bay High School. Prior to being on the board, I served on School Site Councils at the elementary and middle school levels. I have served as a representative to the district GATE committee, Curriculum Adoption Committee, District Budget Project Team and the Superintendent’s Select Committee on Revenue Generation.

What is your vision for what your district should look like in five years? 10 years?

My vision is a district that engages all students in 21st century learning opportunities provided by skilled and dedicated teachers, in top-notch facilities that will provide all of the necessary tools that will enable their success.

What do you believe is the most important issue facing your district today, and what will you do to address it?

Addressing the needs of the whole child: academic needs, emotional needs and providing safe schools.

Is the school district doing enough to help address learning loss that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic? Is there anything you would like to improve?

Our students in SLCUSD have achieved the greatest degree of learning recovery in the county. This is due to teacher investment, additional supports including counseling and a robust and well-attended summer experience. This free program provided academic interventions, credit recovery, drama, art, culinary and other offerings, as well as free childcare. This greatly benefited our students and families.

Do you think the school district should change its policies to better support LGBTQ+ students, students of color and/or other marginalized groups in the district? If so, how?

We are making great efforts in our board-directed goal of equity and inclusion. Information provided by the superintendent’s student senate, the common ground task force and the district equity team, among others, all inform and direct our efforts to support all students. I believe that every student should find school a safe and welcoming environment in which to grow and learn.

What do you think are three other issues facing the district you’d like to address while on the school board?

A continued focus on closing the achievement gap is essential work. I am supportive of the effort to engage community support in renovating our aged elementary and middle schools, so that our students can experience 21st century learning in safe 21st century facilities. I am a proponent of expanded arts and music programs in our schools.

Trustee Area 4

Mark Buchman is running for the San Luis Coastal Unified School District board. Courtesy photo

Mark Buchman

Please describe your background with the district:

Two children who graduated SLCUSD schools; grandchild, Pacheco school since kindergarten; School board/trustee, district committees: Diversity Team, Visual and Performing Arts, Superintendent Search Site Visit, District Board Policy.

What is your vision for what your district should look like in five years? 10 years?

Five years: Student and staff safety will be at fore of all decisions; each site and the district will have a climate impact study and plan; the district will have a climate change career pathway; the district will be partnered with local employers and trades to create local jobs for graduates, learning gains will begin closing gap between most and less successful students, equity plans will exist at school sites and district. Ten years: Learning gains will have nearly closed the gap between most and least successful students; climate and arts will be fully integrated in STEAM (Science, Technology, Art and Math); equity will be systematic, all district schools and classrooms, including those 70 years old, will be up to the safest and highest standards to promote learning.

What do you believe is the most important issue facing your district today, and what will you do to address it?

Learning improvements for all. As one board member, I can continue to keep this issue in the discussion. I will continue to research best practices and bring those forward. I will regularly meet individually with district staff to understand the situation. I will regularly meet with parents and the community to gather their input. I will reach out to families to organize meetings with students. I will vote accordingly.

Is the school district doing enough to help address learning loss that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic? Is there anything you would like to improve?

Yes and no. There were two curriculums affected — academic and social. Creating the Summer Experience was amazing. Placing counselors at every school site is amazing. Getting and allowing every student that wanted web access and a laptop within two weeks was amazing and continues to be a huge step forward. Using the tools put in place, the district can focus on individual students. Some reactions to the COVID years might not be easily seen, identifying learning loss for every student, more and less successful, needs to continue. This is not a short-term easy fix. Social and academic evaluation will need to continue with lots of parent involvement.

Do you think the school district should change its policies to better support LGBTQ+ students, students of color and/or other marginalized groups in the district? If so, how?

This district has made strides and invested heavily in equity work, but there is much more to do. Serving on the district Diversity team is eye opening. Being on the CCC4IS is eye opening. My family experiences continue to be eye opening. All put me in a position to monitor and influence first-hand the district response. How to make improvements? Dig deeper to identify where students and staff can use more support. Dig deeper to find and change the causes. Ensure that the curriculum recognizes the complete history and its impact. Create equity plans site by site and for the district. Include a social involvement as a career pathway.

What do you think are three other issues facing the district you’d like to address while on the school board?

Parent and community communications; inter-agency city and county government collaboration; incorporating flexibility into plans and decisions.

Tony Evans is running for the San Luis Coastal Unified School District board. Courtesy photo

Tony Evans

Please describe your background with the district:

I was a teacher in San Luis Coastal for 26 years. I was at Bishop’s Peak Elementary for nine years, teaching second and fourth grades. I was at Los Ranchos Elementary for 17 years teaching first grade, kindergarten and Reading Recovery. During my years with the district, I was involved with curriculum initiatives. I was also active in labor relations. I served on the the district’s Strategic Planning Committee. My daughter will be attending Laguna Middle School.

What is your vision for what your district should look like in five years? 10 years?

In the next five to 10 years, I’d like to see substantial progress being made addressing COVID-19 educational losses. If Measure C passes, there should be progress in modernizing facilities for both safety and enhanced educational and career opportunities. The district should be meeting the demands of retaining and recruiting quality staff, especially, given the high cost of living in our area. The expansion of the transitional kindergarten program should be fully implemented. The district should be maintaining financial stability, given the challenges of unfunded state mandates and the fluid status of Diablo Canyon. The district should continue to expand connections with outside agencies to provide increased learning opportunities and for services like childcare. The district should be a welcoming community that is safe and nurtures success for a diverse student population. The district’s curriculum should support the values of our democratic form of government.

What do you believe is the most important issue facing your district today, and what will you do to address it?

The most immediate issue that needs to be dealt with is the long-term adverse impact of pandemic education. The district needs to carefully monitor student progress over a long period of time. It should be looking at strategies and programs that accelerate student achievement. Mental and emotional health interventions need to be addressed, as well.

Is the school district doing enough to help address learning loss that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic? Is there anything you would like to improve?

The district must maintain programs and interventions over a long period of time. Monitoring the effectiveness of these is critical for ensuring educational loses are being mitigated.

Do you think the school district should change its policies to better support LGBTQ+ students, students of color and/or other marginalized groups in the district? If so, how?

I believe the district is doing a number of useful things to build a supportive community for all students. Because student populations are always changing, it is important to monitor this continuously. First, the district must create a welcoming environment, and, second, it must give staff the tools to effectively educate all students. A curriculum that is delivered from multiple perspectives will better prepare students to thrive in a diverse community.

What do you think are three other issues facing the district you’d like to address while on the school board?

The district must provide students multiple pathways to achieve success by recognizing their strengths, fostering their passions and cherishing their unique qualities. The district needs to maintain financial stability and establish priorities to be sure its resources are being used as effectively as possible. In order to retain and recruit high-quality employees the district needs to be very creative in addressing the challenges faced by staff due to the high cost of living in our area.