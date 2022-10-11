Read full article on original website
LEZ4
3d ago
they already has a shortage on n.o.p.d. to me the shortage SHOULD HAVE NEVER BEEN SAID THAT IS WHY THE CITY IS THE WAY IT IS..THE CROAKED THUGS HAS TAKEN THE CITY OF NEW ORLEANS OVER..BUT THEM DOGS GONE RUN TOO THE WRONG ONE I'LL WAIT...
Barbara Hoover
3d ago
Was this NOPD officer reported to PUBLIC INTEGRITY? Lots of Luck w that double-dipping crew of Thugs.
WDSU
Crimestoppers discuss case of 19-year-old killed in LaPlace
Family and friends of a 19-year-old killed in LaPlace over the weekend are joining Crimestoppers Friday to discuss the case. Yasmin Halum was found Sunday shot in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive. Reports say deputies found Halum lying unresponsive on the driveway of a residence. She was taken...
KPLC TV
Woman shot in car, crashes though gates at Orleans jail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 28-year-old woman was shot in a vehicle and a juvenile female received minor injuries when the car crashed through the gates of the Orleans Parish Justice Center. People who live on South Gayoso Street, near the Orleans Justice Center, say just after 7 p.m. Wednesday...
DA to seek death penalty for mother, live-in boyfriend accused of killing Houma toddler
After the body of two-year-old Ezekiel Harry was found in a garbage can earlier this year, the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney's Office has announced prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the child's mother and her boyfriend.
L'Observateur
Kenner Police arrest juvenile in possession of burglar tools
On 10/10/22 officers were patrolling in the area of 11th St and Clay Street in regard to recent car burglaries. At approximately 11:25 p.m. officers observed a person acting in a suspicious manner, upon approaching the subject he fled into a resident’s backyard. The subject was located by officers and found in possession of a black mask, gloves and a flashlight. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙪𝙗𝙟𝙚𝙘𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙖 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙞𝙙𝙣’𝙩 𝙜𝙚𝙩 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙤 𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙫𝙚𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙨𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙮 𝙬𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙. The juvenile was arrested for status offenses and for being in possession of burglar tools.
WDSU
Gentilly resident uneasy after dispute caught on Ring camera
NEW ORLEANS — A Gentilly resident is fearful of spending time in front of his home after witnessing a man threatening a nearby home with a shotgun. The NOPD confirmed the incident happened Wednesday night just before 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Eastern Street.
NOPD seeks suspects accused of downtown vehicle burglaries
Officers say the burglaries happened between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday (Oct.9) in the 700 block of Baronne street.
NOLA.com
After couple killed in Marrero double murder, JPSO identifies a suspect
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Marrero that left a Belle Chasse couple dead. Michael Harris, 33, of Harvey, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Harris is...
JPSO: Suspect wanted for Marrero double homicide, should be considered armed and dangerous
Jefferson Parish deputies are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a man and woman in Marrero last month.
gentillymessenger.com
Woman sought in shoplifting, assault at Chef Menteur business
The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Gwendolyn Carter, 38, in the investigation of an aggravated assault and theft that occurred on Oct. 1 in the 4800 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Carter is accused of shoplifting more than $300 worth of merchandise from the location. As an employee...
NOLA.com
NOPD officer charged with rape pleads not guilty in court
A New Orleans police officer accused of raping a police crime scene technician last year pleaded not guilty Tuesday, as a handful of protesters gathered outside the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court and called for his immediate removal from the police force. Gerry Paul, 30, is charged with second-degree rape....
WDSU
New Orleans police officer shot while off duty in Mid-City, suspect still being sought
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer was taken to the hospital after being shot Thursday in Mid-City. Officials said it happened around 10:35 p.m. on North Rendon Street near Conti Street near the Bayou Beer Garden parking lot. A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department said...
wgno.com
Covington police offer $2k reward in double shooting case
COVINGTON, LA (WGNO) — The Covington Police Department is offering a $2k reward for information in an unsolved double shooting investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the shooting happened around 8:00 at night on Saturday, October 1, at...
Homicide in West Lake Forest
NOPD investigators are working a homicide in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans East. The location of the killing took place in 5400 block of Plaza Drive.
NOPD: Man dies from single gunshot wound in N.O. East
Initial investigation shows that just before 12:50 , a report of an unresponsive man was called in for the 5800 block of Plaza Drive.
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject
Detectives are asking for your assistance in locating 41 – year-old James Lawrence of Franklinton, Louisiana. Lawrence is wanted by the TPSO on one count of Aggravated Assault by a Drive Shooting. The incident occurred in the November of 2021 in the Ponchatoula area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
NOLA.com
After grandfather killed and 8-year-old injured, Gretna man charged with vehicular homicide
A Gretna motorist accused of downing vodka and beer before plowing head-on into another vehicle, killing a Marrero grandfather and injuring two others, has been charged with vehicular homicide, court records show. The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office on Tuesday also charged Joseph Britton, 31, who authorities said had a...
NOLA.com
DA Jason Williams wins delay over possible release of long-serving inmate
Thelma Smith hoisted her ailing, 78-year-old frame into a seat in the center of an Orleans Parish courtroom on Wednesday. She hoped it would be the day a judge freed her son after 36 years in prison over a murder that changed an Uptown neighborhood. William Long III and his...
L'Observateur
Two More Defendants from New Orleans Plead Guilty in Staged Automobile Collision Scheme
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that HERBERT ALLEN (“ALLEN”), age 37, and DION RIDLEY (“RIDLEY”), age 23, agreed to plead guilty to count one (1) of their indictment, charging Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In pleading guilty, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of five (5) years’ imprisonment; a term of supervised release of up to three (3) years; and a fine up to $250,000.00, or the greater of twice the gross gain to the defendant or twice the gross loss to any person under Title 18, United States Code, Section 3571, as well as a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00. Today’s guilty plea brings the total number of defendants convicted in Operation Sideswipe to 41.
NOLA.com
A veteran cop stood by during a French Quarter rape. He said he wasn't trained to intervene.
The former Algiers deputy constable who stood by during a report of a nearby rape in progress in the French Quarter in July was a 20-year veteran of law enforcement who suggested that rushing to the scene would have gone against his training, newly released records show. The records identify...
NOLA.com
Crime survivors share their grievances, experiences with District Attorney Jason Williams
Crime survivors on Wednesday told Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams that juvenile court needs more transparency amid a crime surge in the city that often involves youths wielding weapons and engaging in carjackings or other violent acts. During a meeting organized by Voices of the Victims of Crime held...
