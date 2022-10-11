Read full article on original website
Founder Launches Black Woman-Owned Investing Mobile App
Meet Sabrina Lamb, the Founder and CEO of Wekeza, a Black-owned and Black woman-led trading and investing mobile app. Wekeza means “invest” in Swahili.Together with Wekeza’s experienced team of Wall Street experts, Sabrina is determined to close the widening wealth gap in the Black community by democratizing access to trading and investor education – with zero trading fees. Members can purchase fractional, and whole shares of U.S. publicly traded companies.
Happi
American Crew Founder David Raccuglia Expands Role to Creative Director and Global Head of Education
American Crew, a professional leader in men’s grooming, will expand American Crew Founder David Raccuglia’s role to creative director and global head of education. In his extended capacity, Raccuglia will lead American Crew’s creative direction as well as the education department globally. He will continue his place behind the camera as the brand’s iconic campaign photographer and use his category expertise with the marketing teams to further American Crew’s commitment to innovation, imagery and excellence.
Elon Musk jumps on new weight-loss trend: diabetic medications
Many people, including buisness magnate Elon Musk, have used a drug known as Wegovy to shed some weight or jumpstart their weight loss. Although it can be pricy.
CNBC
Meet a millennial who co-founded a $2 billion company: Scary opportunities are 'exactly how a stellar career is made'
Shadiah Sigala was always a go-getter. The 38-year-old Mexican immigrant's mom moved her and her two siblings to southern California when Sigala was 7 years old. An honors student in high school, "My No. 1 dream in life was to be the most educated person" possible, she says. But she didn't quite know how to get there.
KraveBeauty Launches ‘Waste Me Not’ Campaign
KraveBeauty is turning a recent production blunder into a happy accident. After production on a reformulated version of the brand’s Matcha Hemp Hydrating Cleanser resulted in a 1,200 gallon — or $1.5 million — botched batch, the brand decided to tweak the batch to create a limited-edition body wash, rather than discard the product. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW The impetus for the brand’s newly launched “Waste Me Not” campaign, the Matcha Hemp Body Wash sells for $8, which is...
Fast Company
Meta’s Quest Pro is no breakthrough metaverse device, but it does enable better remote work experiences
The company formerly known as Facebook announced its next-generation VR headset, the Meta Quest Pro at its Connect developer conference on Tuesday. Meta says the device “enables the metaverse,” but the new features in Quest Pro seem focused on more practical things, namely remote work and productivity. The...
MotionPoint Unveils Rebranding Effort Reflecting Company’s Continued Focus on Customer Success and Future Growth
COCONUT CREEK, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- MotionPoint Corporation, the trusted translation leader to thousands of multilingual websites for global companies announces the start of a major rebranding project. At the heart of MotionPoint’s rebranding is a new tagline and logo that better illustrates the concierge-level of managed translation service it provides its customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005198/en/ MotionPoint’s new logo and tagline. (Graphic: MotionPoint)
A Seat at the Table: Black Executives Discuss Landing On Corporate Boards at Black Men Xcel Summit
Three Black corporate executives sat down for a lunchtime conversation on how Black men and women can get on corporate boards at the Black Men Xcel Summit. The chat featured Citizens Bancshares Corporation Chairman Ray Robinson, FedEx Senior Vice President Shannon Brown and Thompson Hospitality Corporation Chairman Warren M. Thompson. The chat was hosted by Black Enterprise Editor-in-Chief Derek Dingle.
Elle
The British Fashion Council Unveils Its List Of 'New Wave' Creatives For 2022
London is a renowned melting pot for myriad different cultures and a champion of self-expression, the combination of which lends itself particularly well to creativity – and each season, the fashion world looks directly to the capital for clues about which fresh new faces and talents are destined to be the next big thing.
theindustry.fashion
The Cambridge Satchel Company announces new CEO as Founder Julie Deane departs
Julie Deane, Founder of The Cambridge Satchel Company, has left the business following its acquisition by French textile giant Chargeurs in August 2022. Deane, who famously started the business from her kitchen with just £600 in 2008, said that rocketing energy costs hitting UK production at the company’s Leicester factory was a deciding factor, despite successfully steering the business through the COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit.
Fast Company
A Harvard career adviser explains how managers can bridge the Gen-Z generation gap at work
Gen Z is still young, but this demographic cohort has already weathered a global pandemic, rampant inflation, and the ever-present rise of climate change. The oldest among them have had to enter their first jobs while the world was adjusting to remote work and the ramifications of COVID-19, not to mention endless worker shortages, a youth mental health crisis, and unprecedented levels of workplace burnout.
Fast Company
Exclusive: Airtable gets an ambitious upgrade with ‘connected apps’ and redesigned home screen
Airtable, the popular workplace utility that lets teams manage and track their projects from conception to completion, is plotting its next big move. The company announced today the launch of its new Airtable Connected Apps Platform, a suite of features aimed at helping workers connect, communicate, and share complex data within departments, especially at larger companies.
getnews.info
The Visionary Coach Championing Emotional Empowerment for Female Entrepreneurs
Rucha Bhatt is helping female entrepreneurs grow their business with more ease and flow by becoming emotionally empowered. Building confidence is one of the major things that helps female entrepreneurs grow their businesses exponentially. Even though they are qualified, this distrust in their abilities is one reason female entrepreneurs take longer for them to reach their business goals. In addition to confidence, a lot of procrastination holds them back from reaching their goals. In a bid to stem this tide, Rucha Bhatt is offering women entrepreneurs who want to boost their confidence, kick procrastination to the curb, develop resiliency, and overall feel empowered so that they can sky-rocket their business.
EXCLUSIVE: Rimowa Is Establishing a Design Prize
ON THE MOVE: Rimowa is the latest luxury brand to launch a design prize, with the inaugural competition challenging university students at German schools to address the topic of mobility. Prized for its grooved aluminium roller suitcases, the Cologne-based company said students are “encouraged to freely interpret the theme by creating designs that both consider mobility’s global impact and acknowledge Rimowa’s tenets of resilience, excellence and quality.”More from WWDDonald Trump Visits Louis Vuitton Factory in TexasLouis Vuitton's Architectural HabitAlan Faena: Alchemy and Creative Collaboration The winners will be selected by an expert jury, and revealed in April, with the grand-prize recipient pocketing...
Fast Company
Asking essential questions is critical to solving our most complex problems. Here’s why
Humans express curiosity by asking questions. But so much of our day is filled with tasks that go unquestioned. The speed of modern life, the convenience of socially coded behavior, and the consolidation of power have created conditions of autopilot. Far too many of us spend our workday doing tasks...
Fast Company
Netflix announces details for new ‘Basic with Ads’
Today, Netflix chief operating officer and chief product officer Greg Peters announced that the streamer’s new advertising-supported offering will kick off in the U.S. on November 3 and be priced at $6.99 per month. The new ad tier will also be available in 11 other countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada,...
theindustry.fashion
Farfetch expands luxury Fashion Concierge sourcing service
Farfetch has announced the expansion of its Fashion Concierge service, now offering all private customers access to the luxury sourcing service. Farfetch first began offering its concierge service in 2017 to a select group of its private clients, typically consisting of those who spent at least $12,000 annually on the platform. The Fashion Concierge service helps clients source unique, rare or sold-out fashion and accessories - such as one-of-a-kind handbags or limited edition watches, fine jewellery as well as art and homewares.
worldcoffeeportal.com
KeepCup launches first fully sealed cup as sustainable product demand soars
KeepCup Helix, a new twist on reuse | Photo credit: KeepCup. KeepCup is offering 10% off B2B orders placed before the end of October, 2022. The meteoric rise of reusable cups took a downturn during the pandemic. But as consumer demand for sustainable products surges, KeepCup is once again helping coffee shops embrace reuse and inspire positive change.
Mark Jansen – Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO – Announces Plans to Step Down Following More than a Decade of Leadership and Remarkable Business Growth
SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO, Mark Jansen, today announced that he intends to step down from the role he has held with the agricultural cooperative and global consumer packaged goods leader since September 2010. Jansen has decided to step away after a successful 12-year tenure as CEO because he believes the organization is well-positioned for future growth and the timing is right for him to make the change. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005998/en/ Mark Jansen, Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
theindustry.fashion
Mytheresa releases first 'Positive Change' report
Mytheresa has unveiled its key ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) achievements, including a ban on exotic skins and fur and the introduction of a pre-loved service, in its first ever 'Positive Change' report released today. The luxury online fashion retailer created the report to demonstrate progress on ESG commitments released...
