WBAY Green Bay
Two child deaths under investigation in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Manitowoc County are investigating the deaths of two children just days apart. According to the Department of Children and Families website, the first investigation involves the death of a one year old boy. It happened on October 1st and was reported to the DCF’s Division of Safety and Permanence on October 3rd.
seehafernews.com
Two Infants Dead in Manitowoc County, Officials are Investigating
Law enforcement in Manitowoc County is investigating a pair of infant deaths that appear to be unrelated to each other. Details of the investigation are very scarce, but we do know that the death of a one-year-old boy on October 1st was reported to the Department of Children and Families’ Division of Safety and Permanence two days later.
Green Bay Police warn of counterfeit cash, including 'motion picture' money
The Green Bay Police Department is sending out a warning to be cautious about counterfeit cash and “REPLICA” or “MOTION PICTURE” money that may be in circulation.
wiproud.com
Three responsible for ‘significant meth distribution’ in Wisconsin sentenced to federal prison
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people responsible for ‘significant methamphetamine distribution’ in Manitowoc County have been sentenced to federal prison. According to a Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit identified the three subjects distributing methamphetamine within Manitowoc County.
WBAY Green Bay
Man’s fentanyl death leads to reckless homicide charge
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Near the end of July, Green Bay police were called to a home on South Point Road where a 38-year-old man was found cold to the touch, lying on the couch facing the TV. The man’s wife said didn’t have any medical conditions except that he didn’t sleep well and took antidepressants and sleeping aids.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - October 12, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday, October 12, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
whbl.com
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah family fighting son’s brain cancer loses home to grease fire
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah family already dealing with a medical crisis is dealt another blow, losing their home to a fire. Investigators say unattended cooking led to a grease fire at their house in Neenah Monday night. At about 8:30, Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue was called to the 800-block of Cecil Street.
Neenah family holds out hope through tragedy
A Neenah family has faced multiple tragedies over the last month, but they’re holding out hope for the future.
whby.com
Woman falls from overpass in apparent suicide attempt
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A woman is injured after falling from an overpass in Fond du Lac. An officer found the 19-year-old hanging by her arms off the Johnson Street bridge around midnight on Sunday. The officer tried to prevent her from falling, but she fell and landed...
seehafernews.com
Man Arrested After Taking Drugs at Manitowoc Factory
A man was taken into police custody Monday evening after reportedly taking drugs at a Manitowoc factory. According to police reports, officers and EMS were sent to the factory at 5:45 p.m. EMS aided a 55-year-old man who was reported to be disoriented and confused. Officers were informed of a...
spmetrowire.com
One woman dies in Monday crash
One woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Monday. A passerby called 911 at 10:21 a.m. on Oct. 10 to report a single-vehicle collision near mile marker 164 on I-39. The vehicle drifted over the median and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle then entered an east-side ditch and rolled several times.
seehafernews.com
Former Student Files Lawsuit Against Kiel Area School District
A lawsuit has been filed against the Kiel Area School District by a former student. The student, who is acting through his parents Amy and Dan Wempner, filed the suit with the federal District Court of Eastern Wisconsin on October 4th, claiming the district failed to stop racist bullying. According...
ThedaCare, Froedtert Health announce two new health campuses
As a part of the joint venture, the partner organizations will be creating two health campuses that include hospital and outpatient care services in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh.
WBAY Green Bay
Barbeque grill outside Appleton home causes house fire
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -A house fire early Monday morning, in Appleton caused more than $100,000 in damage. It happened on E. Wentworth Lane. It was just after 1 a.m. when fire crews were called to the home on the north side of Appleton. Everyone in the house was able to escape, as flames burned up the back side of the home. While the fire department was able to quickly put out the flames, on the outside of the home, crews realized they had more work to do.
WBAY Green Bay
Kimberly teacher accused of sending inappropriate Snapchats to former students, charged with child enticement
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kimberly teacher has been charged in a child enticement case in Winnebago County. Prosecutors say Brian S. Brown, 24, of Appleton sent inappropriate pictures and messages via Snapchat to three of his former students at Winneconne High School. The criminal complaint alleges Brown added...
WBAY Green Bay
Little Suamico murder victims identified as newlyweds
From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree. In Westfield, these monkeys may be seeing the outdoors for the first time. Londoners react to Packers-Giants game. Updated: 4 hours ago. Packers fans are excited...
wearegreenbay.com
‘We do not believe that this was a random incident’: Police investigate shots fired on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple police officers were on Green Bay’s east side to investigate a shots fired incident. A Local 5 crew said that police were reportedly looking through some bushes. The police were in the 900 block of East Walnut Street. Green Bay Police Department...
7-year-old found dead in Ozaukee County
The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating the death of a 7-year-old Tuesday evening.
