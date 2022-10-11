ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Two child deaths under investigation in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Manitowoc County are investigating the deaths of two children just days apart. According to the Department of Children and Families website, the first investigation involves the death of a one year old boy. It happened on October 1st and was reported to the DCF’s Division of Safety and Permanence on October 3rd.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Infants Dead in Manitowoc County, Officials are Investigating

Law enforcement in Manitowoc County is investigating a pair of infant deaths that appear to be unrelated to each other. Details of the investigation are very scarce, but we do know that the death of a one-year-old boy on October 1st was reported to the Department of Children and Families’ Division of Safety and Permanence two days later.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Three responsible for ‘significant meth distribution’ in Wisconsin sentenced to federal prison

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people responsible for ‘significant methamphetamine distribution’ in Manitowoc County have been sentenced to federal prison. According to a Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit identified the three subjects distributing methamphetamine within Manitowoc County.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man’s fentanyl death leads to reckless homicide charge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Near the end of July, Green Bay police were called to a home on South Point Road where a 38-year-old man was found cold to the touch, lying on the couch facing the TV. The man’s wife said didn’t have any medical conditions except that he didn’t sleep well and took antidepressants and sleeping aids.
GREEN BAY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - October 12, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash

THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
OSHKOSH, WI
whbl.com

Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later

It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
CEDAR GROVE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah family fighting son’s brain cancer loses home to grease fire

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah family already dealing with a medical crisis is dealt another blow, losing their home to a fire. Investigators say unattended cooking led to a grease fire at their house in Neenah Monday night. At about 8:30, Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue was called to the 800-block of Cecil Street.
NEENAH, WI
whby.com

Woman falls from overpass in apparent suicide attempt

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A woman is injured after falling from an overpass in Fond du Lac. An officer found the 19-year-old hanging by her arms off the Johnson Street bridge around midnight on Sunday. The officer tried to prevent her from falling, but she fell and landed...
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Arrested After Taking Drugs at Manitowoc Factory

A man was taken into police custody Monday evening after reportedly taking drugs at a Manitowoc factory. According to police reports, officers and EMS were sent to the factory at 5:45 p.m. EMS aided a 55-year-old man who was reported to be disoriented and confused. Officers were informed of a...
MANITOWOC, WI
spmetrowire.com

One woman dies in Monday crash

One woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Monday. A passerby called 911 at 10:21 a.m. on Oct. 10 to report a single-vehicle collision near mile marker 164 on I-39. The vehicle drifted over the median and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle then entered an east-side ditch and rolled several times.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Former Student Files Lawsuit Against Kiel Area School District

A lawsuit has been filed against the Kiel Area School District by a former student. The student, who is acting through his parents Amy and Dan Wempner, filed the suit with the federal District Court of Eastern Wisconsin on October 4th, claiming the district failed to stop racist bullying. According...
KIEL, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Barbeque grill outside Appleton home causes house fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -A house fire early Monday morning, in Appleton caused more than $100,000 in damage. It happened on E. Wentworth Lane. It was just after 1 a.m. when fire crews were called to the home on the north side of Appleton. Everyone in the house was able to escape, as flames burned up the back side of the home. While the fire department was able to quickly put out the flames, on the outside of the home, crews realized they had more work to do.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Little Suamico murder victims identified as newlyweds

From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree. In Westfield, these monkeys may be seeing the outdoors for the first time. Londoners react to Packers-Giants game. Updated: 4 hours ago. Packers fans are excited...
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI

