Rucha Bhatt is helping female entrepreneurs grow their business with more ease and flow by becoming emotionally empowered. Building confidence is one of the major things that helps female entrepreneurs grow their businesses exponentially. Even though they are qualified, this distrust in their abilities is one reason female entrepreneurs take longer for them to reach their business goals. In addition to confidence, a lot of procrastination holds them back from reaching their goals. In a bid to stem this tide, Rucha Bhatt is offering women entrepreneurs who want to boost their confidence, kick procrastination to the curb, develop resiliency, and overall feel empowered so that they can sky-rocket their business.

ECONOMY ・ 22 HOURS AGO