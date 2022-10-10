photo credit: Courtesy of KRCB/Noah Abrams Mental healthcare workers at Kaiser Permanente are marking two months on strike across Northern California today. "We're here for the patients, not for ourselves," said Christine Naber, a neuropsychologist at Kaiser in Santa Rosa and member of the National Union of Healthcare Workers. She said the ongoing strike is remarkable. "It's the largest mental health strike in US history," Naber noted. "We've been out for two months and the reason that we're out on the line is not for benefits, it's not for wages, it's for basic justice around mental healthcare access." Addiction medicine specialist Ray Messinger said...

