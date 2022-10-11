ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 4

LEZ4
3d ago

they already has a shortage on n.o.p.d. to me the shortage SHOULD HAVE NEVER BEEN SAID THAT IS WHY THE CITY IS THE WAY IT IS..THE CROAKED THUGS HAS TAKEN THE CITY OF NEW ORLEANS OVER..BUT THEM DOGS GONE RUN TOO THE WRONG ONE I'LL WAIT...

Reply
3
Barbara Hoover
3d ago

Was this NOPD officer reported to PUBLIC INTEGRITY? Lots of Luck w that double-dipping crew of Thugs.

Reply
3
Related
WDSU

Crimestoppers discuss case of 19-year-old killed in LaPlace

Family and friends of a 19-year-old killed in LaPlace over the weekend are joining Crimestoppers Friday to discuss the case. Yasmin Halum was found Sunday shot in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive. Reports say deputies found Halum lying unresponsive on the driveway of a residence. She was taken...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPLC TV

Woman shot in car, crashes though gates at Orleans jail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 28-year-old woman was shot in a vehicle and a juvenile female received minor injuries when the car crashed through the gates of the Orleans Parish Justice Center. People who live on South Gayoso Street, near the Orleans Justice Center, say just after 7 p.m. Wednesday...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Kenner Police arrest juvenile in possession of burglar tools

On 10/10/22 officers were patrolling in the area of 11th St and Clay Street in regard to recent car burglaries. At approximately 11:25 p.m. officers observed a person acting in a suspicious manner, upon approaching the subject he fled into a resident’s backyard. The subject was located by officers and found in possession of a black mask, gloves and a flashlight. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙪𝙗𝙟𝙚𝙘𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙖 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙞𝙙𝙣’𝙩 𝙜𝙚𝙩 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙤 𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙫𝙚𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙨𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙮 𝙬𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙. The juvenile was arrested for status offenses and for being in possession of burglar tools.
KENNER, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

Gentilly resident uneasy after dispute caught on Ring camera

NEW ORLEANS — A Gentilly resident is fearful of spending time in front of his home after witnessing a man threatening a nearby home with a shotgun. The NOPD confirmed the incident happened Wednesday night just before 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Eastern Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

After couple killed in Marrero double murder, JPSO identifies a suspect

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Marrero that left a Belle Chasse couple dead. Michael Harris, 33, of Harvey, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Harris is...
MARRERO, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd#Rape Kit#Guilty Plea#Violent Crime#Wdsu
gentillymessenger.com

Woman sought in shoplifting, assault at Chef Menteur business

The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Gwendolyn Carter, 38, in the investigation of an aggravated assault and theft that occurred on Oct. 1 in the 4800 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Carter is accused of shoplifting more than $300 worth of merchandise from the location. As an employee...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

NOPD officer charged with rape pleads not guilty in court

A New Orleans police officer accused of raping a police crime scene technician last year pleaded not guilty Tuesday, as a handful of protesters gathered outside the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court and called for his immediate removal from the police force. Gerry Paul, 30, is charged with second-degree rape....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Covington police offer $2k reward in double shooting case

COVINGTON, LA (WGNO) — The Covington Police Department is offering a $2k reward for information in an unsolved double shooting investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the shooting happened around 8:00 at night on Saturday, October 1, at...
COVINGTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject

Detectives are asking for your assistance in locating 41 – year-old James Lawrence of Franklinton, Louisiana. Lawrence is wanted by the TPSO on one count of Aggravated Assault by a Drive Shooting. The incident occurred in the November of 2021 in the Ponchatoula area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
PONCHATOULA, LA
L'Observateur

Two More Defendants from New Orleans Plead Guilty in Staged Automobile Collision Scheme

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that HERBERT ALLEN (“ALLEN”), age 37, and DION RIDLEY (“RIDLEY”), age 23, agreed to plead guilty to count one (1) of their indictment, charging Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In pleading guilty, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of five (5) years’ imprisonment; a term of supervised release of up to three (3) years; and a fine up to $250,000.00, or the greater of twice the gross gain to the defendant or twice the gross loss to any person under Title 18, United States Code, Section 3571, as well as a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00. Today’s guilty plea brings the total number of defendants convicted in Operation Sideswipe to 41.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy