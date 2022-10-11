ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 33

me
3d ago

Yes! This needs to happen. My daughters 6th grade teacher (Richland school) required the students to announce their student partner’s pronouns to the class (this was in an ASSIGNMENT) … don’t tell me this stuff doesn’t happen here

Merrie Edwards
3d ago

funny. if a teacher had a Trump flag (orba political one), a Christian flag (or any religion) or sometimes. even the American flag, they get nothing but crap for it and how it needs to be removed. they had so many students banned from video on zoom because of the flags they had in their personal homes. but LGBTQ flags? no problem! totally fine. sorry but ALL flags should be banned EXCEPT the American one. period.

46..&..2
2d ago

my advice don't have children because they will be ruined by the Educators and the liberal Democratic politicians Generation Zzzzzzzzz

