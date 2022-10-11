ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randi and Todd Zeid of Solon, and Ildeasela Buso of Marysville and Geoffrey Tolle of Johnstown happily announce the engagement of their children, Zoe Zeid, and Josh Tolle. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Carol and Maury Rose of Solon, and Karen and Leonard Zeid of Aurora. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in new media and communication technology from The Ohio State University, and is pursuing a master’s degree in human resource management at Ohio State. Zoe is a benefits administrator at Stanley Steemer.
Ohio Towns with the Best Downtown Areas

Ohio is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of the Buckeye State.
Wolf, Gerald

Gerald “Jerry” Wolf, age 79, of Solon, Ohio was born in Cleveland on March 31, 1943 to the late Ludwig and Flora Wolf. Jerry passed away on Oct. 11, 2022. Beloved life partner of Rachelle Korland; devoted father of Dr. Daniel Wolf of Los Angeles, Calif. and Brian (Julie) Wolf of Henderson, Nev. Jerry became part of Rachelle’s family and was adored by her children, Robyn (David) Gelwasser and Lee (Melissa) Korland, and grandchildren, Seth and Perry Gelwasser, Maya and Sarah Korland. Rachelle’s sister Shirley (Morry-deceased) Snyter became the sister Jerry never had. He was a cherished cousin to Ellen (Allan) Vendeland, Doris (Pete) Copeland and Lore (Marvin-deceased) Coe and loyal friend to many.
Laurel School inducts four into athletic hall of fame

Laurel School in Shaker Heights inducted four alumnae into its athletic hall of fame on Sept. 30. Chosen for their athletic achievements while students at Laurel and their passion and ongoing commitment to their sport, according to a news release, were Ann Daniels Marks of the class of 1954, a former Cleveland Heights resident who lives in Columbus); Kelly Schumann Styne of the class of 1980 who is former Shaker Heights resident who lives in Los Angeles; Patricia Hannon of the class of 1982 who is former Shaker Heights resident who lives in Chicago); and Brittney Jackson of the class of 2010 who lives in Highland Heights.
Possible Merger of 2 Ohio Catholic Dioceses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s Catholic bishops are convening soon to discuss a possible merger. The Columbus Dispatch reports the Diocese of Steubenville is hoping to merge with the Diocese of Columbus. The bishop there cites a shrinking population, few priests and a financial scandal...
Rosen, Rhoda Ann

Rhoda Ann Rosen, 89, of Berea, passed away peacefully in the arms of her daughter on Oct. 4, 2022, following a lengthy but brave battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Rhoda’s family is grateful for the warm and patient care provided by the staff and administration of Madison Heights at the Prado, the memory care facility in Macon, Ga.
Ohio pair to reappear on 'Shark Tank'

Cleveland native Oliver Zak and Columbus native Selom Agbitor of Mad Rabbit Tattoo are slated to reappear on ABC’s “Shark Tank” at 8 p.m. Oct. 14. First appearing in 2021 and receiving $500,000 from “Shark” Mark Cuban, the Miami University graduates first launched Mad Rabbit Tattoo in 2019 in their university apartment.
Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic

Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Customer favorites include the delectable chicken and waffles (crispy panko-breaded chicken with a cornbread waffle topped with honey butter and syrup), shrimp and grits (sauteed shrimp with bacon, peppers, and onions in a cream sauce served on a bed of cheddar cheese grits), huevos rancheros (a crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, fried eggs, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and ranchero sauce), and hot mess (a big pile of Yukon gold home fries that are topped with scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, and a lot of sausage gravy). If you come here on Saturday or Sunday, check out the kielbasa hash, which has kielbasa, onions, potatoes, and poached eggs with Hollandaise sauce.
Silver Linings: Bruce Amsel

After retiring in 2000, Bruce Amsel of Mayfield Heights needed to find something to fill his time when he was no longer juggling deadlines associated with working as a Social Security professional. Now two decades later, he splits his time with several local organizations, including the Cleveland Metroparks, the Ohio...
