UFC Fight Night 212 free fight: Viviane Araujo gets knocked down, but rallies back to beat Andrea Lee

By Danny Segura
 3 days ago
Viviane Araujo sure got tested in her most recent outing.

The UFC women’s flyweight contender almost was stopped in her fight against Andrea Lee, but rallied back to get her hand raised in the end. Araujo (11-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) defeated Lee with a unanimous decision after getting dropped by a right hand, then a head kick, in the first 30 seconds of their contest.

It was an incredible comeback by the Brazilian, who proved to be resilient. You can rewatch Araujo’s win over Lee in the video above.

Araujo returns to the cage Saturday in the UFC Fight Night 212 main event against Mexico’s Alexa Grasso in Las Vegas.

Grasso (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) currently is enjoying her best octagon run. The 28-year-old has won three straight and most recently scored her first career submission over Joanne Wood at UFC on ESPN 33.

