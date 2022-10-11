ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro-Russian hackers take credit for cyberattacks on US airport websites

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
Several U.S. Airport websites were temporarily offline on Monday after a pro-Russian hacker group apparently hacked into their systems, according to The Associated Press.

The group Killnet took credit for taking down websites for Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, among others.

“We noticed this morning that the external website was down, and our IT and security people are in the process of investigating,” Andrew Gobeil, a spokesman for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, told the AP Monday.

“There has been no impact on operations.”

While the websites for the airports were down, it appeared that there was no impact on flight operations.

Killnet called on other hackers to join in the distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. A DDoS attack happens when multiple online devices are used to overwhelm a website with data transmissions.

According to NPR, the group asked hackers to attack airports in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi and Missouri.

It was not immediately clear how many of the airports were attacked.

WPXI Pittsburgh

With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements

DALLAS — (AP) — As schools across the South grapple with teacher shortages, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training. Alabama administrators increasingly have hired educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about one in five new teachers to sidestep certification last school year.
ALABAMA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

US veteran from Idaho dies while fighting in Ukraine

A U.S. veteran and former infantryman from Idaho died in Ukraine on Tuesday after suffering injuries during an attack by Russia earlier this month, his family said. Dane Partridge, 34, of Rexburg, died Tuesday while on life support at a hospital in Ukraine, KIVI-TV reported. Partridge, who served in Iraq...
REXBURG, ID
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

