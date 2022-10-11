ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Sueur County, MN

Man pleads guilty to illegal possession of firearm

By Carson Hughes
Le Sueur County News
Le Sueur County News
 2 days ago

A previously convicted felon pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm while driving through rural Le Sueur County.

Comments / 0

Related
kduz.com

Woman Charged After Alleged Assault In Lester Prairie

An Apple Valley woman was arrested and charged after her ex-boyfriend says she attempted to hit him with a tire iron and with her truck in Lester Prairie Tuesday morning. At just after 10am, Lester Prairie Police responded to a report of people fighting at Casey’s General Store. According...
LESTER PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Agents seize 31.5 pounds of meth, discover conversion lab in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three men are in custody after agents uncovered a meth lab in Shakopee, seizing more than 30 pounds of the drug in the process.The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says the investigation started weeks ago in Blue Earth County. Agents connected a seizure of meth to a Shakopee residence, where they soon began making "controlled purchases," leading to the approval of a search warrant, which was executed Wednesday. Agents found 31.5 pounds of meth "buried in coolers in the wooded area near the house," packed in 1-pound bags. A shed on the property was also determined to be a conversion laboratory for liquid meth.Three men, who the task force think are "from Mexico and in the U.S. illegally," were arrested and are being held in the Scott County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.
SHAKOPEE, MN
KIMT

Southern Minnesota man arrested for kidnapping and car chase is sent to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading law enforcement on a chase is sent to prison. Peter John Lohre, 25 of Mankato, was arrested on November 3, 2021, and charged with two counts of kidnapping, second-degree drug possession, third-degree drug possession, second-degree assault, possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, receiving stolen property, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Le Sueur County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Le Sueur, MN
County
Le Sueur County, MN
willmarradio.com

Woman killed when cycle hits deer in Dakota County

(Dakota County, MN) -- A motorcycle hit a deer in Dakota County Monday night, leaving a woman dead and a man hospitalized with serious injuries. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened east of Hastings. Officials say neither passenger was wearing a helmet.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Dog breeder accused of tax fraud

A Hanska dog breeder is accused of evading state taxes for three years by selling puppies for cash and neglecting to report sales on her tax returns. Jana Marie Makela, 45, was charged with three felony counts of Fraudulent Income Tax Returns, three felony counts of Failure to Pay or Collect Income Tax, three felony counts of Fraudulent Sales Tax Returns, and three felony counts of Failure to Pay or Collect Sales Tax.
HANSKA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Driving
KARE 11

Motorcycle crashes into deer; 1 dead, 1 injured

HASTINGS, Minn. — Police say one person died and another was injured after a motorcycle struck a deer near Hastings Monday night. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 they received a call about the crash on Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. First responders...
HASTINGS, MN
myklgr.com

None injured in Redwood County pickup/semi collision Tuesday

No one was injured in a pickup / semi-truck collision in Redwood County Tuesday morning. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 11, Dennis Kahnke, age 82, of Redwood Falls, driving a Ram 2500 pickup eastbound on Highway 68, following a 2015 Kenworth semi-truck being driven by John Fleischhacker, age 59, of Richmond.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man stabbed on Metro Transit bus, suspect arrested

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say they arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man while riding a Metro Transit bus Tuesday afternoon.Officers say they responded to a report of a stabbing on a southbound route five bus near the intersection of Chicago and Franklin avenues around 1:30 p.m.The bus took the victim to Children's Hospital, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.The incident is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Bloomington man killed in crash near MSP Airport

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An 82-year-old Bloomington man is dead following a crash Wednesday evening near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:13 p.m. on Highway 5 at Post Road, near Terminal 1. The victim's SUV was heading westbound on the highway when it went off the road and hit "the interior of a bridge." That stretch of Highway 5 was closed for hours for crash reconstruction. The man's identity has not been released.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Passenger Killed in SE Minnesota Deer-Motorcycle Crash

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- A female passenger was killed and the driver was severely hurt after the motorcycle the two were driving struck a deer near Hastings Monday evening. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash southeast of Hastings at Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue around...
HASTINGS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Crystal Police: Officer Fatally Shoots Dog to Escape Serious Injury

Crystal police say they are trying to set the record straight after an officer fatally shot and killed a dog. The incident happened Sept. 25 in the 3100 block of Hampshire Avenue S. Crystal police say they were first called for a domestic dispute situation. “Officers got there and mediated...
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase

MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
MENOMONIE, WI
Le Sueur County News

Le Sueur County News

Le Sueur County, MN
154
Followers
271
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Le Sueur County News has been serving Le Sueur County since 1918. Le Sueur News-Herald was found in 1983 and merged with the Le Center Leader in 2018 to provide better coverage to local readers. Publishes Thursday and online at www.LeSueurCountyNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/le_sueur_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy