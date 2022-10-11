ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pro-Russian hackers take credit for cyberattacks on US airport websites

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jBYzZ_0iULx8fm00

Several U.S. Airport websites were temporarily offline on Monday after a pro-Russian hacker group apparently hacked into their systems, according to The Associated Press.

The group Killnet took credit for taking down websites for Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, among others.

“We noticed this morning that the external website was down, and our IT and security people are in the process of investigating,” Andrew Gobeil, a spokesman for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, told the AP Monday.

“There has been no impact on operations.”

While the websites for the airports were down, it appeared that there was no impact on flight operations.

Killnet called on other hackers to join in the distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. A DDoS attack happens when multiple online devices are used to overwhelm a website with data transmissions.

According to NPR, the group asked hackers to attack airports in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi and Missouri.

It was not immediately clear how many of the airports were attacked.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Trial: Trump tweet about 'wild' protest energized extremists

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Members of the far-right Oath Keepers were ecstatic when then-President Donald Trump invited supporters to a "wild" protest in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, when Congress would be certifying the results of the 2020 election, according to messages shown Thursday during the seditious conspiracy trial for the militia group's founder and four associates.
PROTESTS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ohio man admits gift wrapping bomb, delivering it to romantic rival, prosecutors say

BALTIMORE — An Ohio man pleaded guilty in federal court after prosecutors said he tried to kill his romantic rival with a homemade explosive. Clayton Alexander McCoy pleaded guilty to transporting explosives with intent to injure and possession of an unregistered firearm/explosive device, the U.S. attorneys office in Maryland said in a news release.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
City
Atlanta, IL
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements

DALLAS — (AP) — As schools across the South grapple with teacher shortages, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training. Alabama administrators increasingly have hired educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about one in five new teachers to sidestep certification last school year.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Nigerian lecturers end 8-month strike protesting conditions

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — Nigerian lecturers have called off their 8-month-long strike to protest their conditions, the union's president told The Associated Press. The strike was suspended early Friday after a meeting of union leaders considered compromises agreed upon with the government, said Emmanuel Osodeke, president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.
ADVOCACY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
115K+
Followers
130K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy