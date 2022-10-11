Read full article on original website
ebw.tv
Jesse Sheldon – Oktoberfest at McMorran Plaza
This Saturday (10/15) Port Huron goes German. Visitors can enjoy a number of amusing challenges including a sausage-eating contest, a few stein-related competitions, and a yodeling contest too. Jesse Sheldon shares there’s also a variety of kid-friendly events at McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center.
hourdetroit.com
The Grand Reopening of Michigan Central Station
In the mid-1930s, when the Albert Kahn-designed U.S. Parcel Post Office opened next to the august, celebrated Michigan Central Station, there was precious little public fanfare. It was, essentially, a really big warehouse, and at the time it was so common for Kahn’s firm to have a hand in new Detroit-area structures that only a few of their openings were cause for much excitement.
UpNorthLive.com
'Vote them out': Michigan school board meeting shut down over parent outrage about books
DEARBORN, Mich. (CITC) — A school board meeting drew hundreds of parents and community members Monday night furious over sexually explicit books being allowed in school libraries, but the meeting was shut down before any could take the podium to voice their concerns. Dearborn Public Schools (DPS) is one...
Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan
Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
wgrt.com
New Mexican Restaurant Opens in Downtown Port Huron
The City of Port Huron welcomes another new business to its downtown area, stimulating the city’s economy and feeding hungry bellies. Señor Tequila Mexican Restaurant opened its doors last week to those looking for a new place to enjoy Mexican cuisine. Restaurant hours are 11 AM – 9...
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
Jim Belushi is launching his ‘Blues Brothers’-themed cannabis brand in Michigan
Fans can meet the actor and comedian at the Cloud Cannabis Utica dispensary on Friday
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Michigan city 2nd worst in U.S. to drive in, study says
DETROIT – The Motor City isn’t the worst, but it’s close. A recent study found that Detroit, the birthplace of the automobile, is the second worst city in the United States to drive in. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into driving...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Eight Mile Wall, once used to segregate Blacks and whites, gets historical dedication
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Birwood Wall once separated races in Detroit. "It is really important to remember this history of discrimination in this city. It still casts its shadow today," Mayor Mike Duggan said. That wall from Eight Mile Road to Pembroke Avenue, built in 1941, was used to...
State revokes license of Detroit funeral home and cremation service
The Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science has revoked the license of a Detroit funeral home and cremation service after a hearing found multiple violations of state regulations.
fox2detroit.com
Cars, trucks, boat going up for auction in Oakland County -- See the full list
Six auctions are scheduled around the county later this month. All auctions will be cash-only and will be held at towing businesses. Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. – Wixom Towing at 30290 Beck in Wixom. Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. – Lakeside Towing at 2025 E. West Maple in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver, recent high school grad both killed in crash on Macomb Community College campus
WARREN, Mich. – A Warren driver and a recent high school graduate were killed Monday in a rollover crash on the campus of Macomb Community College. Officials said the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) in the area of 12 Mile and Hayes roads in Warren. That intersection is on the south campus of Macomb Community College.
whmi.com
Road Commission: Residents Should Shake Their Mailboxes
Residents who have mailboxes on a post adjacent to the road are asked to shake their mailboxes. The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) asks residents with this type of mailbox to prepare for the winter season, by shaking their mailboxes this month. Over time, mailbox posts can rot or become loose.
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Pointe school board candidate accused of lying about background, provides teacher credentials as proof
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From the high-traffic business corridors to the residential areas of the Grosse Pointes, school board candidates are trying to get their names out there. On Wednesday, a concerned voter reached out to FOX 2 about one candidate specifically — Ginny Jeup – and claimed...
2 people killed in rollover crash on campus of Macomb Community College
Warren police say two people were killed in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday afternoon on the South Campus of Macomb Community College.
Search for missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster has concluded, according to police
Detroit police say their search for the body of a missing Eastpointe teen in a Macomb County landfill is over., according to a statement released by the department on Wednesday.
Three different 'smash-and-grab' robberies hit Detroit within 48 hours
The 1st occurred Monday morning at High Rollers Denim on East Jefferson. The 2nd occurred at the AT&T store on Michigan Avenue in Corktown. The 3rd occurred at the Bank of America on Grand River.
Detroit dispensary fined, license suspended after state finds duffel bags of marijuana
A medical marijuana dispensary on Detroit's west side will have to close its doors for 30 days and pay a $75,000 fine after Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency discovered multiple bags filled with suspected marijuana products that did not have state tagging information. During an unannounced site visit in May 2021, the agency observed multiple bags, backpacks and duffel bags at The House of Mary Jane, located at 19154 James Couzens. They told the company that the products...
