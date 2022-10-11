Man pleads guilty to illegal possession of firearm

Related
Woman Charged After Alleged Assault In Lester Prairie
An Apple Valley woman was arrested and charged after her ex-boyfriend says she attempted to hit him with a tire iron and with her truck in Lester Prairie Tuesday morning. At just after 10am, Lester Prairie Police responded to a report of people fighting at Casey’s General Store. According...
Charges: Driver who fatally hit 8-year-old bicyclist used meth, went through stop sign
Prosecutors in Scott County allege a 47-year-old Shakopee man had been using methamphetamine and failed to stop at a stop sign when he fatally struck an 8-year-old girl biking from her home to a convenience store in August. The Scott County Attorney's Office charged Joseph R. Jacobson this month with...
Agents seize 31.5 pounds of meth, discover conversion lab in Shakopee
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three men are in custody after agents uncovered a meth lab in Shakopee, seizing more than 30 pounds of the drug in the process.The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says the investigation started weeks ago in Blue Earth County. Agents connected a seizure of meth to a Shakopee residence, where they soon began making "controlled purchases," leading to the approval of a search warrant, which was executed Wednesday. Agents found 31.5 pounds of meth "buried in coolers in the wooded area near the house," packed in 1-pound bags. A shed on the property was also determined to be a conversion laboratory for liquid meth.Three men, who the task force think are "from Mexico and in the U.S. illegally," were arrested and are being held in the Scott County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man arrested for kidnapping and car chase is sent to prison
MANKATO, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading law enforcement on a chase is sent to prison. Peter John Lohre, 25 of Mankato, was arrested on November 3, 2021, and charged with two counts of kidnapping, second-degree drug possession, third-degree drug possession, second-degree assault, possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, receiving stolen property, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Minnesota Man Arrested With Socks Full Of Something That Wasn't Feet
He was ordered out of a stolen vehicle when police made the discovery.
willmarradio.com
Woman killed when cycle hits deer in Dakota County
(Dakota County, MN) -- A motorcycle hit a deer in Dakota County Monday night, leaving a woman dead and a man hospitalized with serious injuries. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened east of Hastings. Officials say neither passenger was wearing a helmet.
Southern Minnesota News
Dog breeder accused of tax fraud
A Hanska dog breeder is accused of evading state taxes for three years by selling puppies for cash and neglecting to report sales on her tax returns. Jana Marie Makela, 45, was charged with three felony counts of Fraudulent Income Tax Returns, three felony counts of Failure to Pay or Collect Income Tax, three felony counts of Fraudulent Sales Tax Returns, and three felony counts of Failure to Pay or Collect Sales Tax.
'Armed and dangerous' Minneapolis murder suspect may be in St. Cloud
Minneapolis police have issued an alert concerning an "armed and dangerous" woman wanted for a murder. Police say Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, has been charged in the fatal shooting of Tanasha Austin on March 18, and there is an active warrant for her arrest in Hennepin County. Authorities say she...
Search for Minnesota mother accused of abducting daughter to prevent vaccination
A search is underway for a New Hope mother who is accused of abducting her daughter from her ex-husband's custody to prevent her from getting vaccinated. Deanna Konz, 47, has an active warrant issued for her arrest as of Wednesday on two parental rights charges. The whereabouts of Konz and her 9-year-old daughter are unknown at this time.
Watch Minnesota Police Pursue Mom In Suspected Stolen Truck
This police pursuit video is out of the Minneapolis suburb of Woodbury. According to police reports, the suspect is driving a Ford pickup with no plates and was suspected to be stolen. The suspect is reported to be a mother of three children, though thankfully the children were not in the truck during the pursuit.
Motorcycle crashes into deer; 1 dead, 1 injured
HASTINGS, Minn. — Police say one person died and another was injured after a motorcycle struck a deer near Hastings Monday night. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 they received a call about the crash on Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. First responders...
myklgr.com
None injured in Redwood County pickup/semi collision Tuesday
No one was injured in a pickup / semi-truck collision in Redwood County Tuesday morning. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 11, Dennis Kahnke, age 82, of Redwood Falls, driving a Ram 2500 pickup eastbound on Highway 68, following a 2015 Kenworth semi-truck being driven by John Fleischhacker, age 59, of Richmond.
Police: Man stabbed on Metro Transit bus, suspect arrested
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say they arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man while riding a Metro Transit bus Tuesday afternoon.Officers say they responded to a report of a stabbing on a southbound route five bus near the intersection of Chicago and Franklin avenues around 1:30 p.m.The bus took the victim to Children's Hospital, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.The incident is under investigation.
State Patrol: Bloomington man killed in crash near MSP Airport
ST. PAUL, Minn. – An 82-year-old Bloomington man is dead following a crash Wednesday evening near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:13 p.m. on Highway 5 at Post Road, near Terminal 1. The victim's SUV was heading westbound on the highway when it went off the road and hit "the interior of a bridge." That stretch of Highway 5 was closed for hours for crash reconstruction. The man's identity has not been released.
Parents of 2-year-old girl located after police appeal
Brooklyn Park PD says the girl's parents have been located. An effort is underway to identify the parents of a 2-year-old girl found in Brooklyn Park Saturday evening. The girl was found on her own in the 7800 block of Zane Ave N. around 7:05 p.m. Police made attempts to...
Passenger Killed in SE Minnesota Deer-Motorcycle Crash
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- A female passenger was killed and the driver was severely hurt after the motorcycle the two were driving struck a deer near Hastings Monday evening. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash southeast of Hastings at Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue around...
ccxmedia.org
Crystal Police: Officer Fatally Shoots Dog to Escape Serious Injury
Crystal police say they are trying to set the record straight after an officer fatally shot and killed a dog. The incident happened Sept. 25 in the 3100 block of Hampshire Avenue S. Crystal police say they were first called for a domestic dispute situation. “Officers got there and mediated...
fox9.com
Roseville officer shot in face during neighborhood shootout awarded for bravery
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Roseville, Minnesota police officer who was shot last April, when a gunman opened fire in a quiet neighborhood near Lake Owasso, was honored for his heroism this weekend. Officer Ryan Duxbury survived his injuries as he was shot while responding to the shots fired...
Ellison files lawsuit against two properties for unlawful nuisances
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced on Tuesday that his office would be pursuing legal action against Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station over unlawful and dangerous public nuisances.
Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase
MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
