Port Huron, MI

Jesse Sheldon – Oktoberfest at McMorran Plaza

This Saturday (10/15) Port Huron goes German. Visitors can enjoy a number of amusing challenges including a sausage-eating contest, a few stein-related competitions, and a yodeling contest too. Jesse Sheldon shares there’s also a variety of kid-friendly events at McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center.
PORT HURON, MI
hourdetroit.com

The Grand Reopening of Michigan Central Station

In the mid-1930s, when the Albert Kahn-designed U.S. Parcel Post Office opened next to the august, celebrated Michigan Central Station, there was precious little public fanfare. It was, essentially, a really big warehouse, and at the time it was so common for Kahn’s firm to have a hand in new Detroit-area structures that only a few of their openings were cause for much excitement.
Port Huron, MI
Port Huron, MI
Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan

Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
RICHMOND, MI
wgrt.com

New Mexican Restaurant Opens in Downtown Port Huron

The City of Port Huron welcomes another new business to its downtown area, stimulating the city’s economy and feeding hungry bellies. Señor Tequila Mexican Restaurant opened its doors last week to those looking for a new place to enjoy Mexican cuisine. Restaurant hours are 11 AM – 9...
PORT HURON, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
whmi.com

Road Commission: Residents Should Shake Their Mailboxes

Residents who have mailboxes on a post adjacent to the road are asked to shake their mailboxes. The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) asks residents with this type of mailbox to prepare for the winter season, by shaking their mailboxes this month. Over time, mailbox posts can rot or become loose.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit dispensary fined, license suspended after state finds duffel bags of marijuana

A medical marijuana dispensary on Detroit's west side will have to close its doors for 30 days and pay a $75,000 fine after Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency discovered multiple bags filled with suspected marijuana products that did not have state tagging information. During an unannounced site visit in May 2021, the agency observed multiple bags, backpacks and duffel bags at The House of Mary Jane, located at 19154 James Couzens. They told the company that the products...
DETROIT, MI

