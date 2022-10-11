After more than seven years serving on the Grandview City Council, Mike Everett stepped down from the council on Sept. 20. Everett, 77, who has served on the council off and on since the 1980s, left the position to focus on his family and his health. During its Sept. 27 meeting, Grandview City Council accepted the resignation and began advertising to fill the vacancy.

GRANDVIEW, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO