Is your California inflation relief payment less than you thought? Here’s what to do next

Some qualifying Californian taxpayers entered a new week with as much as a $1,050 boost thanks to the state’s latest stimulus payment.

Now, let’s compare notes. Did you get paid as much as you thought you would?

A reader emailed The Bee Friday, the day “Middle Class Tax Refund” direct deposits began rolling out, curious how to double check an incorrect payment amount. The reader said based on the Franchise Tax Board’s payment table , their direct deposit payment is $350 short.

The Bee consulted spokesman Andrew LePage with the California Franchise Tax Board and asked what residents should do if they weren’t paid as much as they predicted.

First, LePage said in an email to The Bee, be sure your math includes the fact that the payment is based on your 2020 tax year income, filing status and whether or not you have a dependent.

“If, after reviewing all that information, the payment amount received still looks incorrect,” he said, “please call [’Middle Class Tax Refund’] customer service representatives.”

The Franchise Tax Board’s Middle Class Tax Refund customer service hotline can be reached at 1-800-542-9332 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

What’s the payment breakdown?

Here’s how much you qualify for under California’s new inflation relief plan, according to the Franchise Tax Board’s website :

JOINT RETURNS

Income of $150,000 or less : $1,050 with dependent or $700 without. Income of $150,001 to $250,000 : $750 with dependent or $500 without. Income of $250,001 to $500,000 : $600 with dependent or $400 without.

HEAD OF HOUSEHOLD

Income of $150,000 or less : $700 with dependent or $350 without. Income of $150,001 to $250,000 : $500 with dependent or $250 without. Income of $250,001 to $500,000 : $400 with dependent or $200 without.

SINGLE FILERS

Income of $75,000 or less: $700 with dependent or $350 without. Income of $75,001 to $125,000 : $500 with dependent or $250 without. Income of $125,001 to $250,000 : $400 with dependent or $200 without.

The Franchise Tax Board has a “Middle Class Tax Refund” calculator California residents can use to estimate their upcoming payment and whether or not they qualify.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

